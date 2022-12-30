AP News Digest 7 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-WAR-CRIMES — Ten months into Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine, overwhelming evidence shows the Kremlin’s troops have waged total war, with disregard for international laws governing the treatment of civilians and conduct on the battlefield. Ukraine is investigating more than 58,000 potential Russian war crimes — killings, kidnappings, indiscriminate bombings and sexual assaults. Reporting by The Associated Press and “Frontline,” has verified more than 600 incidents that appear to violate the laws of war. Some of those attacks were massacres that killed dozens or hundreds of civilians and as a totality it could account for thousands of individual war crimes. By Michael Biesecker and Erika Kinetz. SENT: 1,575 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have vowed to deepen their bilateral cooperation against the backdrop of Moscow’s 10-month war in Ukraine. Putin and Xi made no direct mention of the fighting in Ukraine as they held bilateral talks via videoconference Friday. But they hailed strengthening ties between Moscow and Beijing amid what they called “geopolitical tensions” and a “difficult international situation.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities reviewed the toll from a widespread Russian missile attack on power stations and other vital infrastructure on Thursday, as well as from overnight drone and rocket attacks. By Felipe Dana. SENT: 735 words, photos.

TRUMP-TAXES -- A House committee is set to release six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, pulling back the curtain on financial records that the former president fought for years to keep secret. The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted last week to release the returns, with some redactions of sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers and contact information. The committee obtained six years of Trump’s personal and business tax records while investigating what it said in a Dec. 20 report was the Internal Revenue Service’s failure to pursue mandatory audits of Trump on a timely basis during his presidency, as required under the tax agency’s protocol. By Michael R. Sisak and Jill Colvin. SENT: 915 words, photos.

CAPITOL-RIOT-REPORT-TAKEAWAYS — The House Jan. 6 committee released its final report Thursday on the “unimaginable” 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a mob assault by supporters of the defeated president, Donald Trump, that shook the nation and exposed the fragility of American democracy. By Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,055 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHINA-BACK-TO-NORMAL -- China is on a bumpy road back to normal life as schools, shopping malls and restaurants fill up again following the abrupt end of some of the world’s most severe restrictions even as hospitals are swamped with feverish, wheezing COVID-19 patients. Restaurant owner Li Meng and his wife are hoping for business to rebound, but Li says fear of the country’s wave of infections is keeping diners away. The ruling Communist Party began to drop testing, quarantine and other restrictions in November as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump. The “zero COVID” strategy kept China’s infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth. SENT: 785 words, photos.

SOC-OBIT-PELÉ-A-LIFE -- Pelé won a record three World Cups and was widely regarded as one of his sport’s greatest players. He was among the most recognizable figures in the world at the time of his death on Thursday. Pelé was among the game’s most prolific scorers and spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents. His grace, athleticism and moves were mesmerizing. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style of play that revolutionized soccer. He carried Brazil to soccer’s heights and became a global ambassador for his sport. His journey began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags. By Tales Azzoni and Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 1,285 words, photos. WITH: PELE-FUNERAL — The stadium where Brazilian soccer great Pelé played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral on Monday and Tuesday. SENT: 285 words, photos.

OBIT-PELE-POP CULTURE — Pelé will be famous for 15 centuries. The Brazilian soccer star said Andy Warhol told him that. It was a twist on something else the American artist is widely credited with saying, that “in the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes.” SENT: 920 words, photo.

PELE-ENTERTAINMENT — Brazilian soccer great Pelé took part in movies, music and TV while also being a star on the field. Pelé was notably in the World War II film “Victory” and was one of the stars of a Brazilian comedy that brought more than 3.6 million people to the theaters in the South American nation. SENT: 840 words, photos.

OBIT-PELE-NATIONAL TEAM — The image of Pelé in a bright-yellow Brazil jersey, with the No. 10 stamped on the back, will long live in the memories of Brazilian fans everywhere. SENT: 520 words, photos.

OBIT-PELE-MEMORABLE GOALS — List of Pele’s most memorable goals. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

BIT-PELE-GOAL CONTROVERSY — Nobody disputes Pelé’s greatness, but the exact number of goals he scored in his career will forever remain a motive for debate. SENT: 640 words, photos.

OBIT-PELE-HISTORIC-QUOTES — The superlatives about Pele over the years came from the likes of Nelson Mandela and Andy Warhol. The best descriptions came from his fellow soccer stars, including Franz Beckenbauer and Cristiano Ronaldo. They describe Pele as the greatest and most complete player in the history of the sport. SENT: 610 words, photos.

OBIT-PELE-REAX — Reaction to the death of Pele. SENT: 610 words, photos.

ROMANIA-ANDREW-TATE -- Romanian news outlets are reporting that divisive social media personality Andrew Tate has been arrested on charges of human trafficking and rape. SENT: 280 words.

TIK-TOK-INDIANA -- The Indiana Office of Technology says the state has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices. SENT: 500 words.

OFFICER-SHOT-INDIANA -- A man facing a death penalty charge in the fatal shooting of an Indiana police officer has asked a judge to represent himself, and his appointed attorney wants to withdraw from the case. SENT: 145 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-HOTEL FIRE -- The confirmed death toll from a massive fire at a casino hotel complex in western Cambodia has risen to 25 as search efforts resume. SENT: 580 words, photos.

CONGRESS-SANTOS — Leaders of the incoming Republican-controlled House have tried for weeks to minimize the controversy surrounding Rep.-elect George Santos and the revelations that the New York Republican lied about various aspects of his resume. But he’ll become Congress’ problem on Tuesday, when he’s set to be sworn in with the new class of House members. It’s coming to a head only weeks after Santos won a district that helped Republicans secure their razor-thin House majority. SENT: 810 words, photos.

WINTER-WEATHER-TRAVEL — Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling another 2,350 flights. Southwest is struggling to recover after being overwhelmed by a winter storm that left hundreds of pilots and flight attendants stranded out of position to operate flights. SENT: 775 words, photos. WITH: BLIZZARD-BUFFALO SPORTS — Sabres, Bills send support to city devastated by blizzard. SENT: 840 words, photos.

SYRIA-IS-FAMILIES -- Some women who were once affiliated with the Islamic State group have gone home to the Syrian city of Raqqa, but they are struggling to be accepted with their children in their former communities. The women, many of them widows of IS fighters, have left a sprawling detention camp in northern Syria. Rights groups have pointed to the facility’s dangerous conditions and called for foreign countries to repatriate their nationals. But the case of the released Syrian detainees highlights the difficulties of reintegration. The women say they are ostracized by their neighbors and refused jobs, while their children get bullied at school. SENT: 1,160 words, photos. WITH: SYRIA -- A militant rocket attack in eastern Syria has struck a bus with oil industry employees, killing at least 10. SENT: 330 words, photos.

MYANMAR-SUU-KYI — A legal official says a court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption in the last of a string of criminal cases against her. The court’s seven-year sentence leaves her with a total of 33 years to serve in prison after a series of politically tinged prosecutions since the army toppled her elected government in February 2021. She has also been convicted of several other offenses that previously gave her a total of 26 years’ imprisonment. SENT: 1,055 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JAPAN — Japan has started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there. Japan is facing rising case numbers and record-level deaths. The country reported a record 420 new coronavirus deaths Thursday. That’s one day after reaching an earlier single-day record of 415 deaths. The daily death numbers are higher than at the peak of an earlier wave in August, when they exceeded 300. SENT: 875 words, photos.

MED-ALZHEIMER-DRUG-PROBE - The Food and Drug Administration’s contentious approval of a questionable Alzheimer’s drug took another hit as congressional investigators called the process “rife with irregularities.” SENT: 485 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks are higher while Europe opened lower as most major markets headed for big annual losses after a year that was roiled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced. London and Frankfurt declined. Oil prices fell back. SENT: 545 words, photos.

OBIT-VIVIENNE WESTWOOD -- English designer Vivienne Westwood has died at 81. Her fashion house announced her death Thursday on its social media platforms, saying she died peacefully in South London surrounded by friends and family. A cause was not immediately disclosed. Westwood was an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement. Westwood’s fashion career began in the 1970s with the punk explosion, when the onetime primary school teacher’s radical approach to urban street style took the world by storm. But she went on to enjoy a long career highlighted by activism and a string of triumphant runway shows and museum exhibits. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

FBN-COWBOYS-TITANS — Dak Prescott threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns to Dalton Schultz as the Dallas Cowboys beat the banged-up and resting Tennessee Titans 27-13 for their sixth win in seven games. SENT: 855 words, photos.

