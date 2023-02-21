AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

——————————-

ONLY ON AP

——————————-

LIBERIA-TIMBER — A government document obtained by The Associated Press outlines more than three dozen cases in Liberia in which it appears logs were either illegally cut or moved out of the country using unofficial channels. By Ed Davey. SENT: 880 words, photo.

——————————-

TOP STORIES

——————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ONE-YEAR — As milestones go, the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is both grim and vexing. It marks a full year of killing, destruction, loss and pain felt even beyond the borders of Russia and Ukraine. But it also raises a question that’s unsatisfying because it can’t be answered at this part-way point: How much longer until this stops? By John Leicester. SENT: 1,560 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BIDEN — President Joe Biden is set to consult with allies from NATO’s eastern flank in Poland as the Russian invasion of Ukraine edges toward an even more complicated stage. After making a surprise visit to Kyiv, Biden is in Warsaw with a mission to solidify Western unity as Ukraine and Russia prepare to launch spring offensives. By Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,120 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,200 words after 7 a.m. meeting with Polish president; speech expected around 11:30 a.m. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BIDEN’S MISSION — Sneaking a president from D.C. to Kyiv without anyone noticing. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below.

TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE — A new 6.4-magnitude earthquake killed three people and injured more than 200 others in parts of Turkey laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands, authorities said. More buildings collapsed, trapping some people, while scores of injuries were recorded in neighboring Syria too. By Suzan Fraser. SENT: 770 words, photos, video.

NORTH KOREA-NUCLEAR ARSENAL — North Korea has demonstrated that it has missiles that could fly far enough to reach all of the American homeland, but it’s not clear whether they can survive re-entering the earth’s atmosphere on arrival. By Kim Tong-Hyung and Hyung-Jin Kim. UPCOMING: 1,230 words, photos by 4 a.m. With UNITED NATIONS-NORTH KOREA — U.S. urges U.N. to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame United States.

IRAN-CRITICISM FROM WITHIN — Even in the holy city of Qom, a center of Shiite Muslim learning and support for Iran’s theocracy, some are quietly calling on the ruling clerics to change the way they are dealing with the protests that have shaken the country for the past five months. Even these critics from within still back the government, and a wide gulf remains between them and those calling for a revolution. SENT: 840 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-SOCIAL MEDIA-LIABILITY — The Supreme Court takes up its first case about a federal law that shields Google, Twitter, Facebook and other companies from lawsuits over content posted on their sites by others. The justices are hearing arguments about whether the family of a terrorism victim can sue Google for helping extremists spread their message and attract new recruits. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 420 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words after 10 a.m. arguments.

——————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

——————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ZELENSKYY — Western leaders feared for the life of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a year ago and the U.S. offered him an escape route as Russian forces bore down on Ukraine’s capital. But Zelenskyy declined and declared his intent to stay and defend Ukraine’s independence. UPCOMING: 1,130 words, photos by 3:30 a.m.

CHINA-RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — The foreign minister of China, which has provided strong political backing for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, said his country wants to play a role in ending the conflict. SENT: 640 words, photos.

——————————-

TRENDING

——————————-

DON LEMON — Don Lemon to return to “CNN This Morning” after training. SENT: 200 words, photo.

ALEC BALDWIN-SET SHOOTING — Five-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case. SENT: 430 words, photos.

PROJECT VERITAS-O’KEEFE — Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe out at right-wing organization. SENT: 500 words, photo.

OBIT-MCCOMBS — Former NBA, NFL team owner, businessman Red McCombs dies. SENT: 450 words, photo.

——————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————-

ELECTION 2024-KARI LAKE — Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor last year but she built a loyal following that stretches far beyond the state. SENT: 880 words, photos.

ELECTION 2023-HOUSE-VIRGINIA — Voters in a Richmond-based Virginia congressional district will settle a special election for the open seat previously held by the late Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, who died in November shortly after being elected to a fourth term. SENT: 490 words, photos.

——————————-

NATIONAL

——————————-

MARDI GRAS — New Orleans’ annual Carnival season entered its ebullient crescendo with thousands of revelers expected to pack the French Quarter and line miles of parade routes in a citywide Mardi Gras celebration underpinned this year by violent crime concerns and political turmoil. SENT: 480 words, photo.

BISHOP SHOT — A man arrested in the weekend killing of a Catholic bishop that shocked Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities is the husband of the victim’s housekeeper and had done work at his home, authorities said. SENT: 730 words, photos, video.

BIKE PATH-ATTACK — Lawyers for a man convicted of killing eight people along a Manhattan bike path say prosecutors are seeking “eye for an eye” justice by using tearful testimony from victims and their families to convince a jury to order death. SENT: 780 words, photos.

——————————-

INTERNATIONAL

——————————-

TAIWAN-US — A delegation of U.S. lawmakers met with Taiwan’s president, who promised to deepen military cooperation between the two sides despite objections from China, which claims the island as its own territory. SENT: 380 words, photos.

——————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower in quiet trading after U.S. markets were closed for Presidents Day. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 420 words, photos.

——————————-

