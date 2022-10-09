AP News Digest 5:35 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — A Russian barrage pounded apartment buildings and other targets in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens, officials say. The blasts in the city, which sits in a region Moscow has claimed as its own, blew out windows in adjacent buildings and left at least one high-rise apartment building partially collapsed. By Justin Spike and Adam Schreck. SENT: 850 words, photos.

THAILAND-CHILD-CARE CENTER SHOOTING — Grieving families gathered Sunday at a Buddhist temple to pray and make offerings to the spirits of their deceased toddlers who were killed amid a rampage by a former police officer who shot and slashed them with knives at their day care in northeastern Thailand last week. By Tassanee Vejpongsa and David Rising. SENT: 470 words, photos. With THAILAND-CHILD-CARE-CENTER-SHOOTING-MEDIA — Thai police are investigating a report that a CNN crew inappropriately entered the daycare center where more than 20 preschoolers were slain as they were reporting on the attack, authorities say. SENT: 400 words, photos.

THAILAND-CHILD CARE CENTER-SHOOTING-A TOWN'S TRAGEDY — Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing. She was the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers as they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people who were shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye. By David Rising. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

IRAN-ANATOMY OF PROTEST — Anger among civilians is rising in a majority Kurdish district in northwestern Iran that has become one of the hotspots of protests. The Associated Press spoke to six activists in the northern city of Sanandaj, 300 miles from the capital Tehran. They described an evolving protest movement that has shifted from mass gatherings to more scattered protests and other signs of civil disobedience amid a harsh government crackdown. Protests erupted after the burial of a 22-year-old woman who died in Iranian police custody and have persisted with protests in neighborhoods, schools, with burning tires and commercial strikes. By Samya Kullab and Salar Salim. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

BELARUSIAN-OPERA-SINGER — A Belarusian opera singer who almost lost it all for publicly opposing his nation’s authoritarian leader is rebuilding his life in the U.S. Ilya Silchukou lives in suburban Boston with his wife and three children and teaches music to middle school students while he tries to revive his singing career. By Mark Pratt. SENT: 710 words, photos.

DOLPHINS-TAGOVAILOA-INVESTIGATION — The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. By Sports Writer Alanis Thames. SENT: 860 words, photos.

TRENDING

TROPICAL WEATHER — Hurricane Julia bore down on Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast after lashing Colombia’s San Andres island in a close pass-by hours earlier. Julia started Saturday as a tropical storm, but gained power most of the day and became a Category 1 hurricane shortly before it veered slightly south of San Andres island in the early evening. SENT: 450 words, photo.

BBA--RAYS-GUARDIANS — Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff homer in the 15th inning, giving Cleveland a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SPURS-UVALDE — The smallest gesture can have a huge impact. That was reaffirmed to the San Antonio Spurs when the team held an open practice and community fair in Uvalde, Texas. The Spurs held an open practice Saturday at Uvalde High School in support of the students of Robb Elementary and those affected by that tragic day. On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary. SENT: 620 words.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CULTURAL-DESTRUCTION — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is being accompanied by the destruction, damaging and pillaging of historical sites and treasures on an industrial scale. Ukraine’s culture minister says Russian soldiers have helped themselves to artifacts in almost 40 Ukrainian museums. If and when peace returns, the preservation of Ukrainian collections of art, history, and culture will be vital so that survivors of the war can begin rebuilding. SENT: 880 words, photos.

NATIONAL

OAS-MISCONDUCT PROBE — The head of the Organization of American States says he won’t interfere in an internal ethics probe into claims he had a romance with a staffer, and he insists he took no action to favor the younger woman allegedly involved. SENT: 310 words, photos.

HURRICANE-IAN — Residents have been allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. SENT: 300 words, photos.

MARYLAND-KILLING-SERIAL-PODCAST — The office of Maryland’s attorney general is supporting an appeal by a slain woman’s family after a Baltimore judge overturned a man’s murder conviction in a case chronicled by a groundbreaking podcast. SENT: 310 words.

SEAPLANE-CRASH-WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in Otter seaplanes that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. SENT: 300 words, photo.

OFFICER-INVOLVED-SHOOTING-ARIZONA — Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man during an exchange of gunfire outside his home in a remote area north of Phoenix after his wife warned in a 911 call he might try to ambush them, the Yavapai County sheriff’s office says. SENT: 230 words.

INTERNATIONAL

FRANCE-BRAZIL-PLANE-CRASH — Nicolas Touillou had just proposed marriage to his girlfriend. Nelson Marinho Jr. was heading off on a new oil exploration job. Eric Lamy was about to celebrate his 38th birthday. They were among 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris slammed into the Atlantic. After more than a decade of legal battles, their families at last have a chance at justice. By Nicolas Vaux-montagny and Jeffrey Schaeffer. SENT: 990 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea fired two short-range missiles toward its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest of a recent barrage of weapons tests, a day after it warned the redeployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula was inflaming regional tensions. By Hyung-Jin Kim and Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 880 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-EX-SENATOR-HOSTAGE — Philippine police killed three detained Muslim militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said. SENT: 820 words, photo.

AUSTRIA-PRESIDENTIAL-ELECTION — Austria’s liberal president is hoping to be reelected without the need for a runoff vote after a campaign in which he has cast himself as the stable option in uncertain times. President Alexander Van der Bellen, 78, is seeking a second term after a first six years in which a succession of domestic political crises has given the head of state unusually high visibility in a role that is often largely ceremonial. SENT: 560 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli police arrested at least three Palestinian suspects in connection with a deadly shooting at a Jerusalem checkpoint, as security forces searched for the suspected gunman. SENT: 300 words, photos.

GERMANY-STATE-ELECTION — A major German state is voting Sunday in an election that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left party hopes will bring some relief from poor recent nationwide poll showings as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SPORTS

BBA--MARINERS-BLUE JAYS — The Seattle Mariners send left-hander Robbie Ray to the mound with a chance to win their wild card series over the Toronto Blue Jays. Ray won the 2021 AL Cy Young Award with Toronto but signed with the Mariners last offseason. Right-hander Kevin Gausman starts for the Blue Jays, who need a win to stay alive in the best-of-three series. SENT: 890 words, photos.

BBN--PADRES-METS — Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save the New York Mets’ season with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece. Francisco Lindor also went deep, Jeff McNeil laced a critical two-run double and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz entered much earlier than usual to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning. SENT: 930 words, photos.

BBN--PHILLIES-CARDINALS — Aaron Nola pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Bryce Harper’s homer gave Philadelphia an early lead, and the Phillies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 to sweep their National League wild-card series. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

