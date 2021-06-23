AP News Digest 3:25 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

COMPLETE OUR SURVEY

How can we help you plan your coverage more effectively? Let us know here.

NEW/DEVELOPING

HONG KONG-APPLE DAILY — Pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, under financial pressure from Hong Kong authorities, says it will close by Saturday.

TOP STORIES

BIDEN-VOTING BILL — Progressives are growing increasingly frustrated with what they see as a lack of action from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on voting rights. The White House has characterized the issue as “the fight of his presidency.” But Biden has prioritized his economic initiatives, measures more likely to win Republican support in the Senate. And he’s shown no interest in diving into a messy debate over changing Senate rules to pass the legislation on Democratic votes alone. By Alexandra Jaffe. SENT: 1,130 words, photos. With CONGRESS-VOTING BILLS-EXPLAINER — What’s next now that the GOP has blocked the voting bill.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — The Tokyo Olympics, already delayed by the pandemic, are not looking like much fun: Not for athletes. Not for fans. And not for the Japanese public. They are caught between concerns about the coronavirus at a time when few are vaccinated on one side and politicians who hope to save face by holding the games and the International Olympic Committee with billions of dollars on the line on the other. By Sports Writer Stephen Wade. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

IRAN-ROCKET-LAUNCH — Iran likely conducted a failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days and now appears to be preparing to try again, the country’s latest effort to advance its space program amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal. By Jon Gambrell. SENT: 920 words, photos.

ELECTION-2021-NYC-MAYOR — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams appeared to take a fragile lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, but it could be weeks before it becomes clear who is actually on top in the first citywide election to use ranked choice voting. By Karen Matthews. SENT: 990 words, photos. With ELECTION-2021-MANHATTAN-DA — Too early to declare who won eight-way primary for Manhattan DA; ELECTION 2021-ROCHESTER MAYOR — Indicted Rochester mayor defeated in Democratic primary.

PEOPLE-BRITNEY-SPEARS — In the most anticipated hearing in the case in years, Britney Spears is expected to address a judge overseeing the conservatorship that has controlled the pop star’s money and affairs since 2008. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 480 words, photos.

CONGRESS-BIG TECH — The tech industry is under mounting pressure in Washington. The House Judiciary Committee is digging into sweeping bipartisan legislation that could break up tech giants like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple. The drafting session is an initial step in what promises to be a long slog through Congress. By Business Writer Marcy Gordon. SENT: 980 words, photos. Hearing scheduled for 10 a.m.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

JILL-BIDEN-VISIT-MISSISSIPPI — First lady Jill Biden touts vaccine in poorly inoculated Mississippi. SENT: 770 words, photos.

JAPAN-SOCCER-TRANSGENDER-PLAYER — Japanese soccer player Yokoyama comes out as transgender. SENT: 380 words, photos.

HIGH-SCHOOL-GAME-RACIST-TAUNTING — California school coach fired after tortillas thrown at team. SENT: 370 words.

NIELSENS — Olympic trials pique viewer interest in Tokyo Summer Games. SENT: 280 words, photo.

MORE ON VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLOMBIA — Colombia reached 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 this week, becoming just the 10th country in the world to hit the grim milestone. SENT: 580 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL-MANDATE — More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement. SENT: 560 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NEW-ZEALAND — After enjoying nearly four months without any community transmission of the coronavirus, New Zealanders were on edge after health authorities said an infectious traveler from Australia had visited over the weekend. SENT: 420 words, photos.

NATIONAL

NAVY-SHIP-NAME-FILIPINO — Asian Americans, veterans and civilians in the U.S. and the Philippines are campaigning to name a Navy warship for a Filipino sailor who bravely rescued two crew members when their ship caught fire more than a century ago, earning him a prestigious and rare Medal of Honor. SENT: 930 words, photos.

FATAL WRECK-GIRLS HOME — The Alabama girls home director who lost two children and two nephews in a wreck that killed 10 people has dedicated her life’s work to helping abused and neglected children. SENT: 950 words, photos, video.

KOBE-BRYANT-CRASH — Kobe Bryant’s widow has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed last year, killing the NBA star, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. SENT: 380 words, photo.

NEWSPAPER SHOOTING-TRIAL — Jury selection is set to begin for the second part of a trial in the case of a man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper in 2018. SENT: 390 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

HONG KONG-NATIONAL SECURITY TRIAL — The first person to stand trial under Hong Kong’s national security law pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism and inciting secession by driving a motorcycle into police officers while carrying a protest flag. SENT: 430 words, photos.

BREXIT-5 YEARS — Five years ago, Britons voted in a referendum that was meant to bring certainty to the U.K.’s unsettled relationship with its European neighbors, but it most certainly did not. SENT: 680 words, photos.

BELARUS-OPPOSITION-INTERVIEW — Belarus’ opposition leader says President Alexander Lukashenko may have miscalculated last month by diverting a Ryanair passenger jet to Minsk, where a dissident journalist aboard was arrested. By Lorne Cook. SENT: 860 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher after the Federal Reserve chairman said a U.S. inflation spike probably is temporary, helping to calm fears central bankers might feel pressure to roll back economic stimulus. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 460 words, photos.

ITALY-ECONOMIC-RECOVERY — The pandemic is giving Italy a chance to revamp its underperforming economy. By Business Writers David McHugh and Colleen Barry. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

