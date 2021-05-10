AP News Digest 3:40 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

PANDEMIC-AFRICA-SENEGAL-RENEWED-HOPE — In coastal villages of Senegal traditional fishing and processing of the catch is a livelihood and a pride. Women work as processors — drying, smoking, salting and fermenting the catch brought home by men. But the pandemic devastated this industry that employs hundreds of thousands. Then late last month, a true fishing season began. It’s bringing renewed hope, even as challenges remain and women want their voices heard for change. By Carley Petesch. SENT: 1,620 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,020 words is also available.

TOP STORIES

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — At least 50 Palestinians were hospitalized after being injured in clashes with Israeli police at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, Palestinian medics say. Police fired tear gas and stun grenade canisters some of them landing in the Al-Aqsa Mosqe, Islam’s third holiest site. SENT: 440 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-THREATENED-HOMES — Dozens of Palestinian families in east Jerusalem are at risk of losing their homes to Jewish settler groups following a decades-long legal battle. The families threatened with eviction have been living in their homes since the 1950s, when they were resettled there after fleeing the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. The settlers say they are reclaiming land owned by Jews prior to the war. Israel allows Jews to reclaim such lands but bars Palestinians from recovering property they lost in the same conflict. The threatened evictions have sparked weeks of protests and clashes in recent days, adding to the tensions in Jerusalem. By Joseph Krauss. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

CAPITOL BREACH-RIOTERS’ CLAIMS — At least a dozen of the 400 people charged so far in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol have made dubious claims about their encounters with officers, frequently arguing that police stood by and welcomed them inside, even though the mob pushed past police barriers, sprayed chemical irritants and smashed windows as chaos enveloped the building. By Jacques Billeaud. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-ARIZONA AUDIT — In an aging arena that once played host to NBA games, roller derby and wrestling matches, the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election is being tested. While former President Donald Trump and his supporters hope an audit of Maricopa County ballots will prove election fraud, the effort has alarmed voting rights advocates, election administrators and civil rights lawyers. By Jonathan J. Cooper and Bob Christie. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

PIPELINE-CYBERSECURITY-ATTACK — The cyberextortion attempt that has forced the shutdown of a vital U.S. pipeline was carried out by a criminal gang known as DarkSide that cultivates a Robin Hood image of stealing from corporations and giving a cut to charity, two people close to the investigation say. The shutdown stretched into its third day, with the Biden administration loosening regulations for the transport of petroleum products on highways as part of an “all-hands-on-deck” effort to avoid disruptions in the fuel supply. By Mae Anderson and Frank Bajak. SENT: 1,180 words, photos, graphic.

AFGHANISTAN-US SCRAP — As the U.S. military packs up to leave Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war, it is trashing tons of equipment and selling it as scrap to local dealers. Junkyards in villages outside America’s largest base of Bagram are brimming with twisted hunks of metal and hundreds of yards of sliced up fire hose. It is part of a massive logistics undertaking. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 930 words, photos. With AFGHANISTAN-CEASE-FIRE — Taliban plan three-day cease-fire for Eid holiday.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

NEW ZEALAND-SUPERMARKET STABBING — Bystanders stop man who stabbed four at New Zealand supermarket. SENT: 360 words, photos.

CHINA-LEOPARD-ESCAPE — Leopard on the loose in eastern China after zoo escape. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOMALIA-ATTACK — At least six killed in suicide bombing in Somalia’s capital. SENT: 60 words

CANADA-AIRPORT SHOOTING — Man shot to death at Vancouver’s airport in gang incident. SENT: 380 words, photos.

PLAYER’S-BROTHER-DEATH — Deputies: Brother of NFL player found dead in North Carolina. SENT: 260 words.

TROPICAL-WEATHER — Pacific season’s first named storm off Mexico; no land threat. SENT: 100 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

CONGRESS-DIVIDED REPUBLICANS — Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy publicly endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik for the post of No. 3 leader, cementing party support of the Trump loyalist over Rep. Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of the former president for promoting discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen. SENT: 520 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

GERMANY-VATICAN-GAY-UNIONS — Germany’s powerful Catholic progressives are openly defying a recent Holy See pronouncement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions by offering such blessings at services in about 100 different churches all over the country this week. SENT: 690 words, photos.

KOREAS-US-NUCLEAR — South Korea’s leader says he’ll use his upcoming summit with President Joe Biden to push to restart diplomacy with North Korea, saying that Biden favors a diplomatic, phased approach to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis. SENT: 540 words, photos.

NATIONAL

COLORADO-SHOOTING — A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, slaying six adults before killing himself Sunday, police said. SENT: 330 words, photos.

BUSINESS/TECH

AMAZON-COUNTERFEITS — Amazon which has been under pressure from shoppers, brands and lawmakers to crack down on counterfeits on its site, says that it blocked more than 10 billion suspected phony listings last year before any of their offerings could be sold. By Retail Writer Joseph Pisani. SENT: 460 words, photo.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares mostly rose, cheered by a rally on Wall Street as a grim jobs report signaled to investors that interest rates will likely stay low. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SPORTS

ANGELS-OHTANI’S ASCENT — Shohei Ohtani has fully emerged as one of the best hitters and also one of the most intriguing starting pitchers in baseball early in his fourth major league season. By Sports Writer Greg Beacham. SENT: 940 words, photos.

