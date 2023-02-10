AP News Digest 3:15 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

TOP STORIES

TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE — A teenager was pulled largely unscathed from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep in a dramatic rescue that belied the reality that the chances of finding many more survivors four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed tens of thousands are shrinking fast. By Justin Spike, Ghaith Alsayed and Zeynep Bilginsoy. SENT: 870 words, photos, videos. With TURKEY-EARTHQUAKE-BUILDING-CODES — Turkey’s lax policing of building codes flagged before quake (sent).

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and launched multiple strikes on energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia as Moscow stepped up its attacks in Ukraine’s south and east and air raid sirens went off across much of the country. By Susie Blann. SENT: 190 words, photos.

PENCE-SPECIAL COUNSEL — Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. By Steve Peoples and Eric Tucker. SENT: 550 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-CHINA-UNANSWERED HOTLINE — When a giant Chinese balloon made an uninvited visit to the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin turned to a hotline system set up with Beijing to defuse the situation. Austin ran into one problem, however. Often, as happened last week, top Chinese military officials refuse to get on the line. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 1,090 words, photo. With CHINA-US — China says IT refused U.S. call because atmosphere not ‘proper’ (sent).

TYRE-NICHOLS — One of three Memphis Police officers who initially detained Tyre Nichols last month has admitted he did not witness the alleged reckless driving that was the justification for pulling over Nichols but still approached his car while brandishing his gun, according to police documents seeking to bar him from working in law enforcement. By Travis Loller and Adrian Sainz. SENT: 700 words, photos, audio.

YOUTH CENTER-SEX ABUSE — The girls at New Hampshire’s youth detention center called their dormitory leader “Peepin’ Dave” because they say he leered at them through a bathroom window. But David Ball, later promoted to chief of operations, also is accused of much worse. By Holly Ramer. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

TRENDING

CONGRESS-SANTOS-THEFT-CASE — U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 in connection with bad checks apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders, according to a lawyer who said she helped the Republican with the case. SENT: 710 words, photo.

OFFICER-SHOT-SUSPECT-SEARCH — A police officer in Maryland was seriously injured in gunfire Thursday night amid a manhunt for a suspect who had wounded a different officer after firing at police the previous afternoon, officials say. SENT: 260 words, photos.

RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-STARLINK — Ukrainians react with puzzlement and some ire to comments by a top Starlink official that their country has “weaponized” the satellite internet service. SENT: 660 words, photo.

FRANCE-UKRAINE-RUSSIA — Ukraine’s wartime leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now been bestowed with France’s highest medal of honor. But there’s a problem: Russian President Vladimir Putin has the same medal. SENT: 180 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLTICS

BIDEN-DEMOCRATS — Some voters in last year’s midterm elections were open to supporting Democrats even if they weren’t fond of President Joe Biden. The findings from AP VoteCast are a warning sign for both parties at the outset of the 2024 presidential campaign. By Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 1,300 words, photo.

UNITED STATES-BRAZIL — President Biden welcomes Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the White House for wide-ranging talks. The talks come just over a month after Lula’s swearing-in and the failed attempt to topple his presidency. By David Biller and Aamer Madhani. UPCOMING: 960 words, photo by 5:30 a.m. Meeting at 3:30 p.m.

NATIONAL

TRUMP-LEGAL-TROUBLES-PROSECUTOR — When Alvin Bragg became Manhattan’s first Black district attorney last year, one of his first big decisions was to tap the breaks on an investigation that had been speeding toward a likely criminal case against former President Donald Trump. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

HAWAII-POLICE-SHOOTING-BRAIN-TRAUMA — A Black former professional rugby player from South Africa shot by police months after moving to Hawaii suffered from a degenerative brain disease often found in American football players and other athletes subjected to repeated head trauma, autopsy results show. SENT: 1,150 words, photos, video.

TROOPER-SHOT-ATLANTA — Newly released Atlanta police body camera video shows officers clearing tents from the site of a planned public safety training center and then reacting after they heard the barrage of gunfire that left an environmental activist dead and a state trooper injured. SENT: 890 words, photos, video.

MARDI-GRAS — The lead up to New Orleans’ annual Mardi Gras season intensifies with major nighttime parades down historic St. Charles Avenue and animal lovers gathering at a venerable French Quarter restaurant to pay tribute to four-legged faux royalty. SENT: 480 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SOUTH-KOREA — South Korea says it will remove the entry restrictions it placed on short-term travelers from China since the start of the year as officials see the COVID-19 situation in that country as stabilizing. SENT: 430 words, photos.

CHINA-CAMBODIA — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a visit to his ally that underscores increasingly close ties between the two Asian countries. SENT: 200 words, photo.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

MED-COLD-WATER-IMMERSION-EXPLAINER — Celebrities and regular folk are plunging into frigid water for their social media feeds, but the science on the stated benefits is lukewarm. The trend is hardly new, dating back centuries. The touted benefits include improved mood, more energy, weight loss and better immune function. Among the biggest questions for researchers: How cold does water have to be to achieve any health benefits? And will a quick dunk versus a long swim have the same effect? SENT: 950 words, photos.

SCI-SPACEX-STARSHIP-TEST — SpaceX is a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad. Thirty-one of the 33 first-stage booster engines ignited simultaneously for about 10 seconds in south Texas. SENT: 320 words, photos.

CHINA-SPACE — The crew of China’s orbiting space station has completed the first of several planned spacewalks of their six-month mission, pushing such activities into the realm of routine for the country’s astronauts. SENT: 380 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks closed lower following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. SENT: 800 words, photo.

ENTERTAINMENT

BOOKS-HARPERCOLLINS-STRIKE-AGREEMENT — HarperCollins Publishers and the union representing around 250 striking employees reached a tentative agreement providing increases to entry level salaries. If union members ratify the contract, it will run through the end of 2025 and end a walkout that began nearly three months ago. SENT: 290 words.

SPORTS

FBN--SUPER BOWL-NFL AWARDS — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) face Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) in the Super Bowl on Sunday. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FBN—HALL OF FAME — Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis joined a new class of Hall of Famers announced Thursday that also includes return finalists DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Ronde Barber. Senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley, along with coaching candidate Don Coryell also got voted into the Hall and will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, this summer. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 900 words, photos.

FBN—SUPER BOWL-NFL AWARDS-HAMLIN — The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin’s life were recognized with a tribute video at “NFL Honors” before being invited onto the stage. The man they saved was right behind them. Hamlin made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week Thursday night, paying tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life. By John Marshall. SENT: 675 words, photos.

