AP News Digest 3 a.m.

ONLY ON AP

CAPITOL BREACH-EXTREMIST GROUPS — Former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election united right-wing supporters, conspiracy theorists and militants on Jan. 6. But the aftermath of the insurrection is roiling two of the most prominent far-right extremist groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. By Michael Kunzelman and Alanna Durkin Richer. UPCOMING: 1,500 words by 6:30 a.m., photos. An abridged version of 950 words will also be available.

TOP STORIES

BIDEN-VOTING RIGHTS — President Joe Biden uses the 100th anniversary of Tulsa’s race massacre to make a plea for sweeping legislation in Congress to protect the right to vote as Republican-led governments in Texas and other states pass new restrictions making it tougher to cast ballots. By Alexandra Jaffe and Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 890 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — The newest anxiety around COVID-19 vaccinations is if or when we’ll all need a booster —and while there are clues that’s not likely to happen soon, it mostly depends on how the virus continues to mutate. By Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard. UPCOMING: 860 words by 11 a.m., photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

MEATPACKING-RANSOMWARE — A ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. Brazil’s JBS SA, however, says that it had made “significant progress” in dealing with the cyberattack and expects the “vast majority” of its plants to be operating on Wednesday. By Rod McGuirk and Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 980 words, photos.

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE — Biden is set to meet with the top Senate Republican negotiator on infrastructure as the administration signals time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal on the White House’s big investment proposal and top legislative priority. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 750 words, photo. UPCOMING: 900 words after 2:45 p.m. meeting.

GAZA-FAMILY UNDER RUBBLE — The single deadliest bombing raid of Israel’s fourth war with Hamas killed 22 members of the al-Kawlak family who were buried under the rubble of their homes. Israel’s military says the bombs targeted nearby Hamas tunnels and suggested it had miscalculated the firepower used in the strike, inadvertently killing large numbers of civilians. Rights activists scoff at Israel’s contention that it successfully minimized civilian casualties through precision bombing. The al-Kawlaks fear justice will never come and that the world will soon forget Gaza again. By Karin Laub and Fares Akram. SENT: 1,320 words, photos.

GENE THERAPY — Scientists are trying to treat a growing number of rare diseases with gene therapy. It offers a potential one-time fix that attacks the root cause of illness rather than just treating symptoms. By Chief Medical Writer Marilynn Marchione. SENT: 1,280 words, photo, video.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

MIAMI-SHOOTINGS — Two charged in Miami Beach shooting, DaBaby detained, released. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CHINA-WANDERING-ELEPHANTS — China tries to keep elephant herd out of city of seven million. SENT: 260 words, photos.

CLIPPERS-AR-BROADCAST — Clippers plan augmented reality “Kids Cast” of playoff game. SENT: 600 words, photo.

ABORTION-KANSAS — Patient influx from other states increases Kansas abortions. SENT: 410 words, photo.

ROD BLAGOJEVICH — Judge orders early end to Blagojevich’s supervised release. SENT: 230 words, photo.

AMAZON-WORKERS-MARIJUANA — Amazon says it will no longer test jobseekers for marijuana use. SENT: 140 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

CAPITOL BREACH-COMMISSION — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rules out a presidential commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, telling House Democrats that having Biden appoint a panel is “unworkable” after the Senate blocked an independent probe. SENT: 610 words, photo.

CONGRESS-NEW MEXICO — Democrat Melanie Stansbury won election to Congress for New Mexico with a campaign closely tied to initiatives of the Biden administration. SENT: 590 words, photos, video.

VOTING-BILLS-TEXAS — Texas Republicans press ahead with their push for tougher election laws, vowing to ensure Democrats’ weekend victory over one of the most restrictive voting measures in the country would only be temporary. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

IRAN-NAVY FIRE — The largest ship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, semiofficial news agencies reported. SENT: 420 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PRESIDENT — The Israeli parliament is set to choose the country’s next president, a largely figurehead position that is meant to serve as the nation’s moral compass and promote unity. SENT: 500 words, photo. With ISRAEL-POLITICS — Netanyahu’s opponents face unity government deadline.

BRAZIL-ANITTA-GIRL FROM RIO — The half-century journey of “The Girl from Ipanema” shows what can change as culture crosses borders — and also what can endure. By David Biller. UPCOMING: 1,200 words by 8:30 a.m., photos.

HONG KONG-JUNE 4 VIGIL-PHOTO GALLERY — Citing the pandemic, Hong Kong authorities have banned an annual vigil to mark the anniversary of the 1989 crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing. Here’s a look at vigils past. SENT: 200 words, photos. With HONG-KONG-TIANANMEN-MUSEUM — Hong Kong’s Tiananmen museum shuts down amid investigation.

ROMANIA-CHILDREN EYE TESTS — With the help of a humanitarian organization, dozens of disadvantaged young Romanian children have their eyesight examined for the first time in their lives. SENT: 530 words, photos.

CANADA-INDIGENOUS SCHOOL DEATHS — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that residential schools for Canada’s Indigenous children were part of a larger colonial policy designed to erase language and culture and to assimilate those groups so they no longer existed as distinct peoples. SENT: 680 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-NEXT SECRETARY GENERAL — The U.N. Security Council will make its recommendation for the next secretary-general this month, and with current U.N. chief Antonio Guterres the only candidate, his selection for a second term is all but assured. SENT: 630 words.

NATIONAL

CALIFORNIA-FIRE-STATION-SHOOTING — A firefighter killed a co-worker and wounded another at their small fire station before setting his own home ablaze and apparently killing himself in California’s second deadly workplace shooting in days. SENT: 530 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA-RAIL-YARD-SHOOTING — A gunman who killed nine co-workers at a Northern California rail yard shot himself twice in the head as sheriff’s deputies raced into a building, according to authorities who released body-camera footage of the tense encounter. SENT: 590 words, photos, video.

IMMIGRANT DETAINEES-MINIMUM WAGE — A trial is underway to determine whether the GEO Group must pay minimum wage to detainees who perform cooking, cleaning and other tasks at its Northwest immigration detention center in Washington state. SENT: 710 words, photo.

BUSINESS/TECH

CHINA-HUAWEI OS — Huawei is launching its own HarmonyOS mobile operating system on its handsets as it adapts to losing access to Google mobile services two years ago after the U.S. put the Chinese telecommunications company on a trade blacklist. By Technology Writer Zen Soo. SENT: 600 words, photo.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed after Wall Street began a post-holiday week on a lackluster note. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 740 words, photos. With OIL-MARKETS — OPEC to boost oil output as economies recover, prices rise.

SPORTS

ATHLETES-MENTAL HEALTH — Most athletes are comfortable talking about injuries. Their mental health is a different story. By Sports Writer Jim Litke. SENT: 780 words, photos.

TOKYO-IS-IT-HAPPENING? — Will the postponed Tokyo Olympics open despite rising opposition and the pandemic? The answer is almost certainly “yes.” By Sports Writer Stephen Wade. SENT: 1,360 words, photos.

