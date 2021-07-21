AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

CHINA-ON-THE-RUN — A teenager who says he’s a U.S. permanent resident and his fiancée are again on the run from the threat of extradition to their homeland, China in a sign of Beijing’s lengthening reach over perceived dissidents abroad. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

GAZA-COST-OF-WAR-TRAUMA-PORTRAITS — The human cost of the Gaza wars: 66 children were killed in the fourth Israel-Hamas war and countless others bear the scars. With schools shuttered due to the war, the virus and summer, Gaza’s children have little to do as they wade through the wreckage. By Aya Batrawy and Felipe Dana. SENT: 2,300 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-LIFE-EXPECTANCY — U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II, public health officials say. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years. The drop spelled out by the CDC is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials say is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline. More than 3.3 million Americans died last year, far more than any other year in U.S. history, with COVID-19 accounting for about 11% of those deaths. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 670 words, photo.

WAR-ON-DRUGS — Fifty years ago this summer, President Richard Nixon declared a war on drugs. Today, with the U.S. mired in a deadly opioid epidemic that did not abate during the coronavirus pandemic’s worst days, it is questionable whether anyone won the war. Yet the loser is clear: Black and Latino Americans, their families and their communities. By Aaron Morrison. SENT: 3,070 words, photos.

WESTERN-WILDFIRES — Wildfires in the American West, including one burning in Oregon that’s currently the largest in the U.S., are creating hazy skies as far away as New York as the massive infernos spew smoke and ash into the air in columns up to six miles high. Skies over New York City were hazy as strong winds blew smoke east from California, Oregon, Montana and other states. Oregon’s Bootleg Fire grew to 606 square miles— half the size of Rhode Island. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 840 words, photos, videos.

BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE — The bipartisan infrastructure deal senators brokered with President Joe Biden is hanging precariously ahead of a crucial test vote as senators struggle over how to pay for nearly $1 trillion in public works spending. By Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking. SENT: 950 words, photos. UPCOMING: Vote scheduled for 2:30 p.m. With BIDEN-SIX MONTHS — Biden marks six months in office.

EUROPE-FLOODS — Germany’s Cabinet is meeting to decide on a package of immediate aid for victims of last week’s floods and consider longer-term plans to rebuild devastated areas. SENT: 220 words, photos.

NBA-FINALS — Giannis Antetokounmpo capped one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in six games, winning their first championship in 50 years. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

WHO-VIRUS-CASES — The Tokyo Olympics should not be judged by the tally of COVID-19 cases that arise because eliminating risk is impossible, the head of the World Health Organization told sports officials as events began in Japan. By Sports Writer Graham Dunbar. SENT: 380 words, photo.

TOKYO-DEFIANT-DRINKERS — On the eve of the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony, the government’s attempts to curb a coronavirus surge by targeting drinkers is drowning in liquor, frustration and indifference. SENT: 540 words, photos.

THE GAMES BEGIN — Host Japan gets off to a winning start when the Tokyo Olympics got underway after a one-year delay as the Japanese beat Australia 8-1 in softball. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 580 words, photos. With TOKYO OLYMPICS-THE LATEST.

BLUE-ORIGIN-BEZOS-REBUKE — Bezos’ comments on workers after spaceflight draws rebuke. SENT: 490 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MCCONNELL — Sen. McConnell urges Americans: “Get vaccinated” as cases spike. SENT: 270 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE-GENDER REVEAL — Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CHINA-FLOODING — China blasts dam to divert floods that killed at least 12. SENT: 170 words, photos.

MEDIA-FIGHTING VACCINE — Skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccination is a common theme in media appealing to conservatives, despite assurances from doctors and scientists that the vaccine is safe and effective. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 1,230 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SOUTH-KOREA — South Korea reported a new high in daily coronavirus cases, as a surge spreading beyond the capital puts pressure on authorities to extend their toughest distancing rules. SENT: 220 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GUATEMALA-US-VACCINES — Three million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine donated by the United States arrived in Guatemala. SENT: 100 words, photos.

BIDEN-OHIO — Biden travels to Ohio to push his economic policies, the only state he lost that he has visited multiple times. SENT: 850 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 5:40 p.m. speech.

REPUBLICANS-RIGHT-WING CHALLENGES — Ultra right-wing challengers in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Idaho are tapping into anger among Republicans over Donald Trump’s election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns. SENT: 990 words, photos.

NORWAY-ATTACK-MEMORIALS — A memorial to the victims remains a construction site on the 10th anniversary of the July 22 attack that killed 77 people in Norway. SENT: 920 words, photos.

SERBIA-FIGHTING-NOISE — Serbia’s capital is vibrating with nightlife again after over a year of pandemic restrictions, but the accompanying loud music and other noise are a bust for residents across Belgrade. SENT: 720 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-SOUTH-KOREA — The United States, Japan and South Korea reaffirm their commitment to work together on North Korea’s denuclearization and other regional threats but made no progress in bringing closer together the two U.S. allies. SENT: 420 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-JAPAN-CHINA — Japanese envoy says Tokyo “struggles every day” with China.

UNITED NATIONS-MYANMAR — Myanmar’s military rulers are again seeking to replace the country’s ambassador to the United Nations, who opposed their Feb. 1 ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and takeover of the government. SENT: 710 words.

MICHAEL-AVENATTI-EMBEZZLEMENT — Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer recently sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison a $25 million extortion case in New York, is expected to face a trial in California on charges he embezzled millions from his clients. SENT: 540 words, photo.

ABORTION RESTRICTIONS-ARKANSAS — A federal judge blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions in the state while she hears a challenge to its constitutionality. SENT: 590 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed after Wall Street rebounded and Japanese exports surged as investors tried to figure out how rising coronavirus infections will affect the global economy. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 370 words, photos. With JAPAN-TRADE — Japan’s exports, imports zoom amid world pandemic recovery.

