AP News Digest 3:15 am

BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING — The white gunman accused of committing a racist massacre at a Buffalo supermarket made threating comments that brought police to his high school last spring, but he was never charged with a crime and had no further contact with law enforcement after his release from a hospital, officials said. The revelation raised questions about whether his encounter with police and the mental health system was yet another missed opportunity to put a potential mass shooter under closer law enforcement scrutiny, get him help, or make sure he didn’t have access to deadly firearms. By Carolyn Thompson and Michael Balsamo. SENT: 770 words, photos, videos. With BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING-VICTIMS — “Hero" guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims; BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING-WHAT WE KNOW. Also see MORE ON BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING below.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — With its military bogged down in a grinding conflict in eastern Ukraine, Russia also lost diplomatic ground over the weekend as two more European nations moved closer to joining NATO. Finland announced that it was seeking to join the alliance, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly three months ago had changed Europe’s security landscape. Several hours later, Sweden’s governing party endorsed a bid for membership, which could lead to an application in days. Those moves would be a serious blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has called NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe a threat and cited it as a reason for attacking Ukraine. NATO says it is a purely defensive alliance. By Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Ciaran McQuillan. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-THE LATEST. For full coverage.

CHINA-UYGHURS IN PRISON — Nearly one in 25 people in a county in the Uyghur heartland of China has been sentenced to prison on terrorism-related charges, in what is the highest known imprisonment rate in the world, an Associated Press review of leaked data shows. A list obtained and partially verified by the AP cites the names of more than 10,000 Uyghurs sent to prison in just Konasheher county alone, one of dozens in southern Xinjiang. In recent years, China has waged a brutal crackdown on the Uyghurs, a largely Muslim minority, which it has described as a war on terror. By Huizhong Wu and Dake Kang. SENT: 1,850 words, photos, graphic, interactive. An abridged version of 1,090 words is also available.

ELECTION 2022-WHAT TO WATCH — Former President Donald Trump’s winning streak in U.S. Senate primaries is on the line Tuesday as voters in five states — Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho — cast their ballots in midterm elections. By Marc Levy and Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 1,290 words, photos. Also see MORE ON ELECTION 2022 below.

CALIFORNIA-CHURCH SHOOTING — A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before a pastor hit the gunman on the head with a chair and parishioners hog-tied him with electrical cords. By Damian Dovarganes Christopher Weber and Deepa Bharath. SENT: 980 words, photos.

ISRAEL CONVICT TURNED TECH WHIZ — When he was 20 years old, Harel Hershtik planned and executed a murder. Today, he is the brains behind an Israeli health-tech startup, poised to make millions of dollars with the backing of prominent public figures and deep-pocketed investors. With his company set to go public, Hershtik’s past is coming under new scrutiny, raising questions about whether someone who took a person’s life deserves to rehabilitate his own to such an extent. By Tia Goldenberg. SENT: 2,210 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,020 words will also be available.

MORE ON BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING

BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING-TARGETED VIOLENCE — Black people going about their daily lives — then dying in a hail of bullets fired by a white man who targeted them because of their skin color. SENT: 870 words, photos.

BUFFALO-SUPERMARKET SHOOTING-EXPLAINER — A racist ideology seeping from the Internet’s fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 860 words, photo.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-JAPAN — Singer Tina Karol said from Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country. SENT: 410 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PEOPLE-TOKARCZUK — A Polish Nobel Prize-winning author called Russia a threat to the “free world,” saying its attack on neighboring Ukraine had echoes of the Second World War. SENT: 160 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Most of Shanghai has stopped the spread of the coronavirus in the community and fewer than 1 million people remain under strict lockdown, authorities said, as the city moves toward reopening and economic data showed the gloomy impact of China’s “zero-COVID” policy. SENT: 550 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH KOREA — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blasted officials over slow medicine deliveries and ordered his military to respond to the surging but largely undiagnosed COVID-19 crisis that has left 1.2 million people ill with fever and 50 dead in a matter of days, state media said. SENT: 710 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen hit Billboard Music Awards stage. SENT: 990 words, photos.

DEPP-HEARD TRIAL — Amber Heard expected to resume testimony in Depp libel trial. SENT: 150 words, photo.

NAOMI JUDD-MEMORIAL — Naomi Judd celebrated at “River of Time” memorial service. SENT: 460 words, photos.

VAN HOLLEN-STROKE — Maryland’s Sen. Chris Van Hollen treated for minor stroke. SENT: 160 words, photo.

YEMEN — First commercial flight in years takes off from Yemen’s capital Sanaa. SENT: 270 words.

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-BIDEN — While much of the attention during the opening phase of the 2022 primary season has focused on Trump’s grip on the Republican Party, the contests also serve as a referendum on President Joe Biden’s leadership of the Democratic Party. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE — A federal trial begins for a lawyer for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign who is accused of lying to the FBI as it investigated potential ties between Trump and Russia in 2016. SENT: 540 words, photos. UPCOMING: Trial begins at 9 a.m.

INTERNATIONAL

LEBANON-ELECTIONS — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its allies appear to have suffered some losses in this weekend’s parliamentary elections, with their opponents gaining more seats and some of their traditional partners not making it into the legislature, early results showed. SENT: 340 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares mostly rose, as investors eyed surging energy costs and prospects for interest rate hikes in the U.S. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SPORTS

NCAA-ATHLETE COMPENSATION — The NCAA’S recent warning that rules still exist for athletes making money off their fame and celebrity is raising speculation of a crackdown on some of the dealmakers working with college athletes. By Sports Writer Jim Vertuno. SENT: 950 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-CANNES PREVIEW — After the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was canceled by the pandemic and the 2021 edition was scaled back — even kisses were forbade on the red carpet — the lavish French Riviera cinema soiree is set to return with a festival that promises to be something like normal. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, video.

