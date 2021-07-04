AP News Digest 5:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

BUILDING COLLAPSE-MIAMI-GRIEF — While hundreds of rescuers search desperately for survivors within the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South in Florida a smaller cadre of mental health counselors are also deploying to help families and other loved ones cope with the tragedy. For every missing person, many more lives have been turned upside down as they await word on the fate of loved ones. It has been more than a week since anyone was found alive, and the emotional and psychological fatigue is taking its toll. Over two dozen mental health professionals are helping relatives of the missing and the crews on the front lines of the rescue effort. By Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 1,010 words, photos. WITH: BUILDING COLLAPSE-MIAMI — Demolition workers are preparing to bring down the remainder of a partially collapsed condo building in South Florida that the governor warned was “tottering” and faced a heightened risk of failure in an approaching storm. By Rebecca Santana and Bobby Caina Calvan SENT: 493 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES MILITARY PLANE CRASH — The Philippine defense secretary says at least 17 people have been killed and 40 rescued in the crash of a Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops in a southern province. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says rescue efforts are ongoing. He says the aircraft had 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew. The rest were army personnel. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 400 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations and outpace the spread of the more infectious delta variant, in a high-stakes race to prevent hospital wards from filling up again with patients fighting for their lives. By Barry Hatton. SENT: 950 words, photos. WITH: VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

QUEER YOUTH OF FAITH — Jessika Sessoms grew up in a conservative Black evangelical family, attended Christian schools, and often heard that being gay was an abomination, until she understood that she was queer when she was studying to become a missionary at Liberty University. The 23-year-old from Florida came out publicly last year and has found healing and a sense of community after she joined Beloved Arise, a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQ youth of faith. During the coronavirus pandemic, many young people across the world have joined Beloved Arise to worship, sing and bond virtually. By Luis Andres Henao. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

CHINA-LYING FLAT — A small but visible handful of urban Chinese are rattling the ruling Communist Party by choosing to “lie flat,” or reject high-status careers, long work hours and expensive cities for what is called a low-desire life. That clashes with party ambitions to make China a wealthier consumer society. One novelist writes in a prominent business magazine that “lying flat” is a response to a “cycle of horror” of high-pressure schools and grueling jobs. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER-ATLANTIC — Cuba is preparing to evacuate people along the island’s southern region amid fears that Tropical Storm Elsa could unleash heavy flooding after battering several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people. The government opened shelters and moved to protect sugarcane and cocoa crops ahead of the storm, whose next target was Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 15 counties, including in Miami-Dade County where the high-rise condominium building collapsed last week. By Danica Coto and Evens Sanon. SENT: 420 words, photos.

CARTERS-ANNIVERSARY -- Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on July 7, extending their record as the longest married presidential couple in American history. The 39th president calls their marriage “a full partnership.” By Bill Barrow. SENT: 830 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

CHINA SPACEWALK — Two astronauts are making the first space walk outside China’s new orbital station to work on setting up a 50-foot-long robotic arm. SENT: 260 words, photos.

RESIDENTIAL BUILDING EVACUATED-FLORIDA — A three-story apartment building in South Florida has been evacuated after an inspector discovered structural damage in a vacant unit. SENT: 200 words,

TURKEY PONZI SCHEME — A Turkish national on the run after allegedly embezzling money from thousands of people in a Ponzi scheme has been extradited to Turkey and detained. SENT: 180 words.

COUNTRY CLUB SHOOTING — A shooting at an Atlanta-area country club has left one man dead as authorities search for his killer. SENT: 180 words, photos.

OAKLAND-ZOO-VACCINATIONS — A San Francisco Bay Area zoo is inoculating its big cats, bears and ferrets against the coronavirus as part of a national effort to protect animal species using an experimental vaccine. SENT: 250 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

DEATH-PENALTY-ALABAMA — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against an Alabama inmate whose lawyers argued that his trial counsel should have done more to try to show he is intellectually disabled and therefore he should be spared a death sentence. SENT: 360 words, photo.

NATIONAL

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES — Firefighters are battling home-destroying blazes in Northern California as officials in the drought-stricken state warn Fourth of July crowds against illegal fireworks and untended fires. SENT: 650 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA FIREWORKS — A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood. SENT: 530 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

CYPRUS FOREST FIRE — Cyprus’ interior minister says four people have been discovered dead in what he called the “most destructive” fire in the island nation’s history. Nicos Nouris said on Sunday that Civil Defense volunteers discovered the charred bodies just outside village of Odou on the southern edge of the Troodos mountain range. He said authorities are trying to confirm whether the bodies belong to four Egyptian men who had gone missing and search crews had been trying to locate. SENT: 370 words, photos.

EUROPE-SLOVANIA — Tiny Slovenia has taken charge of the world’s largest trading bloc, but its presidency got off to a rocky start. The tensions put the focus on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems, how to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. SENT: 980 words, photos.

JAPAN-TOKYO ELECTIONS — Voters in Japan’s capital are electing the Tokyo city assembly amid worries about health risks during the Olympics, opening in three weeks, as coronavirus cases continue to rise. In Sunday’s balloting, 271 candidates are vying for 127 seats. Surveys show about 60% of respondents want the Games canceled or postponed again. SENT; 440 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man during clashes in the occupied West Bank. Mohammad Fareed Hassan, 20, was shot in the chest during the clashes Saturday evening in Qusra village near Nablus city. SENT: 320 words.

JAPANA MUDSLIDE — More than 1,000 soldiers, firefighters and police are wading through a giant mudslide that ripped through a resort town southwest of Tokyo, killing at least two people and leaving about 20 missing. SENT: 330 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-CANNES PREVIEW — On Tuesday, the Cannes Film Festival will reopen. Its famed red carpet will again parade with stars. The screens will be relit. And, maybe, the movies will rekindle some of the grandeur that went dormant this past pandemic year. Cannes will be the first major film festival to attempt an essentially full edition. By AP Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

SPORTS

BKN--HAWKS-BUCKS -- The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They didn’t even need two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to lock up their spot. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight points in a decisive third quarter for a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference final. By AP Sports Writer Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,270 words, photos. WITH: BUCKS ADVANCE: The Milwaukee Bucks proved they’re good enough to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals without Giannis Antetokounmpo, their best player. Now the Bucks face a quick turnaround before Tuesday night’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns. SENT: 730 words, photos.

TEN--WIMBLEDON —Coco Gauff is not the only teenager headed to Week 2 of Wimbledon this year. Emma Raducanu is joining her in the fourth round, much to the delight of the local fans. Raducanu is an 18-year-old from Britain who is ranked 338th and playing in only the second tour-level tournament of her career. SENT: 950 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

