AP News Digest 3:15 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

ONLY ON AP

————————-

PUBLIC DEFENDER CRISIS — Oregon’s public defender system has shown cracks for years, but a post-pandemic glut of delayed cases has exposed shocking constitutional landmines impacting defendants and crime victims alike in a state with a national reputation for progressive social justice. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1,860 words, photos. A abridged version of 1,130 words is also available.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian forces kept up their barrage of southern Ukraine, hitting the major Black Sea port of Odesa with cruise missiles and bombarding the steelworks up the coast in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters remained trapped underground. Moscow was aiming to complete its conquest of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations on Monday. But it’s forces continued to face dogged resistance from defenders within the bunkers beneath the factory. Civilians have been evacuated. By Elena Becatoros and Jon Gambrell. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA VICTORY DAY MOOD — By the looks of it, this Victory Day was going to be no different from all the previous ones. But with the war in Ukraine raging in the background, the mood shifted somewhat. Instead of talking about the defeat of the Nazis in the past in Germany, Russian state TV were bashing the alleged Nazis of the present in Ukraine. And widespread support of the campaign was tainted by tension and fear among ordinary Russians that President Vladimir Putin would use the May 9 date to announce a full mobilization. SENT: 770 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR EFFORT — An old industrial complex in southeastern Ukrainian has become a hive of activity. That’s where volunteers are producing everything from body armor and anti-tank obstacles to camouflage nets, portable heating stoves and rifle slings for Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russia’s invasion. By Elena Becatoros. SENT: 840 words, photos, video. For full coverage.

HONG KONG-ELECTIONS — John Lee was elected as Hong Kong’s next leader, after winning over 99% of votes cast by a largely pro-Beijing election committee. Lee will replace current leader Carrie Lam on July 1. As the only candidate in the polls, Lee was widely expected to win, especially since he had Beijing’s endorsement and last month obtained 786 nominations from members of the Election Committee in support of his candidacy. SENT: 820 words, photos.

SYRIA-DWINDLING ASSISTANCE — Aid agencies are hoping that they can draw some of the world’s attention back to Syria in a two-day donor conference for humanitarian aid to Syrians that begins Monday in Brussels, hosted by the U.N. and European Union. The funding also goes toward aid to the 5.7 million Syrian refugees living in neighboring countries, particularly Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. By Bassem Mroue. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

BURKINA FASO-JIHADI-VIOLENCE DISPLACED — The West African country of Burkina Faso has 2 million displaced people who have fled rising violence from Islamic extremist groups. Leaving their rural homes for the safety of urban centers where they struggle to find shelter, work, and food. This rising tide of displaced has put tremendous pressure on Burkina Faso’s cities, which are finding it difficult to cope. By Sam Mednick. UPCOMING: 610 words, photos by 5 a.m.

————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-JILL-BIDEN — First lady Jill Biden spends Mother’s Day in Slovakia meeting with humanitarian aid workers and local families supporting displaced Ukrainian mothers and children who were forced to flee their home country because of the war. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos, video by 7 a.m.

————————-

TRENDING NEWS

————————-

ALVAREZ-BIVOL — Unbeaten boxer Bivol posts upset of Canelo with unanimous decision. SENT: 710 words, photos.

NEPAL-EVEREST — Sherpa guide breaks own record scaling Everest for 26th time. SENT: 300 words, photo.

POLICE SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina officers kill man setting cars ablaze near police station. SENT: 310 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

SPRING WILDFIRES — With the worst of the thick wildfire smoke having blown out of town, residents of the small northern New Mexico city of Las Vegas tried to recapture a sense of normalcy as their rural neighbors hunkered down amid predictions of extreme fire conditions. SENT: 740 words, photos.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — Donald Trump’s legal team wants to void a contempt ruling and $10,000-per-day fine against the former president over a subpoena for documents related to a New York civil investigation into his business dealings, saying they’ve conducted a detailed search for the relevant files. SENT: 310 words, photo.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

PHILIPPINES ELECTION KEY FACTS — Voters in the Philippines will be choosing their next leader between the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a human rights lawyer, the current Vice President Leni Robredo. SENT: 800 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS-NEW PRESIDENT — Yoon Suk Yeol takes office as South Korea’s president Tuesday amid heightened animosities over North Korea’s nuclear program. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

GERMANY-PASSION PLAY — After a two-year delay due to the coronavirus, Germany’s famous Oberammergau Passion Play is opening soon. SENT: 930 words, photos.

CUBA-HOTEL EXPLOSION — Crews worked through a second night searching for victims of a hotel explosion that killed at least 27 people in Cuba’s capital and left more than a dozen missing amid the rubble. SENT: 460 words, photos, video.

————————-

SPORTS

————————-

KENTUCKY DERBY — Anyone anticipating a return to normalcy in the Kentucky Derby got a dose of crazy when 80-1 shot Rich Strike came charging up the rail to win at Churchill Downs. By Racing Writer Beth Harris. SENT: 850 words, photos.

————————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————————

OBIT-MICKEY GILLEY — Country star Mickey Gilley, whose namesake Texas honky-tonk inspired the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy” and a nationwide wave of Western-themed nightspots, has died. He was 86. SENT: 640 words, photos.

————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Masayo Yoshida (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.