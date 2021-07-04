AP News Digest 2 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

______________

TOP STORIES

______________

CAPITOL-BREACH-CORPORATE-PLEDGES — Following the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, many big corporations pledged not to donate to members of Congress who objected to the results of the presidential election. Six months later, some have already broken their own vows, often by donating to political action committees that benefit those same lawmakers. By DAVID KLEPPER. SENT: 1,345 words, photos.

US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK — Joe Biden is ready to host the largest event yet of his presidency, an Independence Day barbecue and fireworks-watching celebration on the South Lawn on Sunday night. It comes after he’s been in office nearly six months and has been fighting a pandemic every step of the way. By Zeke Miller. Sent 914 words, photos. Developing from evening event.

VATICAN-POPE SURGERY — The Vatican says Pope Francis has gone to a Rome hospital for scheduled intestinal surgery. A brief announcement was issued shortly after Francis cheerfully greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square in keeping with a Sunday tradition. By Frances D’Emilio. SENT: 580 words, photo.

BUILDING COLLAPSE-MIAMI — Demolition specialists carefully bored holes to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search. By Adriana Gomez Licon and Terry Spencer. SENT: 650 words, photos, developing.

Find more on the building collapse in the AP Newsroom hub.

PHILIPPINES MILITARY PLANE CRASH — The Philippine military says at least 45 people have been killed and 49 rescued after a C-130 aircraft carrying combat troops crashed while landing. Sunday’s crash near Jolo airport in the southern Sulu province killed 42 army soldiers on board and three civilians on the ground. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 828 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER-ATLANTIC — Cuba evacuated 70,000 people along the island’s southern region on Sunday amid fears that Tropical Storm Elsa could unleash heavy flooding after battering several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people. By Andrea Rodriguez. SENT: 420 words, photos.

______________________________

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

_______________________________

HOT DOG CONTEST — Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, while Michelle Lesco took the women’s title. SENT: 250 words, photos.

FIREWORKS BLAST — Fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland, leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries. SENT: 190 words.

MAUI-TOURISM-BOOM — The Hawaiian island of Maui has become so overrun with tourists in recent months that its mayor is taking the unusual step of pleading with airlines to fly in fewer people. By Audrey McAvoy. SENT: 1,073 words, photos.

UKRAINE-MILITARY-HEELS — Ukraine’s defense minister is under pressure from members of the government over the decision to have female military cadets wear heels in a parade. One cabinet colleague said there should be “no room for stereotypes and sexism.” SENT: 181 words.

CHINA-SPACE WALK — Two astronauts have made the first spacewalk outside China’s new orbital station using a 15-meter-long (50-foot-long) robot arm to install cameras and other equipment. SENT: 258 words, photos.

________________________

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

________________________

CARTERS-ANNIVERSARY -- Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on July 7, extending their record as the longest married presidential couple in American history. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CAPITOL-BREACH-LAWMAKER — A former West Virginia lawmaker faces a new federal felony charge after he livestreamed himself rushing into the U.S. Capitol with a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters on Jan. 6. A grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia handed down a five-count indictment for former Del. Derrick Evans last week. SENT: 165 words.

DEATH-PENALTY-ALABAMA — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against an Alabama inmate whose lawyers argued that his trial counsel should have done more to try to show he is intellectually disabled and therefore he should be spared a death sentence. SENT: 360 words, photo.

___________

NATIONAL

___________

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RENTAL ASSISTANCE — With the federal eviction moratorium extended through July, the focus has turned to getting rental assistance out to millions of tenants. By Michael Casey. SENT: 1,196 words, photos.

SPELLING-BEE-THE-LOST-YEAR — Competitors in the Scripps National Spelling Bee got lessons in patience and perseverance after last year’s bee was canceled because of the pandemic. The finals of this year’s bee will be held on Thursday night at an ESPN campus in Florida, after the field was narrowed during a few weeks of virtual competition. By Ben Nuckols. SENT: 877 words, photos.

QUEER YOUTH OF FAITH — LGBTQ youth of faith prayed and bonded at an annual event hosted by Beloved Arise, a Christian nonprofit which organized seminars on queer history and churches, podcasts, and concerts. By Luis Andres Henao. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

_______________

INTERNATIONAL

_________________

CYPRUS-FOREST FIRE — Cyprus’ interior minister says four people have been discovered dead in what he called the “most destructive” fire in the island nation’s history. By Menelaos Hadjicostis. SENT: 545 words, photos.

CHINA-LYING FLAT — A small but visible handful of urban Chinese are rattling the ruling Communist Party by choosing to “lie flat,” or reject high-status careers, long work hours and expensive cities for what is called a low-desire life. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

JAPAN-MUDSLIDE — More than 1,000 soldiers, firefighters and police have joined rescue efforts after a giant mudslide ripped through a resort town southwest of Tokyo, killing at least two people and leaving about 20 missing. By Kantaro Komiya. SENT: 524 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDONESIA — At least 33 patients with severe coronavirus infections have died after a state-run hospital on Indonesia’s main island of Java ran out of liquid oxygen, a public health official said. By SLAMET RIYADI. SENT: 311 words, photos.

CROATIA-PRIDE — Croatian police have detained several people following verbal and physical attacks on participants at a Pride march in the capital, Zagreb. A rainbow-colored LGBT flag was also burned. SENT: 202 words.

SOUTH-AFRICA-ZUMA — Ignoring efforts to defuse a tense standoff, former South African President Jacob Zuma told hundreds of supporters gathered outside his rural estate that he is appealing the 15-month prison sentence and his impending arrest by police. By Mogomotsi Magome. SENT: 573 words, photos. FRANCE-FAR-RIGHT — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says she will stick with her strategy of making her party a more mainstream political force despite a stinging loss in regional elections. Le Pen, 52, was re-elected Sunday at the head of the National Rally at a gathering in the southern town of Perpignan. SENT: 329 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BRITAIN — A government minister says England may soon abandon legal requirements for wearing masks as the nation waits for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce plans for easing COVID-19 measures. By Danica Kirka. Sent 309 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-INDIA — Pakistan’s national security advisor has accused India of orchestrating last month’s deadly car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, saying that an investigation has shown it was organized by an Indian intelligence operative. By Zarar Khan. SENT: 320 words.

__________________

ENTERTAINMENT

__________________

FILM-BOX-OFFICE — Although the box office has yet to fully recover from the pandemic, one studio has good reason to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend. According to studio estimates Sunday, Universal Pictures currently has the top three films at the domestic box office with “F9” in first, “The Boss Baby: Family Business” in second and “The Forever Purge” in third. By Lindsey Bahr. 854 words, photos. FILM-CANNES PREVIEW — On Tuesday, the Cannes Film Festival will reopen. Its famed red carpet will again parade with stars. The screens will be relit. And, maybe, the movies will rekindle some of the grandeur that went dormant this past pandemic year. Cannes will be the first major film festival to attempt an essentially full edition. By AP Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

________

SPORTS

________

TEN--WIMBLEDON — Wimbledon’s traditional Middle Sunday of rest will disappear in 2022. So will the Manic Monday that follows it. For one last time, the oldest Grand Slam tournament was quiet as Week 1 of this year’s edition ended. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 786 words, photos.

SOC--EURO 2020-DENMARK’S MISSION — As Denmark prepares to play England at the Euro 2020 semifinals at Wembley Stadium, the thoughts of coach Kasper Hjulmand and his players are with midfielder Christian Eriksen who survived a cardiac arrest during their opening match at the tournament three weeks ago. SENT: 478 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE — Injuries from a crash-filled opening week at the Tour de France have taken their toll. Last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic has withdrawn before the ninth stage. Roglic crashed badly during Monday’s third stage in the western Brittany region and had been struggling since. SENT: 242 words, photos.

___________________

HOW TO REACH US

___________________

At the Nerve Center, Derek Gatopoulos can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, (ext. 7636). Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or call 844-777-2006.