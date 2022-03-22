AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Civilians making the dangerous escape from Ukraine’s embattled southern port hub of Mariupol describe fleeing through street-to-street gun battles and past unburied corpses as a steady Russian bombardment tries to pound the city into submission. While Russian forces carry on with the siege after Ukraine’s leaders defied their demand to surrender, Russian ground offensives in other parts of the country are advancing slowly or not at all, knocked back by lethal hit-and-run attacks by the Ukrainians. The Ukrainian army said that it had forced Russian troops out of a strategically important Kyiv suburb after a fierce battle. By Cara Anna. SENT: 1,150 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-WHERE'S THE WHEAT — Farmers worldwide are weighing whether to change their planting patterns and grow more wheat this spring as Russia's war in Ukraine has choked off or thrown into question grain supplies from a region known as “the breadbasket of the world.” Countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa rely on those supplies to feed millions of people who subsist on subsidized bread and bargain noodles. By Aya Batrawy, Steve Karnowski and Rob Gillies. UPCOMING: 1,260 words, photos by 5 a.m. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below. For full coverage.

SUPREME COURT-NOMINATION — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faces senators’ questions for the first time as Democrats push to quickly confirm the only Black female justice in the court’s 233-year history. By Mary Clare Jalonick and Mark Sherman. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after hearing resumes at 9 a.m. With SUPREME COURT-TAKEAWAYS — Jackson makes history, GOP vows no “spectacle.”

CHINA PLANE CRASH — No survivors have been found as rescuers search the scattered wreckage of a China Eastern plane carrying 132 people that crashed on a wooded mountainside in China’s worst air disaster in more than a decade. The Boeing 737-800 crashed near Wuzhou in the scenic, semitropical Guangxi region, leaving a deep, charred pit on the mountain. The plane was nearing the point when it would begin its descent when it pitched downward in a steep, fast dive. By Dake Kang. SENT: 1,290 words, photos. With CHINA PLANE CRASH-AIR SAFETY — China Eastern crash is rare disaster for state-run airlines; CHINA-PLANE-CRASH-EXPLAINER — What is known about the China Eastern plane crash.

DISNEY WALKOUT — With some workers across the U.S. threatening a walkout, The Walt Disney Co. finds itself in a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace. By Mike Schneider and Brendan Farrington. SENT: 1,040 words, photo.

SEVERE WEATHER — A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in its wake in Texas drifted into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, possibly triggering “a regional severe weather outbreak,” the Storm Prediction Center said. SENT: 560 words, photos.

—————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-UN-HUMANITARIAN — France and Mexico are pressing U.N. members to mention Russia’s invasion in a resolution on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine. But South Africa is arguing against that approach, saying that inserting political issues may block consensus on helping civilians. SENT: 570 words, photos.

————————————

TRENDING NEWS

————————————

CHRISTIE’S AUCTION-WARHOL — Iconic Marilyn Monroe image by Andy Warhol coming to auction. SENT: 140 words, video.

INDIANA GOVERNOR-LEGISLATION — Republican Indiana governor vetoes transgender girls’ sports ban. SENT: 890 words, photo.

STORM DRAIN-MAN RESCUED — Crews rescue California man stuck in underground storm pipe for two days. SENT: 260 words, photos.

———————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————————————

CAPITOL RIOT-ELECTED OFFICIAL — An elected official from New Mexico goes to trial with a judge set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. SENT: 920 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after trail resumes at 9:30 a.m.

ELECTION 2022-MISSOURI SENATE-GREITENS — The ex-wife of Missouri GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens has accused him of physical abuse, according to an affidavit filed in a child custody case in Missouri. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

—————-—

NATIONAL

——————-

9-11 TRIBUTE MUSEUM — An institution that has offered guided tours of the World Trade Center site since well before the national Sept. 11 museum was built is in financial trouble. SENT: 870 words, photos, video.

——————————

INTERNATIONAL

——————————

BANGLADESH-ROHINGYA — Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh welcomed the announcement by the United States that it considers the violent repression of their largely Muslim ethnic group in Myanmar a genocide. SENT: 450 words, photos. With FACEBOOK-ROHINGYA-HATE SPEECH — “Kill more”: Facebook fails to detect hate against Rohingya.

CANADA-TRUDEAU-POLITICS — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party and the opposition New Democratic Party have reached a tentative agreement that would see Trudeau’s Liberals keep power until 2025, a senior government official said. SENT: 370 words, photo.

—————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were higher as investors eyed the war in Ukraine and inflationary risks including rising energy costs. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 650 words, photos.

—————

SPORTS

—————

NBA AT 75-2000s — The 2000s were all about making transitions on and off the court for the NBA and its fans. By National Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,370 words, photos.

TRADE DEADLINE-WINNERS — Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury may have been the biggest winner at NHL trade deadline, getting dealt by rebuilding Chicago to potentially contending Minnesota. By Hockey Writer Larry Lage. SENT: 560 words, photos.

—————————-

HOW TO REACH US

—————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.