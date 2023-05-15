AP News Digest 3:35 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

————————

ONLY ON AP

————————

BIDEN-PUBLIC LANDS — The Biden administration wants to put conserving vast government-owned lands on equal footing with oil drilling, livestock grazing and other interests, according to a top administration official who defended the idea against criticism that it would interfere with industry. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 680 words, photos.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

TURKEY-ELECTIONS — Turkey’s presidential elections appeared to be heading toward a second-round runoff, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country with a firm grip for 20 years, leading over his chief challenger, but falling short of the votes needed for an outright win. By Suzan Fraser and Zeynep Bilginsoy. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was visiting Britain, as the staunch ally of Ukraine prepares to give more military aid in an effort to change the course of the war. It will be the fourth European country Zelenskky has visited in the past few days. He made an unannounced visit to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, after trips to Germany and Italy, where he met those countries’ leaders and Pope Francis. By John Leicester and Jill Lawless. SENT: 850 words, photos. With CHINA-UKRAINE-ENVOY — China’s Ukraine envoy due to start Europe trip.

ASIA-CYCLONE — Rescuers evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 12 feet deep along western Myanmar’s coast after a powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications. Damage and six deaths have been reported, but the true impact was not yet clear in one of Asia’s least developed countries. By Julhas Alam. SENT: 620 words, photos, video.

THAILAND-ELECTION — Ballots tallied showed voters in Thailand wanted change after nine years under a former general who took power in a coup, with the main opposition parties easily besting other contenders in the general election. By Grant Peck and Jintamas Saksornchai. SENT: 770 words, photos, video.

CLIMATE-DECARBONIZING BUILDINGS — In a vertical city like New York, any serious effort to address climate change has to focus on the greenhouse gas emissions caused by buildings. Now New York is forcing buildings to clean up, and several are experimenting with capturing the carbon dioxide, cooling it into a liquid and mixing it into concrete where it’s locked in pretty much forever. By Energy Writer Cathy Bussewitz. SENT: 1,790 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 960 words is also available.

FACIAL RECOGNITION-AIRPORTS — The agency tasked with securing America's airports is testing the use of facial recognition technology at 16 of them in an effort to more accurately verify the IDs presented by the millions of passengers traveling every day. Critics are concerned about bias in facial recognition technology and possible repercussions for passengers who want to opt out. By Rebecca Santana and Rick Gentilo. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, video.

————————-

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

————————-

DARTMOUTH-NATIVE AMERICAN REMAINS — The discovery of partial skeletal remains of 15 Native Americans housed in Dartmouth College’s anthropology department is sparking a larger conversation between the college and Native American students and alumni about why the remains sat for so long, how the college acquired them and who is to blame for the oversight. By Michael Casey. SENT: 1,390 words, photos.

————————

MORE NEWS

————————

GRIZZLIES-MORANT-NBA INVESTIGATION — Grizzlies suspend Morant after another gun video. SENT: 990 words, photos.

WORLD’S OLDEST DOG — World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday. SENT: 390 words.

76ERS-CELTICS — Tatum sets Game 7 record with 51 points as Celtics advance. SENT: 980 words, photos.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS-OILERS — Marchessault’s hat trick leads Vegas into West final. SENT: 840 words, photos.

ROCKIES-FELTNER — Rockies’ Feltner released from hospital after being hit by line drive. SENT: 280 words, photos.

CHURCHILL DOWNS-FATALITIES — Horse dies at Churchill Downs, eighth recent fatality. SENT: 150 words, photo.

TV-KELLY CLARKSON — Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic workplace report. SENT: 290 words, photos.

OBIT-DOYLE BRUNSON — “Godfather of Poker” Doyle Brunson dies at 89. SENT: 290 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-SHARK ATTACK — Surfer attacked by shark off South Australia. SENT: 270 words, photos.

————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————————

BALLOT INITIATIVES-REPUBLICANS — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure to make it much harder to qualify and pass citizen ballot initiatives, a move motivated by their fear that voters will pass abortion protections. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

BIDEN-MODI — President Joe Biden has made it a mission for the U.S. to build friendships overseas — and the next few weeks will offer a vivid demonstration of the importance he’s placing on a relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

CHICAGO MAYOR — Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson will take office Monday, facing a number of immediate challenges including an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders and summer months that historically bring a spike in violent crime. SENT: 1,020 words, photos. UPCOMING: Inauguration at 11:30 a.m.

ELECTION 2023-WHAT TO WATCH — Off-year elections in Kentucky and Pennsylvania could send early signals about the mood of voters ahead of next year's races for the presidency and control of Congress. SENT: 840 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

DINING WITH DOGS — Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces. By Business Writer Dee-Ann Durbin. UPCOMING: 960 words, photos, video by 5 a.m.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

UNITED NATIONS-PALESTINIANS — For the first time, the United Nations will officially commemorate the flight of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from what is now Israel on the 75th anniversary of their exodus — an action stemming from the U.N.’s partition of British-ruled Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states. SENT: 850 words, photos.

CHINA-US-SPY CHARGES — China sentenced a 78-year-old American citizen to life in prison on spying charges, in a case that reflects the deterioration in ties between Beijing and Washington over recent years. SENT: 510 words.

G7-JAPAN-GUEST NATIONS — This week’s summit of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in Japan will include eight other guest nations, part of a complicated, high-stakes diplomatic gambit meant to settle the world’s most serious crises. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

EGYPT-FLEEING SUDANESE — Tens of thousands of people have fled Sudan to its northern neighbor Egypt, amid brutal fighting between Sudan’s military and powerful paramilitary force. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MACRON — French President Emmanuel Macron has ambitions to build factories to boost job creation and make his country’s economy more independent. SENT: 870 words, photos.

AUSCHWITZ-SAVING CHILDREN’S SHOES — The Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum has launched a two-year effort to preserve 8,000 shoes that belonged to children before they were murdered at the Nazi German death camp. SENT: 950 words, photos.

——————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower, dogged by persisting worries over a possible recession and the risk of a default on the U.S. national debt. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 650 words, photos.

PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER CYBERATTACK — The Philadelphia Inquirer experienced the most significant disruption to its operations in 27 years due to what the newspaper calls a cyberattack. SENT: 270 words, photo.

————————

SPORTS

————————

NO MORE HOST FAMILIES — Host family programs for baseball’s minor leagues were suspended during the coronavirus pandemic over health concerns. Now, they may never return. By Baseball Writer David Brandt. UPCOMING: 1,210 words, photos by 6 a.m.

————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————

ART-KEHINDE WILEY — Kehinde Wiley wonders aloud if he’ll ever reach a career moment of such import and gravity as his famous 2018 portrait of Barack Obama, which has drawn crowds around the United States. But he’s continuing to expand his cultural influence — seemingly everywhere all at once. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

————————

