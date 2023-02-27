AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

———————

ONLY ON AP

————————

IRAQ PRESIDENT INTERVIEW — Nearly 20 years after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein by U.S.-led forces, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid wants the world to know his country now is at peace, democratic and intent on rebuilding economic life while maintaining a government that serves the whole country and the region. By John Daniszewski and Abby Sewell. SENT: 950 words, photos.

———————

TOP STORIES

———————

ELECTION 2024-DESANTIS — Ron DeSantis has emerged as a political star early in the 2024 presidential election season even as he ignores many conventions of modern politics. It is becoming increasingly clear that the Florida governor will manage his presidential aspirations in his own way and on his own timeline. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

SACRED SITES-INDIA-SINKING TOWN — For months, residents in India’s Joshimath feared the earth would swallow their holy town. Now they are worried about its future as rising tourism and unbridled construction in the region continues. By Krutika Pathi and Shonal Ganguly. SENT: 1,570 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,100 words is also available. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

MIGRATION-ITALY SHIPWRECK — Rescue crews searched by sea and air for the dozens of people believed still missing from a shipwreck off Italy’s southern coast that drove home again the desperate and dangerous crossings of migrants seeking to reach Europe. By Paolo Santalucia And Luigi Navarra. SENT: 660 words, photos, video.

WOUNDED KNEE OCCUPATION-VOICES — Monday marks the 50th anniversary of the start of the occupation at Wounded Knee. That's when members of the American Indian Movement took over the town on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and began a 71-day, sometimes violent, standoff with the federal government. The AP talks to people who were at the occupation and shares their experiences in their words. By Steve Karnowski. SENT: 1,620 words, photos. With WOUNDED KNEE OCCUPATION-50 YEARS — Legacy of Wounded Knee occupation lives on 50 years later; AP WAS THERE-WOUNDED KNEE OCCUPATION — AP article first published on Feb. 28, 1973.

ELECTION 2024-SENATE-REPUBLICANS — Senate Republicans’ campaign operation is taking steps to avoid a repeat of the party’s disastrous showing in last year’s midterms. The National Republican Senatorial Committee says it intends to wade into party primaries in key states, providing resources to their preferred candidates in a bid to produce nominees who are more palatable to general election voters. By Brian Slodysko. UPCOMING: 1,370 words, photos by 6 a.m.

SAG AWARDS — The unlikely awards season juggernaut “Everything Everywhere All at Once” marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and even gathered steam with wins not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,130 words, photos, video. With SAG-AWARDS-EVERYTHING-EVERYWHERE-CAST — Ensemble, assemble! “Everything” cast celebrates SAG triumph; SAG AWARDS-LIST.

———————

TRENDING

———————

DILBERT COMIC-RACE — Dilbert distributor severs ties to creator over race remarks. SENT: 710 words, photos.

PAUL-FURY — Jake Paul takes first ring defeat by split decision to Tommy Fury. SENT: 550 words, photos.

PADRES-MACHADO CONTRACT — AP source: Machado, Padres agree to new $350 million, 11-year deal. SENT: 590 words, photos.

ROCKETS-TRAIL BLAZERS — Blazers’ Damian Lillard has 71 pts and 13 3s, then gets drug tested. SENT: 140 words, photos.

CARDI B-STRIP CLUB FRACAS — Cardi B: Court-ordered service ‘the best thing’ to happen. SENT: 630 words, photo.

KODAK BLACK-ARRESTED — Arrest warrant issued for rapper Kodak Black in Florida. SENT: 180 words, photos.

—————————

WASHINGTON

—————————

SUPREME COURT-STUDENT LOANS-EXPLAINER — The Supreme Court is about to hear arguments over President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan, which impacts millions of borrowers who could see their loans wiped away or reduced. UPCOMING: 830 words, photos by 7 a.m.; hearing scheduled for 10 a.m.

———————

NATIONAL

———————

LGBTQ LEGISLATION-STATEHOUSES — A Little Rock pharmacist’s exchange with an Arkansas lawmaker is highlighting the type of rhetoric transgender people say they’re facing at statehouses across the country. UPCOMING: 1,050 words, photos by 6 a.m.

———————

INTERNATIONAL

———————

MEXICO-ELECTION PROTEST — Tens of thousands of people filled Mexico City’s vast main plaza to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s electoral law changes they say threaten democracy and could mark a return to the past. SENT: 670 words, photos.

HONG KONG-MODEL KILLED — The ex-husband and former in-laws of a slain Hong Kong model and influencer Abby Choi appeared in court on a joint murder charge after police found her body parts in a refrigerator. SENT: 540 words, photos.

ITALY-DEFYING FORCED MARRIAGE — Refusal by young immigrant women in Italy to submit to forced marriages sometimes carries a deadly price. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video.

NORTH-KOREA-FOOD-CRISIS — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened a major political conference dedicated to agriculture, state media reported, amid outside assessments that suggest the country is facing a serious shortfall of food. SENT: 640 words, photos.

———————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————

EUROPE-MOBILE SHOW-CHINA — A contingent of Chinese companies led by technology giant Huawei is turning out in force to the world’s biggest wireless trade fair, aiming to show their muscle in the face of Huawei’s blacklisting by Western nations concerned about cybersecurity and escalating tensions with the U.S. over TikTok, spy balloons and computer chips. By Business Writer Kelvin Chan. SENT: 840 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares fell in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks closed out their worst week since early December. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 590 words, photos.

NABE-SURVEY OF ECONOMISTS — A majority of the nation’s business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later this year than they had previously forecast, after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 350 words, photo.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-VIDEO GAMES — Video game players have competed against computer-controlled opponents for decades, but they haven't been as smart and fast as GT Sophy, the new AI driver on PlayStation's Grand Turismo. By Technology Writer Matt O'Brien. UPCOMING: 980 words, photos by 6 a.m.

———————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

———————

SPACEX-CREW LAUNCH — Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off an attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 250 words, photos.

———————————

