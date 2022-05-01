AP News Digest 5:45 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Some women and children have been evacuated from a steel plant that is the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Ukraine’s president in the country’s capital in a show of American support. By Cara Anna Cherov and Yesica Fisch. SENT: 1,190 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-PELOSI-VISIT — Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST (sent).

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ROMANIA-REFUGEES — Elena Trofimchuk fled Ukraine to Romania more than a month ago. She now sees Bucharest’s North Railway Station as second home. She doesn’t live there. But it’s where she spends most of her day welcoming fellow Ukrainians and helping them sort out tickets, accommodation and onward destinations. The Romanian government is currently giving away free train tickets to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania that they can use to travel on to Hungary, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Slovakia and Bulgaria. By Chisato Tanaka. SENT: 450 words, photos.

BIDEN-CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER — The annual White House press corps gala returned Saturday night along with the roasting of Washington, the journalists who cover it and the man at the helm: President Joe Biden. White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which the pandemic sidelined in 2020 and 2021, returned with Biden as the first president in six years to accept an invitation. Donald Trump shunned the event while in office. By Farnoush Amiri and Will Weissert. SENT: 850 words, photos.

OBIT-NAOMI-JUDD — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death in a statement provided to The Associated Press. By Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 970 words, photos. With OBIT-NAOMI-JUDD-APPRECIATION — ESSAY: For a gay country boy, Naomi Judd did build a bridge (sent).

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

UKRAINE-ANGELINA-JOLIE — actress and U.N. humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor said on Telegram. According to the U.N., Jolie had come to speak with displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April. SENT: 240 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHINA — Many Chinese are marking a quiet May Day holiday this year as the government’s “zero-COVID” approach restricts travel and enforces lockdowns in multiple cities. SENT: 370 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

CHINA-BUILDING-COLLAPSE — Chinese police have arrested a building owner and eight other people, two days after the structure collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, police and state media said. SENT: 290 words, photos.

JAZZ-FEST-MEMORIAMS - The memorial garden at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is about to get a lot more crowded as fellow musicians honor the many musical icons — known as “Ancestors” — who have passed since the festival was last held three years ago. SENT: 580 words, photos.

BILL MURRAY-FILM SUSPENDED — Bill Murray is acknowledging that his behavior on set led to a complaint from a woman and the suspension of filming on his latest movie. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CANADA-ANGLICAN-APPOLOGY — The head of the Anglican Church told a gathering of Canadian residential school survivors he was sorry for the church’s role in the “terrible crime” that was committed. SENT: 170 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION-2022-SENATE-KENTUCKY — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul promised Saturday to wage a vigorous review into the origins of the coronavirus if Republicans retake the Senate and he lands a committee chairmanship. SENT: 670 words, photo.

KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-QUARLES — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announced Saturday night that he will enter the 2023 governor’s race, joining what’s shaping up to be a crowded Republican contest to select a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. SENT: 320 words, photo.

NATIONAL

SEVERE-WEATHER-KANSAS — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials say. SENT: 680 words, photo, video.

SPRING WILDFIRES — Over 1,000 firefighters backed by bulldozers and aircraft battled the largest active wildfire in the U.S., after strong winds had pushed it across some containment lines and closer to a small city in northern New Mexico. SENT: 620 words, photos, video.

VOTING-FRAUD-SENTENCING — A judge in Phoenix has sentenced a Scottsdale woman who now lives in California to two years’ felony probation, fines and community service for voting her dead mother’s ballot in the 2020 general election. SENT: 680 words.

ARREST-DEATH-AWARD -- San Diego County lawyers are seeking to wipe out an $85 million jury award to the family of man who died after being restrained by sheriff’s deputies in 2015, or get a new trial in the lawsuit that generated the case. SENT: 440 words, photo.

HEALTH-CARE-OVERHAUL-GEORGIA — President Joe Biden’s administration halted Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to have the private sector, not the government, engage in outreach to get state residents to sign up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act. SENT: 420 words.

MOTORCYCLE GANG KILLINGS-TENNESSEE — Two members of motorcycle gangs were fatally shot during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of a Tennessee bar, police said. SENT: 140 words.

INTERNATIONAL

MOROCCO-EXTREMISTS — Morocco’s prison authority has been offering “de-radicalization” training since 2017 to former Islamic State group fighters and others convicted of terrorism offenses. The program’s ninth batch of graduates completed the course of classes last week. The Associated Press and other media were invited to observe their graduation ceremony in a prison in Sale near the capital Rabat. SENT: 600 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — Australia’s opposition party officially launched its election campaign on Sunday with an emphasis on cutting costs of living for voters as inflation surges to its highest rate in 21 years. SENT: 590 words, photos.

EGYPT-SINAI — Suspected Islamic State militants blew up a natural gas pipeline in Egypt’s restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, causing a fire but no casualties, security officials said. SENT: 200 words.

SPORTS

FBN—NFL DRAFT — The final four rounds of the NFL draft can’t possibly have as much bartering as the opening three. General managers have to get tired of the trading at some point. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 650 words, photos.

BKN—76ERS-EMBIID — Joel Embiid’s injuries that have sidelined the MVP candidate indefinitely will force adjustments by Philadelphia when the 76ers-Heat postseason showdown begins Monday in Miami. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BKW—STRINGER-RETIREMENT — Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer has announced her retirement after 50 years in college basketball. She finished with 1,055 wins — fourth all-time among Division I women’s basketball coaches. Stringer made four Final Four appearances and reached the NCAA Tournament 28 times while leading Cheyney State, Iowa and Rutgers. Stringer was emotional when she talked to her team Friday night on a Zoom call. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 600 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

