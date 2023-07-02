AP News Digest 2 p.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

FRANCE-POLICE SHOOTING — The grandmother of the French teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop has urged rioters to stop as the nation faces a sixth straight night of unrest. Authorities have expressed outrage by the targeting of a mayor’s home by a burning car that injured family members. By Cara Anna, Nicolas Garriga and Sylvie Corbet. SENT: 850 words, video, photos, audio.

MASS SHOOTING-BALTIMORE — Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday — killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition. By Julio Cortez and Holly Ramer. SENT: 800 words, photos, video, audio.

ELECTION 2024-FEMALE CANDIDATES — Republicans keep jumping into the 2024 race for president, but one demographic group seems notably lacking: women. More than a dozen major candidates are in the party’s most diverse presidential field ever, but Nikki Haley is the only woman in the bunch. By Sara Burnett. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

BORDER PATROL-ASYLUM SCREENINGS — As the Biden administration prepared to launch speedy asylum screenings at the border this spring, authorities pledged a key difference from a Trump-era version of the policy: Migrants would be guaranteed access to legal representation. Nearly three months and thousands of screenings later, the promise of attorney access appears largely unfulfilled. By Elliot Spagat. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

MED-CONFRONTING BIG BILLS — An enormous medical bill can trigger a wave of panic, but experts say patients should attack the problem with a plan. That startling invoice that arrived in the mail may not be what you wind up paying. Here are some key steps to take. By Tom Davies. SENT: 890 words, photos.

JULY FOURTH-PRESIDENTS — Through history, the Fourth of July has been a day for some presidents to declare their independence from the public. They’ve bailed to the beach, the mountains, the golf course, the farm, the ranch. It’s also been a day for some presidents to insert themselves front and center in the fabric of it all. By Calvin Woodward. SENT: 1,200 words, photos. With INDEPENCE DAY EXPLAINER — Five things to know about July Fourth, including the origin of the holiday and how fireworks became part of the tradition. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

VENEZUELA-BEAUTY PAGEANT-TRANSGENDER WOMAN — Behind the cheers and claps for the women vying for the coveted title of Miss Venezuela is a deeply conservative society with little to no tolerance for any defiance of heteronormative standards. Sofia Salomón is ready to challenge that. The influencer and model has applied to take part in this year’s contest and, if accepted, she will be the first transgender woman to participate. By Regina Garcia Cano. SENT: 990 words, video, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a drone attack on the capital Kyiv. It was the first such attack of the war in 12 days. The head of the Kyiv city administration said Sunday that all of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones were detected and shot down. SENT: 810 words, photo, audio.

MORE NEWS

THAILAND-SRI LANKA-ELEPHANT RETURNS — An ailing elephant that Thailand presented to Sri Lanka more than two decades ago has returned to his native land for medical treatment Sunday following allegations the animal was badly abused while living at a Buddhist temple. SENT: 530 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

ELECTION 2024-MOMS FOR LIBERTY — Moms for Liberty, a “parental rights” group that has sought to take over school boards in multiple states, is looking to expand those efforts across the country and to other education posts in 2024 and beyond. The effort is setting up a political clash with teachers unions and others on the left who view the group as a toxic presence in public schools. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

BIDEN-NATO — President Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to Europe is intended to bolster the international coalition against Russian aggression as the war in Ukraine extends well into its second year. The main focus will be the annual NATO summit. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CONGRESS-OVERSIGHT-HUNTER BIDEN — The federal prosecutor leading the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is pushing back against claims that he was blocked from pursuing criminal charges in Los Angeles and Washington. SENT: 660 words, photo.

NATIONAL

EPA-WOOD HEATERS-LAWSUIT THREAT — Attorneys general from 10 states plan to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, saying its failure to review and ensure emissions standards for residential wood-burning stoves has allowed the continued sale of appliances that unduly worsen pollution. UPCOMING: 480 words, photo by 3 p.m.

MASS SHOOTING-KANSAS — Police in Kansas say a shooting in a nightclub left seven people with gunshot wounds and an additional two victims hospitalized after being trampled as people rushed outside. SENT: 410 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRICE GOUGING — A Illinois businessman has been convicted of price-gouging on N95 masks during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. SENT: 160 words.

MUSEUMS-BURGLARY RING — Three of nine people have pleaded guilty to federal charges in a burglary ring that authorities in northeastern Pennsylvania say stole art, sports memorabilia and other items from museums and other institutions over two decades. SENT: 250 words.

ATLANTA-RAPPER ARRESTED — An Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug’s record label has been arrested and charged with murder for his suspected role in the fatal shooting of a man outside an apartment complex. SENT: 240 words.

POLICE-MOTORCYCLE FIRE-ATLANTA — Officials say Atlanta Police Department motorcycles have been damaged in an intentional fire caused by devices set inside a training facility. SENT: 370 words.

INTERNATIONAL

AFRICA-ABORTION-ONE YEAR LATER — When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion a year ago, it shook efforts to legalize and make abortions safer in Africa. Sub-Saharan Africa has the world’s highest rate of unintended pregnancies, and 77% of abortions are estimated to be unsafe. Yet the Supreme Court’s ruling has emboldened some U.S.-based organizations that advocate against abortion in Africa, especially in largely Christian countries. SENT: 890 words, photo.

REL-VATICAN-ARGENTINE BISHOP — A U.S.-based group that keeps track of how the Catholic hierarchy deals with allegations of sexual abuse by clergy says Pope Francis made a “troubling” choice in appointing an Argentine prelate to a powerful Vatican office. SENT: 510 words, photos.

GUATEMALA ELECTION — Guatemala’s highest court has suspended the releasing of official results, granting a temporary injunction to 10 parties that challenged the results of the June 25 election. SENT: 320 words, photo.

BRITAIN-POLICE POWERS — New, and expanded powers for U.K. police have taken effect. The measures include targeting activists who stop traffic and building works with protests. Authorities have repeatedly condemned environmental protest groups that have staged high-profile protests at the busiest highways and roads. SENT: 300 words, photo.

SYRIA-ISRAEL — Israel carried out airstrikes on areas near the central Syrian city of Homs causing material damage but no casualties, the Syrian military said in a statement. SENT: 220 words, photo.

ISRAEL-F35S — Israel says it will buy 25 F-35 aircraft from the United States. Israel’s Defense Ministry announced Sunday that the deal would increase the country’s arsenal of the stealth fighter jets by 50%. SENT: 260 words, photo.

SWITZERLAND-FRANCE-VIOLENCE — Police say seven people were detained after several shop windows in the Swiss city of Lausanne were smashed as young people gathered in an “echo” of riots in neighboring France. SENT: 160 words.

ENTERTAINMENT

ENT-FILM-BOX OFFICE — Moviegoers were only moderately interested in going to the theater to say goodbye to Harrison Ford’s archaeologist character in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Ticket sale estimates released by studios Sunday came in on the lower end of projections with $60 million. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SPORTS

TEN-WIMBLEDON PREVIEW — Novak Djokovic will begin his pursuit of a fifth consecutive Wimbledon championship and eighth overall on Monday. He also will be attempting to claim an Open era-record 24th Grand Slam trophy over the coming two weeks. And there is also this in the offing: Djokovic is halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. SENT: 990 words, photos. With TEN--WIMBLEDON GUIDE — A look at what you need to know about Wimbledon before play begins on Monday, including who to watch, how to watch, betting lines and more. SENT: 750 words, photos; TEN--WIMBLEDON NOTEBOOK — Nick Kyrgios returns to the All England Club a year after reaching the Wimbledon final. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 500 words, photos.

HKN--NHL FREE AGENCY — Short contracts -- many stocked with performance bonuses -- are popular in NHL free agency this year. After another modest increase, the salary cap is set for a big jump next summer, and players and teams all know it. Many of the signings now are just setting the table for a bigger frenzy next July. UPCOMING: 600 words, file photos by 4 p.m.

CAR--NASCAR-CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Denny Hamlin is on the pole as the NASCAR Cup Series runs its first street race in downtown Chicago. Weather could be a factor with rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. By Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Race starts at 5:05 p.m. ET. With CAR-NASCAR-WORKER ELECTROCUTED — A NASCAR contractor has died after being electrocuted while setting up for the Chicago Street Race (sent).

