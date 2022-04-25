AP News Digest 3:25 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

AP POLL-SUPREME COURT-NEW JUSTICE — More Americans approve than disapprove of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court as its first Black female justice, a new poll finds, but that support is politically lopsided. And a majority of Black Americans — but fewer white and Hispanic Americans — approve of her confirmation. By Jessica Gresko and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 990 words, photos, graphic.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Top American officials promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hundreds of millions of dollars in new aid during the highest-level U.S. visit to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion two months earlier, while Britain said that Moscow has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough in its offensive in the eastern industrial heartland of the country. In meetings with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition for Ukraine’s war effort, along with more than $300 million in foreign military financing. By David Keyton. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-US — Blinken: Russia is failing in war aims, Ukraine “succeeding”; With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST. For full coverage.

FRANCE-ELECTION — French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won a second term, triggering relief among allies that the nuclear-armed power won’t abruptly shift course in the midst of the war in Ukraine from European Union and NATO efforts to punish and contain Russia’s military expansionism. By John Leicester. SENT: 880 words, photos, video. With FRANCE ELECTION ANALYSIS — Loss is victory for far-right in France’s election.

CAPITOL RIOTS-TRIALS — Jurors have heard — and rejected — an array of excuses and arguments from the first rioters to be tried for storming the U.S. Capitol. The next jury to get a Capitol riot case could hear another novel defense – self-defense and free speech – at the trial of a retired New York City police officer. By Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 1,190 words photos. UPCOMING: Trial scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

CONGRESS-HUNTER BIDEN — Republicans are laying the groundwork to make Hunter Biden and his business dealings a central target of their investigative and oversight efforts. The financial dealings of the president’s eldest son will come under new scrutiny if Republicans win control of one or both houses of Congress this fall, as is increasingly expected. By Nomaan Merchant, Farnoush Amiri and Eric Tucker. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-CRIME-GOP — With violent crime increasing in much of the U.S., Republicans see a winning strategy in portraying Democrats as soft on crime ahead of this year’s elections. But the attacks are different in Oklahoma, where Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is being blamed for mass commutations and a crime that involved cannibalism. By Sara Burnett and Sean Murphy. SENT: 970 words, photos.

TURKEY-GALLIPOLI — Travelers from Australia and New Zealand joined Turkish and other nations’ dignitaries at the former World War I battlefields at Gallipoli for a solemn service at dawn Monday to remember troops killed during an unsuccessful British-led campaign that aimed to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war. By Emrah Gurel and Suzan Fraser. SENT: 720 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-ANZAC DAY — Australia commemorates war dead with few COVID restrictions.

INDONESIA-SUMATRAN TIGERS — Three critically endangered Sumatran tigers lost to animal traps. SENT: 460 words, photos.

MISSING MINORS — Coast Guard suspends search of three missing kids in New Orleans. SENT: 170 words.

ELECTION 2022-GOVERNOR-GEORGIA — The top two Republicans running for governor in Georgia launched the first of three debates by bickering over who was responsible for 2020 and 2021 Republican election losses. SENT: 910 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-PRAYING COACH — The Supreme Court will tackle a dispute between public school officials and a former high school football coach who wanted to kneel and pray on the field after games. SENT: 540 words, photos. UPCOMING: Arguments at 10 a.m.

JAPAN-TOUR BOAT — Rescuers searching since a tour boat carrying 26 people apparently sank off far northeastern Japan have found the body of an 11th victim — a child — as questions intensify about why the vessel sailed in rough weather at a known hazardous location. SENT: 840 words, photos.

IRAN-CYBERATTACK — Iran’s state television said authorities have foiled massive cyberattacks that sought to target public services, both government and privately owned. SENT: 190 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares declined after U.S. stocks ended last week with a tumble as global markets’ expectations for higher interest rates dominated investor concerns. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 480 words, photos.

KENNEDY CENTER-JON STEWART — Jon Stewart, accepting the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, warned that speculation about the future of comedy amid increased audience cultural sensitivity was ignoring a true and enduring threat: authoritarian governments around the world. SENT: 790 words, photos.

