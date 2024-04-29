For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 5-11:

May 5: Actor Michael Murphy is 86. Actor Lance Henriksen (“Millennium,” ″Aliens”) is 84. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 81. Actor John Rhys-Davies (“Lord of the Rings,” ″Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 80. Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 79. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 76. Actor Melinda Culea (“The A Team,” ″Knots Landing”) is 69. Actor Lisa Eilbacher (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” ″Beverly Hills Cop”) is 67. Actor Richard E. Grant (“Gosford Park”) is 67. Singer Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen is 65. Newsman Brian Williams is 65. TV personality Kyan Douglas (“Rachael Ray,” “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 54. Actor Tina Yothers (“Family Ties”) is 51. Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 49. Actor Santiago Cabrera (“Heroes”) is 46. Actor Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”) is 45. Singer Craig David is 43. Actor Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) is 43. Actor Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel,” ″The Tudors”) is 41. Bassist Josh Smith of Halestorm is 41. Singer Adele is 36. Singer Chris Brown is 35.

May 6: Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 79. Singer Bob Seger is 79. Singer and comedian Lulu Roman (“Hee Haw”) is 78. Actor Alan Dale (“Lost,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 77. Actor Richard Cox (“Alpha House,” ″American Tragedy”) is 76. Host Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars,” new “Hollywood Squares”) is 69. Actor Roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel”) is 64. Singer John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants is 64. Actor Julianne Phillips is 64. Actor George Clooney is 63. Child actor turned rodeo star Clay O’Brien (“The Apple Dumpling Gang”) is 63. Singer-bassist Tony Scalzo of Fastball is 60. Actor Leslie Hope (“24”) is 59. Actor Geneva Carr (“Bull”) is 58. Guitarist Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish is 57. Guitarist Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters is 53. Actor Stacey Oristano (“Bunheads,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 45. Actor Adrianne Palicki (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 41. Actor Gabourey Sidibe (“Precious”) is 41. Comedian Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Rapper Meek Mill is 37. Actor Naomi Scott (2019’s “Aladdin”) is 31. Actor Noah Galvin (“The Good Doctor”) is 30.

May 7: Singer Thelma Houston is 81. Actor Robin Strasser (“One Life to Live,” “Passions”) is 79. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland Vocal Band) is 78. Drummer Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead is 78. Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes) is 74. Director Amy Heckerling (“Clueless,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 72. Actor Michael E. Knight (“All My Children”) is 65. Guitarist Phil Campbell of Motorhead is 63. Actor Traci Lords is 56. Actor Morocco Omari (“Empire”) is 54. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 53. Actor Breckin Meyer (“Herbie: Fully Loaded,” “Road Trip”) is 50. Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 38. Comedian Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Actor Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” “The Hunger Games”) is 32. Actor Dylan Gelula (“Jennifer Falls,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 30.

May 8: Singer Toni Tennille is 84. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 82. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 79. Actor Mark Blankfield (“Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” ″The Incredible Shrinking Woman”) is 76. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and of Tom Tom Club is 73. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 73. Country musician Billy Burnette is 71. Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen is 71. Actor David Keith is 70. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo (“Mayans M.C.”) is 69. “The NFL Today” commentator and former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 67. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 60. Drummer Dave Rowntree of Blur is 60. Drummer Del Gray of Little Texas is 56. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 52. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 49. Singer Joe Bonamassa is 47. Actor Matt Davis (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 46. Actor Domhnall Gleason (“Peter Rabbit,” ″Unbroken”) is 41. Drummer Patrick Meese of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 41. Actor Julia Whelan (“Once and Again”) is 40.

May 9: Producer-director James L. Brooks is 87. Guitarist Sonny Curtis of Buddy Holly and The Crickets is 87. Singer Tommy Roe is 82. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 80. Actor Candice Bergen is 78. Singer Clint Holmes is 78. Actor Anthony Higgins (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 77. Musician Billy Joel is 75. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 74. Actor Alley Mills (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Wonder Years”) is 73. Actor Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.”) is 71. Actor Wendy Crewson (“Revenge”) is 68. Actor John Corbett (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 63. Singer David Gahan of Depeche Mode is 62. Actor Sonja Sohn (“Body of Proof,” ″The Wire”) is 60. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 54. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 53. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (“Episodes,” ″24″) is 49. Singer Tamia is 49. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 47. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 45. Actor Rosario Dawson is 45. Musician Andrew W.K. is 45. Actor Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End,” ″In Plain Sight,” ″American Dreams”) is 42. TV personality Audrina Patridge (“The Hills”) is 39. Actor Grace Gummer (“American Horror Story,” ″The Newsroom”) is 38.

May 10: Actor David Clennon (“thirtysomething”) is 81. Filmmaker Jim Abrahams (“The Naked Gun,” “Airplane!”) is 80. Singer Donovan is 78. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc is 78. Singer Dave Mason is 78. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 69. Actor Bruce Penhall (“CHiPs”) is 67. Actor Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 65. Singer Bono of U2 is 64. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 63. Actor Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) is 61. Model Linda Evangelista is 59. Rapper Young MC is 57. Actor Erik Palladino (“ER”) is 56. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 56. Actor Lenny Venito (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 55. Actor Dallas Roberts (“Dallas Buyers Club,” ″The Good Wife”) is 54. Actor Leslie Stefanson (“The Hunted,” ″The General’s Daughter”) is 53. Actor Todd Lowe (“True Blood,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 52. Actor Andrea Anders (“Joey”) is 49. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 47. Actor Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” ″Kenan and Kel”) is 46. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 44. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 41. Actor Lindsey Shaw (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 35. Actor Lauren Potter (“Glee”) is 34.

May 11: Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 83. Actor Pam Ferris (“Call the Midwife”) is 76. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo (“24″) is 72. Actor Frances Fisher (“Resurrection,” ″Titanic”) is 72. Actor Boyd Gaines is 71. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 69. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 65. Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 61. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (“Lincoln,” ″O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 60. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Fargo”) is 56. Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 56. Actor Nicky Katt (“Boston Public”) is 53. Actor Coby Bell (“Third Watch”) is 49. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso of Apocalyptica is 46. Actor Austin O’Brien (“Last Action Hero”) is 43. Actor Jonathan Jackson (“Nashville,” ″Tuck Everlasting”) is 42. Rapper Ace Hood is 36. Singer Prince Royce is 35. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 31. Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 30.