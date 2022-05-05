AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

FEDERAL PRISONS — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons and a task force of senior agency officials traveled recently to a federal women’s prison in California, under pressure to end a culture of sexual abuse there. What they found was a prison in deep despair. By Michael R. Sisak and Michael Balsamo. SENT: 2,570 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,030 words is also available. With FEDERAL PRISONS-INVESTIGATION — An ongoing AP investigation has uncovered deep flaws within the Bureau of Prisons.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian forces said they repelled Russian attacks in the east and recaptured some territory, even as Moscow moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country. Heavy fighting also raged at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, the Ukrainian military reported. By Jon Gambrell and Cara Anna. SENT: 1,190 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-ENERGY CONUNDRUM — Russia and Europe are dependent on each other on energy, with Moscow’s oil and natural gas exempt from European Union sanctions because of it. But energy is also where Russia gets the money to fund its war in Ukraine, raising the question of whether people are willing to sacrifice to stop the bloodshed. From everyday people to businesses that rely on Russian energy supplies, some are saying they are not willing to endure the pain of a recession that would likely follow from an energy embargo. Others say they want to stop Putin at any price. By Colleen Barry, Veselin Toshkov and Justin Spike. SENT: 1,470 words, photos. For full coverage.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-MEDICATION — More than half of abortions in America are now carried out by taking a pill, rather than undergoing surgery — a trend that would seem to offer hope to women in states where abortion would immediately become illegal if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision. But Republican-led states have been moving for months to erect barriers to women receiving such pills by mail or to prohibit it altogether. By Stephen Groves. SENT: 760 words, photos. Also see MORE ON ABORTION RIGHTS below.

FEDERAL RESERVE-GLOBAL IMPACT — When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, as it did Wednesday, the impact isn’t confined to U.S. homebuyers paying more for mortgages or Main Street business owners facing costlier bank loans. The fallout can be felt beyond America’s borders, hitting shopkeepers in Sri Lanka, farmers in Mozambique and families in poorer countries around the world. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-NEW RESTRICTIONS — The Israeli military body in charge of civilian affairs in the occupied West Bank has developed a new policy that would heavily regulate entry into the territory. Critics say it extends Israel's nearly 55-year military rule even further into every corner of Palestinian society. By Joseph Krauss. SENT: 1,060 words, photo. With ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli police enter tense holy site as Jewish visits resume.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-WEST VIRGINIA — A GOP House race between incumbents in West Virginia pits a Donald Trump-endorsed congressman against one who voted with the Democrats for infrastructure funding. By Leah Willingham. SENT: 1,280 words, photo. Also see MORE ON ELECTION 2022 below.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-SOLDIERS’ FATE — With the evacuation of some civilians from a sprawling steel mill besieged by Russian forces in the port of Mariupol, attention is turning to the fate of hundreds of Ukrainian troops still inside after weeks in the plant’s warren of underground tunnels and bunkers. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

RUSSIA-VICTORY DAY-EXPLAINER — The invasion of Ukraine means that fewer Russian tanks and other military hardware will rumble through Moscow’s Red Square, when the country marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The patriotic fervor associated with the sacred holiday, however, could be as strong as ever. SENT: 940 words, photos.

OPEC-OIL PRICES — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries including Russia are juggling conflicting forces as they decide how much crude should flow to volatile global markets. UPCOMING: 510 words, photo, by 4:30 a.m.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Hong Kong reopened beaches and pools in a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, while China’s capital Beijing began easing quarantine rules for arrivals from overseas. SENT: 470 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

DAVE CHAPPELLE ATTACKED — Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man. SENT: 420 words, photos.

MUSIC-ROCK HALL OF FAME — Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie inducted into Rock Hall of Fame. SENT: 470 words, photos.

DEPP-HEARD TRIAL — Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp. SENT: 850 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-MICHIGAN-RAPE COMMENTS — Democrat flips Michigan seat after GOP candidate’s rape comments. SENT: 380 words.

MATERNITY DEATH-RACISM — Lawsuit L.A. hospital sued for racism in death of Black mother. SENT: 910 words, photos.

RAPPER ARRESTED-SENTENCING — Rapper Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years for fatal stabbing. SENT: 290 words, photo.

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-FUNDRAISING — Donors gave a towering $11.7 million to the campaign of Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams in the three months ended April 30, her campaign for governor announced. SENT: 490 words, photos.

MORE ON ABORTION RIGHTS

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-OTHER RIGHTS — If the Supreme Court follows through on a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the aftershocks could go even further than the removal of the national right to abortion. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-INVESTIGATION — Chief Justice John Roberts, in ordering an investigation into an “egregious breach of trust” in the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, has tasked a relatively unknown court official to carry out a high-profile investigation. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

NATIONAL

SPRING WILDFIRES — Firefighters slowed the advance of the largest wildfire in the U.S. as heavy winds relented, while President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration that brings new financial resources to remote stretches of New Mexico devastated by fire since early April. SENT: 700 words, photos, videos.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of the former U.S. president, has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to two people familiar with the matter. SENT: 460 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

CHINA-BUILDING COLLAPSE — Rescuers in central China have pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a building that partially collapsed almost six days earlier, state media reported. SENT: 300 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-COW DISEASE — New Zealand is on the verge of eradicating a painful disease from its herd of 10 million cattle after a four-year campaign that has cost hundreds of millions of dollars and resulted in more than 175,000 cows being killed. SENT: 580 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-SOLOMON ISLANDS — Australia’s prime minister says he is following security officials’ advice in managing bilateral relations with the Solomon Islands after the South Pacific neighbor’s leader alleged he’d been threatened with invasion. SENT: 530 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher after the Federal Reserve chairman downplayed the likelihood of bigger rate hikes following the U.S. central bank’s biggest increase in two decades. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 460 words, photos.

BRITAIN-INTEREST RATES — The Bank of England is expected to raise its key interest rate for the fourth time since December, in the central bank's latest move to rein in prices that are rising at their fastest pace in decades. UPCOMING: 330 words, photos by 4:30 a.m.

MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 250 words, photo, after 10 a.m. release.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

SPORTS

MCLAREN TAKES MIAMI — The McLaren Formula One team has taken Miami by storm ahead of Sunday’s inaugural grand prix. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 800 words, photos.

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP-HOMA — If PGA Tour player Max Homa still had a podcast, he would tell his listeners that everything is fine, thanks for asking. By Sports Writer Ben Nuckols. SENT: 590 words, photos.

