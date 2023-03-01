AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

———————

TOP STORIES

———————

GREECE-TRAIN COLLISION — A passenger train carrying hundreds of people, including many university students returning home from vacation, collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train in a fiery wreck in northern Greece, killing at least 36 people and injuring some 85, officials said. By Costas Kantouris and Derek Gatopoulos. SENT: 740 words, photos, video.

SUPREME COURT-STUDENT LOANS-BORROWERS — Arguments at the Supreme Court over President Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation left some borrowers feeling isolated as they heard such a personal subject reduced to cold legal language. Borrowers say they feel like the arguments miss the bigger picture around college affordability. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 760 words, photos.

ELECTION 2023-CHICAGO MAYOR — Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in a runoff to be the next mayor of Chicago after voters deny incumbent Lori Lightfoot a second term. Lightfoot, who made history as head of the nation’s third-largest city, says, “Regardless of tonight’s outcome, we fought the right fights and we put this city on a better path.” By Sara Burnett. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

NIGERIA ELECTIONS — Ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu was declared winner of Nigeria’s presidential election early Wednesday and soon after thanked his supporters and appealed to his rivals who are already demanding a revote in Africa’s most populous nation. By Chinedu Asadu. SENT: 480 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-SLOVAKIA — As Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine reaches one-year mark, Slovakia has experienced first-hand what it’s NATO membership worth. It has been covered by military protection as never before which in turn enables the country to donate arms to Ukrainian armed forces to counter the aggression. Now, Slovakia is considering giving Ukraine its fighter jets to become the first NATO nation to do so. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 790 words, photos by 4 a.m.

WINTER WEATHER — Fresh snow fell in the California mountains, adding to a staggering total that had blocked roads and stranded visitors for days. The National Weather Service predicted that a powerful weather system would affect most of the lower 48 states into Thursday, with heavy snow across the Southwest and some portions of the High Plains but record high temperatures in the Gulf Coast into the Ohio Valley. By Jae C. Hong, Amy Taxin and Mark Pratt. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, video.

———————

MORE NEWS

———————

PEOPLE-TOM SIZEMORE — Tom Sizemore’s family “deciding end of life matters.” SENT: 190 words, photo.

THERANOS-FRAUD-HOLMES-SENTENCING — Elizabeth Holmes has second child as she tries to avoid prison. SENT: 310 words, photo.

EUROPE-MOBILE SHOW-CELLPHONE INVENTOR — Father of cellphone sees dark side but also hope in new tech. SENT: 600 words, photos.

———————

NATIONAL

———————

MURDAUGH KILLINGS-WHAT TO KNOW — Alex Murdaugh’s family long dominated the legal scene in his small South Carolina county but for the past six weeks, Murdaugh has been on the other side of the courtroom, standing trial on murder charges in the shootings of his wife and son. SENT: 910 words, photos.

CLERGY-PENITENT PRIVILEGE — A push to mandate members of religious clergy report child sexual abuse when it’s brought to their attention is facing pushback from churches throughout the United States. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

IDITAROD-DWINDLING-MUSHERS — The second half-century for the world’s most famous sled dog race is getting off to a rough start. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

SIRHAN SIRHAN-PAROLE — Sirhan Sirhan, Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin, will again appear before a California parole board at a hearing at a federal prison in San Diego County to ask to be let out. SENT: 540 words, photos.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-MAXWELL — A federal appeals court should reverse the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell or grant a new trial on charges that she joined and enabled the sexual abuse that Jeffrey Epstein committed on scores of teenagers and young women for more than a decade, her lawyers argued in court papers. SENT: 530 words, photo.

———————

INTERNATIONAL

———————

ISRAEL-POLITICS — Israelis protesting a contentious government plan to overhaul the judicial system were set to step up their opposition, with large demonstrations and road closures expected in what protest leaders have dubbed a “national day of disruption.” SENT: 370 words. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated, photos.

EGYPT ECONOMY — Russia’s war against Ukraine, now in its second year, has added another layer to the crisis of Egypt’s economy that has suffered from decades of mismanagement and disruptions. UPCOMING: 980 words, photos by 4 a.m.

CHILE-CIRCUS-LGBTQ — The transformation begins as night falls on a semi-desert esplanade on the outskirts of Chile’s capital, with Arturo, Alejandro and René applying makeup and donning wigs, feathers and sequins to become “Verónica Power,” Älexandra” and “The Crazy Purse Woman.” SENT: 450 words, photos.

JAPAN-LGBTQ — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the country’s ban on same-sex marriage is not discriminatory, insisting that constitutional freedom of marriage only envisions heterosexual unions, a comment that triggered criticism he is backtracking despite his recent apology and meeting with LGBTQ people. SENT: 540 words, photos.

UZBEKISTAN-US — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is wrapping up a brief tour of Central Asia in Uzbekistan before heading to India for what is expected to be a contentious Ukraine-dominated meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20. SENT: 690 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-HAITI-INTERVIEW — Award-winning Haitian broadcaster Michele Montas, who was exiled three times and served as spokesperson for the former U.N. secretary-general, follows the chaos in her country every day from her apartment in New York. SENT: 760 words, photos.

——————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

——————————

IRAQ ARCHEOLOGICAL RENAISSANCE — Earlier this month, an American archeological mission announced the discovery of what is believed to be a 5,000-year-old restaurant in the ancient city of Lagash in southern Iraq. UPCOMING: 970 words, photos by 4 a.m.

———————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————

ITALY-STARBUCKS-OLIVE OIL DRINKS — Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire. By Business Writer Colleen Barry. SENT: 730 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were higher after reports on key measures of China manufacturing showed a strong recovery after anti-virus controls were lifted late last year. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 570 words, photos. With CHINA-MANUFACTURING — China’s manufacturing accelerates as economy is revitalizing.

—————

SPORTS

—————

KOBE BRYANT-CRASH PHOTOS — The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a $28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said. SENT: 470 words, photo.

———————

