AP News Digest 5:50 a.m.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia’s defense ministry said the military destroyed tanks donated by Ukraine’s allies and other armor in a barrage of missile strikes that shattered five weeks of eerie calm in Ukraine’s capital. There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side. By John Leicester. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea test-fired a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles from multiple locations toward the sea, South Korea’s military said, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 860 words, photos.

VATICAN — Pope Francis added fuel to rumors about the future of his pontificate by announcing he would visit the central Italian city of L’Aquila in August for a feast initiated by Pope Celestine V, one of the few pontiffs who resigned before Pope Benedict XVI stepped down in 2013. By Nicole Winfield. SENT: 930 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-FIRE — A massive fire at a container depot near a port city in southeastern Bangladesh killed at least 38 people and injured more than 100 others, officials and local media reports, as firefighters struggled to get the blaze under control. By Julhas Alam. SENT: 420 words, photos.

TRENDING

ARIZONA-STRIP MALL SHOOTING — A 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others were wounded in a shooting amid a crowd of people at a strip mall northwest of downtown Phoenix, police say. SENT: 210 words.

ALASKA-DENALI-CLIMBING DEATH — A climber has died after collapsing while attempting to summit Alaska’s Denali mountain, the National Park Service said. SENT: 140 words.

COCAINE IN WHEELCHAIR — Federal authorities say a man has been arrested in North Carolina after he was stopped in the Charlotte airport with over 23 pounds of cocaine concealed in the seat cushions of a motorized wheelchair. SENT: 140 words.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

UKRAINE-RESUMING SOCCER — Ukraine plans to resume competitive football in the country in August despite being under attack by Russia after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave approval. SENT: 600 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

BIDEN — A small private airplane mistakenly entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home, prompting the brief evacuation of the president and first lady, the White House and the Secret Service said. SENT: 250 words, photo.

NATIONAL

WISCONSIN-SHOOTING-JUDGE — A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Whitmer’s office and a law enforcement source say. SENT: 680 words, photos.

PHILADELPHIA-SHOOTING — Two people were fatally shot and at least 13 other people were wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia, authorities say. SENT: 120 words.

IDITAROD-SLED-DOG-FOUND — An Iditarod sled dog was found safe after disappearing from a checkpoint in the race three months ago and covering nearly 150 miles, the Iditarod Trail Committee says. SENT: 290 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

PUERTO-RICO-POLITICAL-STATUS — Hundreds of Puerto Ricans crowded into a convention center where federal legislators held a public hearing to decide the future of the island’s political status as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from hurricanes, earthquakes and a deep economic crisis. SENT: 670 words, photos.

JAPAN-TRANS-PACIFIC-SAILING — Japanese adventurer Kenichi Horie at 83 just became the oldest person in the world to complete a solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific Ocean — and he says he is still “in the middle of my youth” and not done yet. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CHINA-AUSTRALIA — Australia says a Chinese fighter jet carried out dangerous maneuvers threatening the safety of one of its maritime surveillance planes over the South China Sea and forcing it to return to the base. SENT: 550 words, photo.

WEST-AFRICA-ECOWAS-SUMMIT — West African heads of state put off further punishing the leaders of Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso at a regional summit, as coup leaders in all three countries continue to insist that it will take years before new elections can be held. SENT: 340 words.

PHILIPPINES-VOLCANO — A volcano southeast of the Philippine capital spewed ash and steam about a kilometer (half a mile) into the sky in a brief steam-driven explosion on Sunday, scattering ash in nearby villages and alarming residents, officials say. SENT: 270 words, photos,

MIGRATION-GREECE — Two people, one believed to be a migrant and the other the alleged trafficker, have died in northern Greece while trying to evade a police checkpoint, police in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki said. SENT: 120 words.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

CHINA-SPACE — China has launched a new three-person mission to complete assembly work on its permanent orbiting space station. The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules to join the main Tianhe living space that was launched in April 2021. SENT: 370 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

MTV-MOVIE-&-TV-AWARDS — The MTV Movie & TV Awards return with a live show that could see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” snag some trophies. The 2021 sensation enters the show as the leading nominee with seven. With almost $1.9 billion earned at the box office, “No Way Home” was the biggest film of the year and a fan favorite, though it was largely overlooked by the major awards shows. SENT: 210 words, photos.

OBIT-BRAD-JOHNSON — Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots and film and TV roles including Steven Spielberg’s “Always” and “Melrose Place,” has died. He was 62. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-MEN'S FINAL-PREVIEW — Rafael Nadal will be trying to win his 14th French Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall when he faces Casper Ruud in the men’s singles final. Sunday’s match will be the first appearance in a major final for Ruud. He is a 23-year-old from Norway who leads the tour in match wins and tournament titles on clay since the start of 2020. Ruud and Nadal have never played each other in an official match. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT:780 words, photos. With: TEN--French Open-The Latest; TEN--French Open Glance.

HKN—AVALANCHE-OILERS — J.T. Compher came out of the penalty box to give Colorado the lead with 7:18 left and the Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-2 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. SENT: 630 words, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS-PREVIEW — Game 2 of the NBA Finals is tonight, with the Boston Celtics in position to put the Golden State Warriors in serious trouble. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 5:30 p.m.

HOW TO REACH US

