AP News Digest 3:40 a.m.

TOP STORIES

BUILDING-COLLAPSE-TOWN-OF-SURFSIDE — The condo tower collapse in Surfside could exacerbate the division that already exists between the tiny Florida town’s new luxury buildings built for the global elite and those constructed decades ago for the middle class. It is already creating headaches for some small businesses. By Terry Spencer and Freida Frisaro. SENT: 810 words, photos, videos. With BUILDING COLLAPSE-MIAMI — Eight more dead pulled from rubble of collapsed Florida condo.

TROPICAL-WEATHER-ATLANTIC — Elsa weakened to a tropical storm as it threatened Florida’s northern Gulf Coast after raking past the Tampa Bay region. A hurricane warning was in effect for a long stretch of coastline, from Egmont Key at the mouth of Tampa Bay to the Steinhatchee River in the Big Bend area. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the Tampa Bay area, which is highly vulnerable to storm surge. The most powerful winds were forecast to remain offshore. By Curt Anderson. SENT: 650 words, photos, video.

YEMEN-KEY-BATTLE — On the most active front line in Yemen’s long civil war, the months-long battle for the city of Marib has become a dragged-out grind with a steady stream of dead and wounded from both sides. Amid another round of peace talks, this time led by Oman, officials and observers believe that the final victors in Marib will dictate terms for peace. By Samy Magdy. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

ELECTION-2021-NYC-MAYOR — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after appealing to the political center and promising to strike the right balance between fighting crime and ending racial injustice in policing. By Karen Matthews. SENT: 990 words, photos, graphic, videos. With ELECTION 2021-NYC MAYOR-EXPLAINER — Absentees solidify win for Adams in mayor race.

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE-DEMOCRATS — Top congressional Democrats are trying to craft legislation financing President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar agenda of bolstering the economy and helping families. But first, they have to figure out how to satisfy the party’s rival moderate and progressive wings. By Alan Fram. SENT: 950 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-TENURE-DISPUTE — Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones used major philanthropic donors to build her future as a tenured professor at Howard University, just as other major donors sought to stymie the Pulitzer Prize-winning Black investigative reporter at the University of North Carolina. By Business Writers Haleluya Hadero and Glenn Gamboa. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

NBA FINALS-ESPN-NICHOLS — ESPN takes Rachel Nichols off NBA Finals duty after leaked comments. SENT: 360 words, photo.

EDITOR-JAILED-NORTH-CAROLINA — Judge jails editor over reporter’s use of recorder in court. SENT: 760 words, photos.

FATAL CRANE COLLAPSE — Crane collapse in Philadelphia kills a man, injures another. SENT: 180 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PANDEMIC PARADE — The people who helped get New York City through the pandemic are being honored at a parade through the iconic stretch known as the Canyon of Heroes. SENT: 460 words. UPCOMING: Photos, video. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Sydney’s two-week lockdown has been extended for another week due to the vulnerability of an Australia population largely unvaccinated against COVID-19, officials say. SENT: 370 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHINA — Authorities locked down a Chinese city bordering Myanmar, shutting most businesses and requiring residents to stay at home as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 expanded. SENT: 320 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH KOREA — South Korea reported 1,212 new cases, a steep rise in coronavirus infections unseen since the winter outbreak as it slips into another surge while most of its people are still unvaccinated. SENT: 680 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-KASHMIR-PHOTO-GALLERY — Health workers vaccinate Kashmir nomads. SENT: xxxx words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

PENTAGON-JEDI CONTRACT — The Pentagon cancels a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion. By National Security Writer Robert Burns. SENT: 790 words, photo.

NATIONAL

CALIFORNIA-STERILIZATION-REPARATIONS — California is poised to approve reparations up to $25,000 to victims who were among the thousands of people — some as young as 13 — who decades ago were sterilized because state officials deemed them unfit to have children. SENT: 830 words, photos.

GUN-VIOLENCE-NEW-YORK — New York can try to sue gun manufacturers over harm caused by their products under legislation that Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed. SENT: 360 words, photos.

NEWSPAPER SHOOTING-TRIAL — The man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper suffers from autism, obsessive compulsive disorder and delusional disorder, a mental health expert retained by his attorneys testified during a trial to determine whether he is criminally responsible due to insanity. SENT: 600 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

RUSSIA-PLANE CRASH — Rescuers have found bodies of victims a day after a plane crash in a remote area in Russia’s Far East, local authorities say. SENT: 230 words, photos.

MIGRATION-CYPRUS-BRITISH-BASES — Authorities at a British military base on Cyprus have hired 50% more customs officers and procured detection equipment to better thwart illegal immigration from the breakaway north of the ethnically split island. SENT: 460 words, photos.

JAPAN-MUDSLIDE — The mudslide that destroyed dozens of homes in a Japanese seaside resort, killing at least seven people, started from an area with a history of land alternations and a massive soil mound there broke off and amplified the damage, officials say. SENT: 440 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

JAPAN-NISSAN-TRIAL — Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida tells a Japanese court that the company’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, had held too much power, failed to listen to others, and stayed on for too long. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 500 words, photo.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower after U.S. services activity weakened. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SPORTS

KIWI SAILING STARS — New Zealand Olympic medalists and America’s Cup winners Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have accomplished plenty and have founded the conservation charity Live Ocean. By Sports Writer Bernie Wilson. SENT: 970 words, photos.

PACIFIC-TRAVEL-TROUBLES — Fiji’s gold medal-winning men’s rugby sevens team will arrive in Tokyo along with the other members of their national team on a cargo/freight flight which is hauling mostly frozen fish. By Sports Writer Steve McMorran. SENT: 490 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-BRITNEY-SPEARS — Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney filed documents to resign from her conservatorship, the latest of several such moves that have come in the fallout from the pop singer’s comments in court decrying the legal arrangement that controls her money and affairs. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 360 words, photos.

INDIA-OBIT-DILIP-KUMAR — Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, hailed as the “Tragedy King” and one of Hindi cinema’s greatest actors, died Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 98. SENT: 540 words, photos.

