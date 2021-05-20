AP News Digest 6 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————-

NEW/DEVELOPING

——————————-

——————————-

TOP STORIES

——————————-

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire, ending a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel accepted the Egyptian proposal after a late-night meeting of his Security Cabinet. Hamas quickly followed suit and said it would honor the deal. By Josef Federman and Fares Akram. SENT: 600 words, photos. With: ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-BIDEN — President Biden comments on the cease-fire. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 6:30 p.m.

BIDEN-MIDDLE EAST — Surges in violence and scenes of civilian suffering are testing President Joe Biden’s resolve to wrench America’s foreign policy focus and troops away from the hotspots of the Middle East and Afghanistan. They are also giving ammunition to Biden’s political rivals at home. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 930 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words by 7 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — A distinct geographic pattern has emerged in the U.S. drive to vanquish the coronavirus: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South. The top state, Vermont, has twice as much of its population vaccinated as the bottom one, Mississippi. Experts say the gap reflects a multitude of factors, including political leanings, religious beliefs, and education and income levels. By Collin Binkley, Jay Reeves and John Seewer. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

CAPITOL BREACH-SECURITY — The House narrowly approves $1.9 billion to bolster security at the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection, as Democrats push past Republican opposition to harden the complex with retractable fencing and a quick-response force. The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate. By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 780 words, photos, video. With CAPITOL BREACH-COMMISSION-EXPLAINER — Congress is debating an independent commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection. Here’s how it would work. UPCOMING: 840 words by 7 p.m., photos.

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE — Senate Republicans have not substantially budged off their initial $568 billion infrastructure proposal despite overtures from the White House to work toward a compromise as President Biden tries to strike a bipartisan agreement on his sweeping $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. By Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-POLICE-SHOOTINGS-JUSTICE-DELAYED — Two fatal shootings by the same police officer in a wealthy San Francisco suburb have cast a spotlight on what criminal justice activists are calling a case of delayed justice and its deadly consequences. Felony charges were announced last month against Officer Andrew Hall, of the Danville Police Department, for fatally shooting an unarmed, mentally ill Filipino man in 2018. The indictment came more than two years after the shooting. It also came six weeks after Hall shot and killed a Black homeless man in March, prompting questions about how police patrol the wealthy, mostly white suburb, whether Hall’s use of deadly force was justified or excessive and whether racism played a role in both shootings. By Jocelyn Gecker. SENT: 2,400 words, photos. An abridged version of 980 words is also available.

——————————————————————-

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

——————————————————————

NORTH CAROLINA-DEPUTY SHOOTING — 2 reporters detained during protest over Black man’s death. SENT: 340 words, photos.

TENURE-DISPUTE-SLAVERY-PROJECT — The chairman of the University of North Carolina’s board of trustees says investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ tenure application was halted because she didn’t come from a traditional academic background. SENT: 580 words, photo.

OVERTURNED-CAR-RESCUE-DEPUTY — A deputy in Virginia single-handedly lifted an overturned car to free a woman pinned underneath. SENT: 215 words.

TIGER-KING-ZOO — Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from an Oklahoma animal park featured on Netflix’s “Tiger King.” SENT: 265 words, photo.

MEDIA-CUOMOS — CNN says it was inappropriate for news anchor Chris Cuomo to be involved in phone calls with the staff of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. SENT: 630 words

EUROVISION-SONG-CONTEST — U.S. rapper Flo Rida helps San Marino reach Eurovision final. SENT: 400 words, photos.

———————————————————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

———————————————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW YORK — Anyone who gets vaccinated at a state-run vaccination site in New York next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth millions, as the state tries to boost slowing vaccination rates. SENT: 190 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WORKERS-MASKS — An abrupt relaxation of mask policies at some retail and grocery stores has left workers reeling as they try to sort out what the new environment means for their own safety and relationship with customers. SENT: 990 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AFRICA-VACCINES — Africa’s vaccination campaigns to battle COVID-19 are facing significant delays because of the export ban imposed by India as it grapples with a devastating resurgence of the disease, Africa’s top health official said. SENT: 330 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EUROPE-VACCINES — The European Union’s executive arm finalized a third vaccine contract with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 shot. SENT: 590 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EUROPE-VACCINE CERTIFICATES — European Union legislators and member countries have found a compromise for launching COVID-19 certificates before the summer holiday season to help boost travel and tourism following the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 580 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ONE-GOOD-THING-TEEN BAKER — Vedika Jawa was 13 when she contacted a San Francisco Bay Area homeless shelter and offered to bake for its residents. They told her to come back when she was older. She wouldn’t take no for an answer, and she went all the way to the shelter’s CEO. That was the start of Bake4Sake, her student-run nonprofit that distributes baked desserts to those in need. During the coronavirus pandemic, her project grew more than ever. The now 16-year-old high school junior has enlisted more than 100 volunteers who work with 15 homeless shelters in 10 locations across the United States. SENT: 445 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRAL-QUESTIONS-MASKS — Whether you still need to wear a mask depends mostly on whether or not you’re vaccinated. SENT: 410 words, photos.

————————————————————————-

MORE ON ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS

———————————————————————-

LEBANON-HAMAS-INTERVIEW — As the Gaza fighting wound down and expectations of a truce rose, a senior Hamas official said in an interview that the Palestinian militant group has “no shortage of missiles” and could continue bombarding Israel for months if it chose to do so. SENT: 725 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-REPORTER’S DIARY — Are the Israeli airstrikes following us? If you’re in Gaza City these days, no matter who you are, that’s an easy thing to believe. No one knows where the next explosion will be, or when. SENT: 1,180 words, photo.

HAMAS-EXPLAINER-ROCKET-ARSENAL — How did Hamas manage to amass its vast cache despite intense surveillance and tight restrictions? A smuggling network coupled with domestic production that boomed as borders tightened. SENT: 840 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-EGYPT — Egypt on Thursday reasserted itself as an indispensable mediator in the Middle East after it successfully brokered a cease-fire deal in the short but costly Israel-Hamas war that killed scores of people and caused much destruction in the Gaza Strip. SENT: 870 words, photos.

——————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————————————-

ICELAND-ARCTIC COUNCIL — The Biden administration is leading a campaign against Russian attempts to assert authority over Arctic shipping lanes and to reintroduce a military dimension to discussions over international activity in the area. By Matthew Lee. SENT: 900 words, photos.

HOMELAND SECURITY-THREAT MONITORING — The Department of Homeland Security plans to ramp up its social media tracking as part of an enhanced focus on domestic violent extremism. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 800 words, photo.

BIDEN-ASIAN HATE CRIMES — President Biden signs bipartisan legislation intended to curtail a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 400 words, photos, video.

IMMIGRATION-JAILS ABUSE —The Biden administration will stop using immigration detention facilities in Massachusetts and Georgia that are the subject of abuse allegations. By Ben Fox. SENT: 860 words, photo.

VOTING RIGHTS-EXPLAINER — Texas remains on course to become the nation’s largest state to tighten restrictions on voting with GOP legislation just steps away from the Republican governor’s desk. SENT: 900 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-ARIZONA-HERNANDEZ — Daniel Hernandez Jr. , the intern hailed as a hero for helping save the life of then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords following an attempted assassination, is running to represent her former district in Congress. SENT: 280 words.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————

REL-FAITH-REPARATIONS-PANEL — A panel of religious leaders agreed that the faith community should lead the way on reparations for America’s history of slavery and racial discrimination and can help the nation’s process of reconciliation and healing. Wednesday’s panel was organized by The Associated Press, The Religion News Service and The Conversation. It also included Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who has sponsored a bill that would create a commission to study the issue. SENT: 870 words, photo.

GEORGE FLOYD-MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR — Mayor Jacob Frey talks with The Associated Press about the events of the past year since George Floyd’s death, including deep differences among city leaders over how policing in the city should be changed as a result. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos, video, by 7 p.m. With GEORGE FLOYD-OTHER OFFICERS — Attorneys for the state and for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death have appeared before the Minnesota Court of Appeals as prosecutors sought to add an additional charge to the case. SENT: 670 words, photo.

STUDENT-KILLED-IOWA — The man charged with killing a University of Iowa student who went missing after going for a run in 2018 led investigators to her body and said that he killed her but couldn’t remember how, an officer testified. SENT: 900 words, photos.

UNIVERSITY-OF-MICHIGAN-DOCTOR-SEXUAL-ABUSE — A student sued the University of Michigan to try to force changes in how the school protects the campus from sexual misconduct, the latest strike after a year of scandals involving a doctor and the chief academic officer. SENT: 450 words, photos.

ADVANCED-TEST-REACTOR-OVERHAUL — Scientists in Idaho this summer plan to remove the 62,000-pound (28,100-kilogram) stainless steel lid on one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors for a rare internal overhaul. SENT: 750 words.

—————————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

RUSSIA-PUTIN — Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged that some of the country’s foreign foes dream about biting off pieces of the country’s vast territory, warning that Moscow would “knock their teeth out” if they ever try. SENT: 350 words, photos.

IRAN-NUCLEAR — Iran’s president offered his most optimistic assessment yet of ongoing talks to resuscitate his country’s nuclear deal with world powers, claiming there had been “major” agreement among diplomats even as other nations involved suggested challenges remain. SENT: 530 words, photos.

FRANCE-SARKOZY-TRIAL — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial on charges that his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid was illegally financed, a scandal that has thrown his conservative party into turmoil. SENT: 450 words, photos.

MIGRATION-OUTSOURCING BORDER CONTROL — The images of migrants from Africa swimming for the Spanish enclave of Ceuta this week are a stark reminder of just how dependent the European Union can be on the countries it pays to enforce its migration policy. SENT: 790 words, photos. WITH: MIGRATION-SPAIN-MOROCCO — With border crossings of migrants apparently under control, Spain and Morocco have turned their attention to the plight of hundreds of mostly teenagers stranded on both sides of their frontier. SENT: 815 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — Roadside bombings in southern and central Afghanistan killed 13 people, including nine members of one family, officials said. Meanwhile, militants stopped a bus in western Afghanistan, ordered three men to get out and shot and killed them. SENT: 335 words.

MEXICO-EMBATTLED GOVERNOR — Mexico has made little headway defusing a bizarre standoff over the possible arrest of a a sitting state governor facing charges of tax evasion, money laundering and organized crime. But President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made one thing clear: Any diplomatic documents the United States sends to Mexico are at risk of being published by the president himself. SENT:900 words, photo.

—————————————-

HEALTH & SCIENCE

—————————————

HURRICANE-SEASON — Federal weather officials make their forecast for the 2021 hurricane season. Other meteorologists are predicting a busier than average season, but not as wild as last year’s record-smashing one. SENT: 700 words, photo.

SPACE-MOON-SATELLITES — The European Space Agency has presented a vision to put satellites in orbit around the moon that would facilitate future missions to Earth’s closest neighbor. SENT: 285 words, photos.

————————————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 444,000, a new pandemic low and a sign that the job market keeps strengthening as consumers spend freely again, viral infections drop and business restrictions ease. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

DAIMLER-TRUCKS-HYDROGEN — Daimler Truck says it’s all in for a zero emission future. The world’s largest truck and bus maker says it will spend most of its vehicle development money on battery and hydrogen vehicles by 2025. SENT: 600 words, photo.

LARGEST CONTAINER SHIP — The CMA CGM Marco Polo has docked in New Jersey and set a record for the largest container ship to call on the East Coast. Its visit to New Jersey and other East Coast ports underscores both the surging volume handled by ports nationwide as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, as well as the billions of dollars spent by port systems to accommodate these larger ships. SENT: 550 words, photos.

WAYMO-DRIVERLESS HAILING — An AP photographer and I took a Waymo autonomous vehicle for a spin and discovered some impressive technology. But amid the advances lurk challenges that developers face as they race to bring autonomous cars to the masses: adapting the machinery to human behavior — and getting passengers to feel at ease without a person behind the wheel. SENT: 860 words, photos.

—————————————

ENTERTAINMENT/MEDIA

—————————————

BRITAIN-PRINCESS-DIANA — Prince William and his brother Prince Harry on Thursday issued strongly worded statements criticizing the BBC and British media for unethical practices after an investigation concluded that one of the broadcaster’s journalists used “deceitful behavior” to secure Princess Diana’s most explosive TV interview in 1995. SENT: 700 words, photos.

TV-NEW-SEASON-ROUNDUP — Everything old is new again on network television, and without apology. As the TV industry rushes into the future with streaming services, traditional broadcasters unveiled 2021-22 schedules that rely heavily on familiar series brands and reboots of decades-old shows. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

——————-

SPORTS

——————

GLF-PGA-CHAMPIONSHIP — Brooks Koepka always seems to bring his best to the toughest tests. Never mind that his right knee is not entirely healed. Or that Koepka started with a mental blunder and a double bogey. He opened the PGA Championship with a 69 to share the lead with three other players. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKN--PACERS-WIZARDS — Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards host Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers in a play-in game to determine the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The loser’s season is over. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 8 p.m.

——————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————

