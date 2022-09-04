AP News Digest 3:20 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

———————————————

NEW & DEVELOPING

———————————————

Adds: ELECTION 2022-TRUMP, GERMANY-ISRAEL-OLYMPIC ATTACK SURVIVOR, CHINA TYPHOON, CHILE CONSTITUTION, MALI-IVORY COAST SOLDIERS, TV-EMMYS OBAMA, FBC--T25-TOP 25 TAKEAWAYS, FBC-T25-UTAH-FLORIDA, FBC--NOTRE DAME-OHIO STATE.

——————————-

TOP STORIES

——————————

NASA-MOON ROCKET — NASA has called off a second launch attempt for its new moon rocket because of yet another fuel leak. The test flight is now off for at least a few weeks, if not months. Mission managers decided after Saturday’s scrub to haul the 322-foot rocket back into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. It’s the second delay this week for the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 690 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing.

RUSSIA-GORBACHEV-FUNERAL — Thousands of mourners lined up to pay tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, in a farewell snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. By Jim Heintz and Vladimir Isachenkov. SENT; 810 words, photos. With RUSSIA-GORBACHEV-REUNITED-WITH-RAISA — Mikhail Gorbachev has been buried at a Moscow cemetery where he’s once again next to his wife Raisa. The two had shared the world stage for more than a decade in a visibly close marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader. SENT: 680 words, photos; RUSSIA-GORBACHEV-HOMETOWN — Residents of the far-away Russian village where he spent his youth have lauded Mikhail Gorbachev too as Moscow paid last respects to him. SENT: 230 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-TRUMP — It’s Donald Trump’s first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. While the former president’s endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of those he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That’s putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. By Marc Levy and Jill Colvin. SENT: 1160 words, photos.

TRUMP-NATIONAL ARCHIVES — Never before has the National Archives and Records Administration been caught up in a criminal investigation of a former president. Yet that’s exactly where the agency finds itself after sending a referral to the FBI stating that 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in January contained dozens of documents with classified markings. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

———————————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog says the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected from its last external power line. But the facility is still able to run electricity through a reserve line amid sustained shelling in the area. SENT: 520 words, photos.

RUSSIA-MEDVEDEV — A top Russian official has accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to provoke the country’s breakup and warned that such attempts could lead to doomsday. SENT: 300 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-RUSSIA-US-VISAS — Russia’s U.N. ambassador says it’s “alarming” that less than three weeks before the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly not a single member of the 56-member Russian advance team and delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has received a U.S. entry visa. SENT: 510 words.

————————

TRENDING

————————

GERMANY-ISRAEL-OLYMPIC ATTACK SURVIVOR — Shaul Ladany survived a Nazi concentration camp and narrowly escaped the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Decades later the 86-year-old has returned to visit the two places where he narrowly escaped death. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES — A raging California wildfire has displaced thousands of people in the small community of Weed about 50 miles south of the Oregon border. The Mill Fire had spread to more than 6.6 square miles by Saturday evening and was 25% contained. SENT: 800 words, photos.

OCTOGENARIAN ARTIST BROTHERS — For years, Miguel and Carlos Cevallos made a living by drawing posters for neighborhood nightclubs, taco trucks and restaurants in Queens, attracting clients by word of mouth. An Instagram account changed a lot of that. Now, hip Brooklyn ice cream shops and Manhattan retro diners wait their turn to get one of the brothers’ colorful signs. SENT: 700 words, photos.

————————————————————

WASHINGTON / POLITICS

————————————————————

ELECTION 2022-BALLOT INITIATIVES — Republicans are pushing back against voter initiative processes in several states. The trend gained steam after Democratic-aligned groups began using initiatives to force votes on policies that Republican legislatures had opposed. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-KANSAS-GOVERNOR-ABORTION — Kansas’ Democratic governor wasted little time after a decisive state vote in favor of abortion rights. Laura Kelly quickly sent a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party didn’t win in the November elections. But Kelly’s message to voters at large is focusing on economic issues. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

DEADLY BORDER CROSSING - Officials on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border searched for more victims after at least nine migrants died while trying to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande river, a dangerous border-crossing attempt in an area where the water level had risen by more than 2 feet in a single day. The Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector, which includes Eagle Pass, is fast becoming the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. SENT: 900 words, photos.

MISSISSIPPI-AIRPLANE — An airport worker who knew how to take off but not land stole a small airplane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Walmart, circling for five hours over unnerved Mississippians before ending the flight safely in a soybean field where police arrested him. By Emily Wagster Pettus and Nikki Boertman. SENT: 1260 words, photos.

TEXAS-SCHOOL SHOOTING-TRAUMA RECOVERY — Students who survived the May 24 shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, are spending the summer grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder. For one 11-year-old girl, that meant coming dangerously close to cardiac arrest. Parents find themselves unable to help them, and experts worry because communities of color such as the largely Hispanic city of Uvalde face disparities in access to mental health care. By Acacia Coronado and Adriana Gomez Licon. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. This is the Sunday Spotlight.

IMMIGRATION-AGING DREAMERS — ‘Dreamers,’ long a symbol of immigrant youth, are increasingly easing into middle age as eligibility requirements have been frozen since 2012, when the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was introduced. SENT: 840 words, photos. With IMMIGRATION-AGING DREAMERS-LOCALIZE IT (sent).

ELECTRIC VEHICLES-STATES — Seventeen states that tie their vehicle emission standards to rules established in California must decide whether to follow that state’s strict new rules. SENT: 980 words, photos.

PROSECUTOR SUSPENDED-FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. SENT: 530 words, photo.

POLICE SHOOTING-MILWAUKEE — Police say a man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them. One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was injured in the Friday night shootout. SENT: 320 words.

HIGHLANDER LEGACY FIGHT — A fight is brewing in Tennessee over a legendary civil rights and labor organizing center whose alumni and supporters include Rosa Parks and Eleanor Roosevelt. The original Highlander Folk School was shut down and sold off in the 1960s as white Tennessee politicians tried to stop the civil rights movement. Preservationists have restored the building, but social justice activists with the Highlander Research and Education Center, which never stopped working from a new location, want the building returned. SENT: 990 words, photos.

JOGGER-ABDUCTED — The family of a Tennessee woman who police say was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus has offered a $50,000 reward for information in the case. SENT: 300 words, photos.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————————-

CHILE CONSTITUTION — Chileans vote in a plebiscite Sunday to decide whether to adopt a far-reaching new constitution that would fundamentally change the South American country. The proposed charter is intended to replace a constitution imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. SENT: 760 words, photos. Polls close at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT); first results expected around 8 p.m. EDT (2400 GMT).

CHINA TYPHOON — Cities in eastern China have suspended ferry services and classes as they brace for the arrival of Typhoon Hinnamnor. The storm is also impacting neighboring Taiwan, Japan and Korea. Typhoon Hinnamnor is the strongest global storm of 2022, and is forecast to move gradually northward into the East China Sea. SENT: 250 words, photos.

ARGENTINA-VICE PRESIDENT — An apparent assassination attempt on the vice president of Argentina is raising questions about her habit of pressing the flesh with supporters. Cristina Fernández was greeting a well-wishers Thursday when a man in the crowd pulled out a handgun, held it inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CENTRAL EUROPE-STRUGGLING SCHOOLS — Public schools in Poland and Hungary are facing a shortage of teachers at a time when both countries are taking in many Ukrainian refugee children. For years, teachers have been fleeing public schools over grievances regarding low wages and a sense of not being valued by their governments. Families are increasingly shunning public systems for private schools, seeking smaller class sizes and an escape from what they perceive as nationalistic indoctrination. SENT: 860 words, photos.

MALI-IVORY COAST SOLDIERS — Three female soldiers have arrived home in Ivory Coast nearly two months after they were detained in Mali along with 46 others. Togolese Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Dusse, whose country has been mediating talks, says the three women have been “released as a humanitarian gesture.” The Ivorian soldiers were sent to Mali in July to work for Sahelian Aviation Services, a private company contracted by the U.N. SENT: 330 words.

GREECE-BRITAIN-UNRULY PASSENGER — Greek authorities say a British man has been charged in Greece with several offenses after his flight from London to Cyprus was diverted. SENT: 140 words.

————————-

SCIENCE

————————-

INDONESIA-DOLPHINS — Three bottlenose dolphins were released into the open sea in Indonesia Saturday after years of being confined for the amusement of tourists who would touch and swim with them. SENT: 740 words, photos.

———————————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————————————-

CYBERSECURITY-KEYBANK-DATA BREACH — Cleveland-based KeyBank says hackers stole personal data including Social Security numbers, addresses and account numbers of an unspecified number of its home mortgage customers. SENT: 300 words.

—————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————

TV-EMMYS OBAMA — Barack Obama has an Emmy Award to go with his two Grammys. The former president won the best narrator award at Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys for his work on the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.” The five-part series, which features national parks from around the globe, is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, “Higher Ground.” SENT: 240 words, photos.

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL-ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED — Laura Poitras’ Nan Goldin documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” is having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Goldin, an American photographer, risked her position in the art world to protest museums around the world accepting donations from the Sackler family, a name that has become synonymous with Purdue Pharma. SENT: 570 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

FBC--T25-TOP 25 TAKEAWAYS — Maybe Georgia was underrated. The defending national champions came into the season ranked No. 3 in the country and hardly overlooked behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State. But after losing 15 players to the NFL draft, including nearly half a defense, in the first round, it seemed fair to bake in a little bit of regression. The Bulldogs crushed No. 11 Oregon with stunning ease, unleashing a more dynamic offense and a defense that was just as salty as last season’s wrecking crew. Meanwhile, in the ACC, both No. 13 North Carolina State and North Carolina made thrilling escapes on road trips against in-state rivals. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

FBC-T25-UTAH-FLORIDA — Anthony Richardson ran for three scores in his second career start, including a 2-yard scamper with 1:25 remaining, and Florida upset seventh-ranked Utah 29-26 to get the Billy Napier era off to a rousing start. Richardson was the best player on the field most of the night. He really showed up down the stretch, although linebacker Amari Burney sealed the victory for the Gators. SENT: 790 words, photos.

FBC--NOTRE DAME-OHIO STATE — C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State’s revamped defense gave its vaunted offense time to find its groove as the second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10. The top-five matchup was a homecoming for first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, the former Buckeyes linebacker who has made a meteoric rise to lead the Fighting Irish at 36 years old. Freeman is now 0-2 as a head coach after losing a bowl game just weeks after being named Brian Kelly’s successor. SENT: 900 words, photos.

———————————————

HOW TO REACH US

———————————————

The Nerve Center can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.