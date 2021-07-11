AP News Digest 6 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — Some in wheelchairs, others on canes, hundreds of South Africans waited recently on the ramps of an open-air Johannesburg parking garage to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots. Despite the masks, social distancing and blustery weather of the Southern Hemisphere winter, a celebratory atmosphere took hold. By Andrew Meldrum. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

BUILDING-COLLAPSE-DISASTER-RESCUERS — Rescuers who responded to past disasters say the search for victims of the Florida condo collapse brought back memories of the Oklahoma City bombing and the Sept. 11 attacks. They say the crews in Surfside will carry on with the same commitment and care, even though authorities this week officially gave up on finding any survivors. By Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 710 words, photos.

VIRGIN-GALACTIC-BRANSON — After a lifetime of yearning to fly in space, Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson was poised to blast off aboard his own rocket ship Sunday in his boldest, grandest adventure yet. By SUSAN Montoya Bryan and Marcia Dunn. SENT: 320 words, photos. UPCOMING: developing.

POLAND-HISTORIC-DEPARTMENT-STORE — The Jablkowski Brothers Department Store was once the biggest of its kind in eastern Europe. It was a Warsaw institution that revolutionized shopping and brought goods to a modernizing society in the early 20th century. But the business was forced into bankruptcy by the communist regime that took power after World War II. Communism fell in 1989 and the Jablkowski family heirs began what would be a 20-year struggle to regain its former properties. They were about to make a comeback on the Warsaw business scene when the pandemic hit. By Vanessa Gera and Monika Scislowska.. SENT: 950 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

MIGRATION-TURKEY-CRASH — 12 killed as bus carrying migrants overturns in east Turkey. SENT: 130 words.

DOUBLE-FATAL-PLANE-CRASH — 2 firefighters die as plane goes down while surveying blaze. SENT: 130 words.

ALASKA-SENATE-RACE — Alaska GOP leaders endorse challenger to US Sen. Murkowski. SENT: 240 words, photos.

CARTERS-ANNIVERSARY — Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage. SENT: 350 words, photos.

PEOPLE-ALY-RAISMAN-MISSING-DOG — Gymnast Aly Raisman reunites with dog who went missing. SENT: 130 words, photo.

STATE-LAWMAKER-EXPLICIT-POST — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says lawmaker should resign for explicit TikTok video. SENT: 240 words, photo.

FALCONS-MINGO-ARREST — NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas. SENT: 180 words, photo.

DAD'S-CLUTCH-SAVE — Clutch save: Dad of Nats P Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich. SENT: 360 words, photo.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MYANMAR — Myanmar is facing a a rapid rise in COVID-19 patients and a shortage of oxygen supplies just as the country is consumed by a bitter and violent political struggle since the military seized power in February. Under Aung San Suu Kyi the civilian leader ousted by the military, Myanmar had weathered last year’s surge by severely restricting travel and securing vaccines from India and China Her ouster came less than a week after the first jabs were given to health workers. SENT: 730 words, photos.

NATIONAL

WESTERN WILDFIRES — Firefighters struggled to contain an exploding Northern California wildfire under blazing temperatures as another heat wave blanketed the West, prompting an excessive heat warning for inland and desert areas. SENT: 680 words, photos, video.

WASHINGTON & POLITICS

VOTING BILLS-TEXAS — Some Texas Democrats say they’re ready to stage a second walkout to again stop one of America’s most restrictive voting measures. SENT: 670 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

ITALY-G20-FINANCIAL MINISTERS — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that deterring the use of tax havens will let countries compete on economic fundamentals — instead of by offering ever-lower tax rates that deprive governments of money for infrastructure and education. By Business Writer David Mchugh. SENT: 490 words, photos.

NKOREA-CHINA — The North Korean and Chinese leaders expressed their desire to further strengthen their ties as they exchanged messages marking the 60th anniversary of their countries’ defense treaty. SENT: 380 words, photo.

CHINA-US-SANCTIONS — China has said it will take “necessary measures” to respond to the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies over their alleged role in abuses of Uyghur people and other Muslim ethnic minorities. SENT: 300 words, photos.

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA-ANNIVERSARY — Thousands of people in Bosnia were gathering Sunday to commemorate the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II, and bury 19 newly identified victims. SENT: 320 words.

BULGARIA-ELECTION — Bulgarians are voting in a snap poll after a previous election in April produced a fragmented parliament that failed to form a viable coalition government. SENT: 270 words, photos.

ETHIOPIA-ELECTIONS — Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party has been declared the winner of last month’s national election in a landslide, assuring a second term for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. SENT: 460 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-CANNES-SEAN-PENN — Sean Penn has been to the Cannes Film Festival about a dozen times — from bumming around with Robert De Niro in 1984 to presiding over the jury. But his last visit was rocky. Penn’s film, 2016’s “The Last Face,” flopped with critics in a way that would make some filmmakers gun shy about returning. Penn, though, didn’t hesitate. On Saturday night, he premiered in Cannes his latest film, “Flag Day,” in which he also co-stars. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

FASHION-PYOR-MOSS — The second time was a charm for designer Kerby Jean-Raymond and his Pyer Moss label. Two days after torrential rains and lightning sent guests fleeing for cover and forced Jean-Raymond to postpone unveiling his hotly awaited first couture collection, the sun came out Saturday and the crowds came back. They were rewarded with a hugely imaginative, visually audacious show that blurred the lines between fashion and art as it paid tribute to the ingenuity of Black inventors often overlooked by history. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. SENT:

SPORTS

BKN--NBA FINALS-PREVIEW — For the second time this postseason, the Milwaukee Bucks have staggered home with a 2-0 deficit and key players not shooting straight. Milwaukee fans waited 47 years to see the NBA Finals return to their city. They will end up watching Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns celebrate a championship at Fiserv Forum if the home team can’t turn things around quickly. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney SENT: 710 words, photos.

SOC--EURO 2020 FINAL-PREVIEW — England playing at home in Wembley Stadium, faces Italy in the European Championship final. This is the first time England is in a major final since it won the 1966 World Cup. Italy is one of the continent’s most decorated teams, the last of its four World Cup victories coming in 2006. By Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris. SENT: 750 words, photos.

THE-ESPYS — Naomi Osaka returned to the spotlight for the first time since withdrawing from the French Open in May and skipping Wimbledon, posing on the red carpet at The ESPYS. The world’s highest-paid female athlete won trophies as the best athlete in women’s sports and best women’s tennis player at the annual show honoring the year’s top athletes and sports moments. By Sports Writer Beth Harris. SENT: 680 words, photos.

