AP News Digest 10 a.m.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The battered port city of Mariupol appears on the brink of falling to Russian forces after seven weeks under siege. Capturing the city would give Moscow a crucial success in Ukraine following a botched attempt to storm the capital and the loss of the Russian navy’s Black Sea flagship. The Russian military estimated that about 2,500 Ukrainian fighters holding out at a hulking steel plant provided the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol. By Adam Schreck and Mstyslav Chernov. SENT: 1,275 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST. (sent)

REL-INTERFAITH-RELIGIOUS-HOLIDAYS — It’s a convergence that happens only rarely. Coinciding with Judaism’s Passover, Christianity’s Easter and Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, Buddhists, Baha’is, Sikhs, Jains and Hindus also are celebrating their holy days in April. The springtime collision of religious holidays is inspiring a range of interfaith events. By Luis Andres Henao. SENT: 940 words, photos. With: REL—VIRUS OUTBREAK-EASTER SERVICES — For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to share one of the faith’s holiest days side-by-side with fellow parishioners. By Steve LeBlanc, Giovanna Dell’orto and Luis Andres Henao. SENT: 875 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Palestinian medical officials say 17 people have been wounded in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem. The unrest erupted Sunday after Israeli police entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to secure the spot for Jewish visitors. The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, and it is often a flashpoint for violence. SENT: 770 words, photos.

MALL SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA — Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook says 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price is in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. Price was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest. By Michelle Liu. SENT: 630 words, photos.

PITTSBURGH-PARTY-SHOOTING — Authorities say two minors are dead and at least nine others wounded in an early morning shooting at a Pittsburgh house party. SENT: 170 words. Developing.

TAX-DAY — Millions of Americans wait until the last minute to file their taxes, and this year is no exception. Monday is Tax Day — the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments. The IRS will receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms. Nina Tross at the National Society of Tax Professionals says if people haven’t filed their taxes by now, “they’re better off filing an extension.” By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 550 words, photos.

OBIT-ART-RUPE — A pioneering record executive who helped launch the careers of Little Richard and Sam Cooke has died. Art Rupe died Friday at his Santa Barbara, California, home at the age of 104. Rupe was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. SENT: 880 words.

BRITAIN-ROYALS — Senior British royals including Prince William and his wife Kate have attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CHINA-SPACE — China says it will launch three more astronauts to its newest space station in June after the latest crew returned this weekend following a six-month stay in orbit. SENT: 315 words, photos.

ELECTION-2022-WISCONSIN-SENATE — A crowded field of Democrats is trying to figure out a winning strategy to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin in November. It’s one of a handful of competitive Senate races this election year and could help decide Senate control. Johnson was elected as a fiscal conservative, but in the past two years he has staked out some anti-science positions in the pandemic. And he’s embraced conspiracy theories surrounding Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

REL-VATICAN-EASTER — Pope Francis has made an Easter plea for peace in Ukraine and in other wars in the world. After celebrating Easter Sunday Mass for tens of thousands of faithful in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic, Francis delivered his traditional geopolitical speech, in which he cited the risk of nuclear warfare. SENT: 760 words, photos.

ISRAEL-STIFLING DISSENT — An Israeli computer science professor was awarded Israel’s highest honor a year ago. But Oded Goldreich only collected the Israel Prize this past week after the Supreme Court struck down attempts by Israeli nationalists to strip him of the recognition due to his opposition to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea says it has successfully test-launched a newly developed tactical guided weapon. The official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un observed the launch, which it said would bolster the operations of the country’s tactical nuclear forces. South Korea’s military says it detected two launches. SENT: 770 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN — Pakistan has fired off a sharp warning to Afghanistan’s hard-line religious rulers. It said Sunday it wants the Afghan Taliban to stop sheltering homegrown Pakistani Taliban militants who have been staging increasingly deadly attacks against the country’s military. The warning followed Afghan reports that Pakistani aircraft late Friday carried out bombing raids in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost and Kunar provinces, killing civilians. SENT: 590 words, photo.

IRAN-NUCLEAR — State media reports that Iran has confirmed it relocated a centrifuge facility to its underground Natanz nuclear site. The report comes days after the U.N. atomic watchdog said it installed surveillance cameras to monitor the new workshop at Tehran’s request. SENT: 450 words.

SRI LANKA-ECONOMIC-CRISIS — Sri Lankans protesting for days near the president’s office have criticized a lack of progress in finding those responsible for the deaths of more than 260 people in Islamic State-inspired bombings on Easter Sunday three years ago, piling pressure on the government already embroiled in a deep economic crisis. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SWEDEN-DEMONSTRATION-VIOLENCE — Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. SENT: 380 words, photos.

INDIA-COMMUNAL-CLASHES — Police in India’s capital have arrested 14 people after communal violence broke out during a Hindu religious procession, leaving several injured. Local media reported the suspects were arrested on charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy, among others. . SENT: 430 words, photos.

INDIA-MOBILE-THEATER-PHOTO-GALLERY — Traveling theater groups in India’s northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. Seven roving theater companies are back on stage playing before crowds in villages, towns and cities across the state. SENT: 300 words, photos.

