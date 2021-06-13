AP News Digest 5:35 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————————————————

COMPLETE OUR SURVEY

——————————————————————

How can we help you plan your coverage more effectively? Let us know here.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

_____________

G7-SUMMIT — The Group of Seven leaders aim to end their first summit in two years with a punchy set of promises Sunday, including vaccinating the world against coronavirus, making huge corporations pay their fair share of taxes and tackling climate change with a blend of technology and money. By Jill Lawless, Sylvia and Danica Kirka. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. With G7-THE-LATEST.

ISRAEL-POLITICS — Israel is set to swear in a new government on Sunday that will send Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into the opposition after a record 12 years in office and a political crisis that sparked four elections in two years. By Joseph Krauss. SENT: 770 words, photos.

NATO-AFGHANISTAN — U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will bid a symbolic farewell to Afghanistan on Monday in their last summit before America winds up its longest “forever war” and the U.S. military pulls out for good. By Lorne Cook. SENT: 860 words, photos. With AFGHANISTAN — Afghan IS group claims sticky bomb attacks in western Kabul (sent).

EURO-2020-PLAYER-COLLAPSES — Christian Eriksen remained in stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital and “sent his greetings to his teammates” as he recovers from his collapse during a European Championship game, the Danish soccer federation said. By Mattias Karen. SENT: 590 words, photos.

_______________________________

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

_______________________________

CHINA-GAS-EXPLOSION — Gas explosion in central China kills at least 12. SENT: 250 words.

MEXICO-BONES-FOUND — Evidence in Mexico serial killer’s house suggests 17 victims. SENT: 490 words, photos.

PERU-ELECTION-FUJIMORI — Peru’s Fujimori: Bid to send her back to prison ‘absurd.' SENT: 390 words, photos.

HISTORIC PLANTATION-JUNETEENTH — Museum manager defends plans for canceled Juneteenth event. SENT: 190 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GREAT LAKE JUMPER — Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan for 365th straight day. SENT: 250 words, photo.

LEE-HIGHWAY-RENAMING — Virginia county plans to rename Lee Highway for abolitionist. SENT: 200 words.

__________

NATIONAL

__________

MASS SHOOTINGS — Two people were killed and at least 30 others wounded in mass shootings overnight in three states, authorities say, stoking concerns that a spike in U.S. gun violence could continue into summer as coronavirus restrictions ease and more people are free to socialize. The attacks took place late Friday or early Saturday in the Texas capital of Austin, Chicago and Savannah, Georgia. SENT: 740 words, photos. With DOWNTOWN-SHOOTING-AUSTIN — Someone opened fire in a popular entertainment district in downtown Austin, wounding 13 people, including two critically, before getting away, authorities said. SENT: 310 words, photos.

NIGHTCLUB-SHOOTING-FLORIDA — The 49 people killed in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida were honored in Orlando and around the world, the fifth anniversary of the attack. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SCHOOL-SHOOTER-INTERVIEW — Kip Kinkel, who killed his parents before going on a shooting rampage at his Oregon high school in 1998, killing two classmates and injuring 25 more, has given his first news interview. He told HuffPost he feels “tremendous, tremendous shame and guilt.” Kinkel, now 38, is serving a de facto life sentence. SENT: 830 words, photos.

___________________

INTERNATIONAL

___________________

GERMANY-STARTUP — Dozens of workers gathered outside of one of Berlin’s most-celebrated startups, the grocery delivery company Gorillas, to protest the firing hours earlier of a colleague. The wildcat strike on a balmy June evening was unusual even by Germany’s strong tradition of labor rights, highlighting growing tensions in the capital’s freewheeling startup scene. SENT: 920 words, photos.

JAPAN-GHOSN'S-ESCAPE-EXPLAINER — Americans Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor go on trial in Tokyo on Monday on suspicion they helped Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail and escape to Lebanon in December 2019. The Taylors were arrested in Massachusetts in May 2020 and extradited to Japan in March. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SWITZERLAND-CLIMATE-CHANGE — Swiss voters are casting ballots in a referendum on a proposed “carbon dioxide law” that would hike fees and taxes on fuels that produce greenhouse gases, as their Alpine country experiences an outsized impact from the fallout of climate change. SENT: 480 words, photo.

FINLAND-ELECTION — Finland’s local elections are seen as a first test for its popular young Social Democratic Prime Minister Sanna Marin who took office 18 months ago shortly before the pandemic and whose party is behind in the polls. SENT: 420 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————-

TEN--FRENCH OPEN — Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova wins her first Grand Slam title by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the French Open final. This is only the fifth major tournament in singles for Krejcikova. The Czech is the third unseeded women’s champion in the last five years at Roland Garros. By Sports Writer Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 780 words, photos.

BKN--JAZZ-CLIPPERS — Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 12 rebounds, Paul George added 31 points and the Los Angeles Clippers got back into their second-round series against the Utah Jazz with a 132-106 victory in Game 3. By Sports Writer Joe Reedy. SENT: 800 words, photos.

WESTMINSTER DOG SHOW — The Westminster Kennel Club dog show finals are shaping up to be a clash of canine titans. One is Bourbon the whippet. She was the prestigious show’s runner-up last year and and won the huge American Kennel Club National Championship show in December. Another is Wasabi the Pekingese. He was the AKC show’s 2019 winner and is a grandson of Westminster’s 2012 winner. Both trotted Saturday to slots Sunday’s final round, as did a French bulldog named Mathew and an old English sheepdog called Connor. Three more finalists will be selected Sunday night, when they all face off for best in show. SENT: 820 words, photos, video.

__________________

HOW TO REACH US

___________________

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, (ext. 7636). Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or call 877-836-9477.