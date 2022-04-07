AP News Digest 3:20 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

MYANMAR-LIVING IN LIMBO — The young woman from Myanmar and her family now live amid the tall grasses of a riverbank on the Thai border, trapped in a physical no man’s land between a country that does not want them and a country whose military could kill them. Like other Myanmar refugees fleeing mounting violence after a military takeover last February, she and her family left for neighboring Thailand. But Thailand has sent thousands of people from Myanmar back home, despite international refugee laws that forbid the forced return of people to countries where their lives may be in danger. By Victoria Milko and Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 1,610 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,000 words is also available.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Ukraine was bracing to battle for control of its industrial east and appealing for more help from the West after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup. Authorities were urging people to immediately evacuate from the Donbas region before Russia intensifies its offensive. In Brussels, Ukraine's foreign minister urged NATO to provide more weapons for his war-torn country to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in the city of Bucha. By Adam Schreck. SENT: 1,110 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST.

SUPREME COURT-NOMINATION — The Senate is expected to vote as early as Thursday to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Three Republicans say they’ll vote with Democrats to confirm the first Black woman on the nation’s high court. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 500 words, photo. UPCOMING: 800 words after expected afternoon vote.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MEDIA — Veteran journalists who have covered wars and terrorism and seen violence and death up close before said this week's horrific images from Bucha, Ukraine, stood out as particularly disturbing. They say sharing graphic photos and videos help deepen the public's understanding of what is going on, making it personal in a way that drone footage of burned-out buildings cannot. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 1,060 words, photos. For full coverage.

SACRAMENTO-MASS SHOOTING — The mass killing that left six people dead and 12 wounded outside bars just blocks from California’s Capitol last weekend was a gunfight involving at least five shooters from rival gangs, Sacramento police said. By Adam Beam and Brian Melley. SENT: 940 words, photos, videos.

DOLPHIN-DISEASE-DETECTIVES — To track a virus outbreak among East Coast dolphins, scientists are tracing the social networks of these playful animals in the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. By Science Writer Christina Larson. SENT: 1,110 words, photos, video.

MASTERS-TIGER’S LONG WALK — Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will put his surgically repaired right leg to the test as he begins his pursuit of a sixth green jacket. By Sports Writer Will Graves. SENT: 930 words, photos. UPCOMING: Play begins at 8 a.m. Also see MASTERS-JAILED CHAMPION below.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

UKRAINE-REFUGEES-UNITED STATES — Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees arriving daily have a message for family and friends in Europe: the fastest route to settle in the United States is booking a flight to Mexico. SENT: 960 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-FOCUS-ON-THE EAST-EXPLAINER — With Russian hopes for storming Kyiv and other major cities in northern Ukraine dashed by stiff resistance, Moscow has refocused its efforts on the country’s east, seeking to make gains there and use them to dictate its terms in talks on ending the conflict. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-NATO — Ukraine appealed to NATO for more weapons in its fight against Russia to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in the city of Bucha, and urged Germany to slash red tape so that more supplies can get in. SENT: 450 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL — The U.N. General Assembly is voting on a U.S.-initiated resolution to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from the region around Ukraine’s capital. SENT: 710 words, photos. UPCOMING: Session begins at 10 a.m.

CONGRESS-RUSSIA TRADE — The Senate takes up legislation to end normal trade relations with Russia and to ban the importation of its oil. SENT: 720 words, photo. UPCOMING: 900 words after vote, timing uncertain.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-SPENDING — A bipartisan $10 billion measure funding the government’s COVID-19 defenses stalls in the Senate and seems all but certain to be sidetracked until at least late this month. SENT: 750 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

FAKE FEDERAL AGENTS — U.S.: Two posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers. SENT: 360 words, photo.

RAPPER ARRESTED-CONVICTION — Rapper Kidd Creole convicted of manslaughter in 2017 stabbing. SENT: 170 words, photo.

COLLEGE STUDENTS-EXPLOITED — Father who lived in college dorm convicted of abusing daughter’s pals. SENT: 710 words, photos.

MISSING INDIANA COUPLE-NEVADA — Missing Indiana couple found after man dies in Nevada desert. SENT: 790 words, photo.

WASHINGTON

CAPITOL RIOT-CONTEMPT — The House votes to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress over their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. SENT: 1,010 words, photos. With CAPITOL RIOT-CONTEMPT-GLANCE.

NATIONAL

TEXAS-EXECUTION — A group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers visited a death row inmate whose execution they are trying to stop amid doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. SENT: 620 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

SOLOMON ISLANDS-CHINA — A security alliance between China and the Solomon Islands has sent shudders throughout the South Pacific, with many worried it could set off a large-scale military buildup or that Western animosity to the deal could play into China’s hands. SENT: 1,250 words, photos. With PHILIPPINES-CHINA-TAIWAN-DISPUTED WATERS — China ship shadows research vessel, Filipino scientists wary.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares tracked a retreat on Wall Street after details from last month’s Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank plans to be aggressive in fighting inflation. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 690 words, photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

SPORTS

MASTERS-JAILED CHAMPION — Angel Cabrera, winner of the 2009 Masters, is now sitting in an Argentine prison, serving two years for domestic abuse. By Sports Writer Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 790 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

