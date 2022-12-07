AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————-

TOP STORIES

——————-

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-SENATE — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year. With Warnock’s second runoff victory in as many years, Democrats will have a 51-49 Senate majority, gaining a seat from the current 50-50 split with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control. By Bill Barrow and Jeff Amy. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, video. ELECTION 2022-SENATE-GA-EXPLAINER — Why AP called the Georgia Senate runoff for Warnock.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHINA — In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of its most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting harsh lockdowns and ordering schools without known infections to resume regular classes. SENT: 620 words, photos. Also see CHINA-TRADE and SAUDI ARABIA-CHINA below.

SUPREME COURT-ELECTIONS — The Supreme Court is taking up a case with the potential to reshape elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices are hearing arguments over the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because they violate state constitutions. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 580 words, photo. UPCOMING: 880 words after 10 a.m. arguments.

ISRAEL-AMERICAN JEWS — Israel’s ties to the Jewish American community are about to be put to the test, with Israel’s emerging far-right government on a collision course with Jews in the United States. By Josef Federman. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

DRUG APPROVALS-PRESSURE — The Food and Drug Administration slowed its use of a system that expedites drugs this year as the controversial program came under new scrutiny from Congress and government watchdogs By Health Writer Matthew Perrone. SENT: 880 words, photo.

REWILDING-CITIES — With many types of wildlife struggling to survive and their living space shrinking, some are finding their way to big cities. The situation is stirring calls for “rewilding” places where wildlife thrived until driven out. By Environmental Writer John Flesher. SENT: 1,190 words, photos, video.

——————-

WORLD CUP

——————-

WCUP-MOROCCO REACTIONS — Exuberant Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across Europe, waving flags and honking horns to celebrate their national soccer team’s historic victory over Spain at the World Cup. SENT: 690 words, photos.

WCUP-BIGGER WORLD CUP — One of the key results of FIFA’s decision to expand the next World Cup to 48 teams is more so-called little teams will end up qualifying. By Sports Writer Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 a.m.

WCUP-QATAR-ARTIFICIAL REEFS-PHOTO GALLERY — World Cup fans in Qatar hoping to see some of the Gulf’s marine life are visiting the artificial reefs just off the coast of the small, peninsular Arab nation. UPCOMING: 250 words, photos by 7 a.m.

——————-

TRENDING

——————-

MOST MISPRONOUNCED WORDS — Tagovailoa, Zaporizhzhia make list of most mangled words. SENT: 530 words, photos.

FACEBOOK-META-NEWS PUBLISHERS — Facebook parent Meta threatens to remove news from platform. SENT: 220 words, photo.

——————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————-

CONGRESS-COVID VACCINE — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

——————-

NATIONAL

——————-

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business as he mounts another run for the White House. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video. With TRUMP-MCCONNELL — Trump’s Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense.

OREGON GUN LAW — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. SENT: 890 words, photo.

SAN FRANCISCO POLICE-KILLER ROBOTS — San Francisco supervisors voted to put the brakes on a controversial policy that would have let police use robots for deadly force, reversing course just days after their approval of the plan generated fierce pushback and warnings about the militarization and automation of policing. SENT: 520 words, photos.

POLYGAMOUS TOWN-ARREST — The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. SENT: 730 words, photos.

PEARL HARBOR ANNIVERSARY — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene of the Japanese bombing to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago. SENT: 480 words, photos.

——————-

INTERNATIONAL

——————-

INDONESIA-BOMBING — A man blew himself up at a police station on Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing an officer and wounding seven people, officials said, in what appeared to be the latest in a string of suicide attacks blamed on Muslim militants. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SAUDI ARABIA CHINA — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is attending a pair of regional summits in Saudi Arabia this week amid efforts to kick-start economic growth weighed down by strict anti-COVID-19 measures. SENT: 630 words, photo.

SOUTH-KOREA-TRUCKERS’-STRIKE — Officials say South Korea’s economy is recovering from the initial shock of a nationwide walkout staged by thousands of cargo truckers, even as their strike reached its 14th day amid a stalemate with the government over freight fare issues. SENT: 690 words, photos.

——————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————-

CHINA-TRADE — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 470 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares fell in Asia after Wall Street declined on fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep the brakes on the economy to get inflation under control, risking a sharp recession. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 600 words, photo.

VIDEO GAMES-INDIE HITS — As the video game industry keeps consolidating, some developers say they worry that a golden age for high-quality indie games could be threatened as a smaller group of distributors make choices about what gets funded. By Technology Writer Matt O'Brien. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 7 a.m.

——————-

