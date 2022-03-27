AP News Digest 6:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia’s invasion, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, video. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW and RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SUSPENDED-SCIENCE — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is causing a swift and broad decaying of scientific ties between Moscow and the West. Post-Cold War bridge-building through shared science is unraveling as Western nations seek to punish and isolate the Kremlin by drying up support for scientific programs involving Russia. Scientists say the costs of this decoupling could be high on both sides and that picking apart the dense web of relationships will be complicated. By John Leicester. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ENERGY-SECURITY — Before Russia’s war in Ukraine, Europe’s most pressing energy policy goal was reducing carbon emissions that cause climate change. Now, officials are fixated on rapidly reducing the continent’s reliance on Russian oil and natural gas — and that means friction between security and climate goals, at least in the short term. By Frank Jordans, Aritz Parra and Jill Lawless. SENT: 960 words, photos.

UNITED-STATES-MIDEAST — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tried to soothe the fears of Israel and its Gulf Arab allies ahead of the possible renewal of global powers’ international nuclear deal with Iran. By Matthew Lee. SENT: 1,040 words, photos. With IRAN-NUCLEAR — EU envoy in Tehran amid hopes to restore nuclear agreement (sent).

AFGHANISTAN-CHINA — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are working to protect ancient buddha statues in caves carved into cliffsides outside Kabul. One reason: They are hoping they can win Chinese investment to develop the site, believed to hold the world’s largest deposit of copper. It is a stark contrast to two decades ago, when the Taliban outraged the world by blowing up gigantic Buddhas in another part of the country. By Samya Kullab. SENT: 1,400 words, photos. An abridged version is also available.

OSCARS — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 870 words, photos.

————————————————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ODESA-THREATENED — The Black Sea port of Odesa is mining its beaches and rushing to defend itself from a Mariupol-style fate. Some Western officials believe the city, which is dear to Ukrainians’ hearts, could be next. Bombardment over the weekend led to fresh alarm. Odesa would be a huge win for Russia in its attempt to strip Ukraine of its coastline. SENT: 930 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-FIGHTING — Several rockets have struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv while President Joe Biden was visiting the capital of Poland, whose border is just 45 miles away. The powerful explosions frightened a city that had been a haven for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing other parts of Ukraine. SENT: 450 words, photos.

—————————————

TRENDING NEWS

—————————————

OSCARS-MIRANDA — Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of this year’s most prominent Oscar nominees, will sit out the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. SENT: 220 words, photos.

SUSPECT-KILLED-BEFORE-HEARING — An attorney for the man accused of fatally shooting the alleged killer of his 18-year-old son and 25-year-old daughter has denied that the incident was a “matter of vigilante justice.” SENT: 300 words.

PARKING GARAGE COLLAPSE-BOSTON — A portion of a downtown Boston parking garage that was being demolished collapsed Saturday evening, killing a construction worker, officials say. SENT: 260 words.

GIRL-KILLED-CONVICTION — A 24-year-old man has been convicted in the 2018 rape and strangulation killing of a 6-year-old girl who lived with her mother in a New Mexico home shared with at last seven other people. SENT: 130 words.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

NEBRASKA-CONGRESSMAN-CAMPAIGN-CONTRIBUTIONS — Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska has resigned from office after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national. SENT: 550 words, photos.

AMUSEMENT PARK DEATH-FLORIDA — A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role. SENT: 600 words, photo.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————————

MYANMAR — Myanmar’s leader vowed to intensify action against homegrown militia groups fighting the military-run government, saying the armed forces would “annihilate” them. SENT: 750 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-CHINA-DISPUTED-SHOAL — Chinese coast guard ships maneuvered dangerously close to Philippine coast guard ships at least four times near a disputed shoal over the past year, in moves that increased the risk of collision and violated international safety regulations, the Philippine government says. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CHINA-PLANE-CRASH — The second “black box” has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed all 132 people on board last week, Chinese state media say. SENT: 420 words, photos. With CHINA-PLANE-CRASH-EXPLAINER — What’s next in China Eastern plane crash probe? (sent).

MIGRATION-SERBIA-HUNGARY-AFGHAN-STUDENT — Tens of thousands of refugees from Ukraine have found safety and help in Hungary. But thousands of others weren’t so lucky. Among them is 25-year-old Afghan student Hasib Qarizada. He had been studying in Hungary for years but was expelled last September even as his native country unraveled. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

GERMANY-STATE-ELECTION — The western German state of Saarland is holding an election that offers the country’s first test at the ballot box since Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s national government took office in December. SENT: 320 words, photos.

SALVADOR-KILLINGS — El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele asked his country’s congress Saturday to approve a state of emergency to combat a wave of gang-related killings over the weekend. SENT: 430 words.

——————-

SPORTS

——————-

BKC--NCAA-ARKANSAS-DUKE — Mike Krzyzewski slowly climbed up the ladder, bowed to the adoring Duke fans and then pointed to his players to give them the credit before cutting the final string of the net. Coach K’s farewell tour will end at his record-setting 13th Final Four. The Blue Devils delivered their most complete performance of this NCAA Tournament run to extend the career of their Hall of Fame coach for one more weekend after beating Arkansas 78-69 in the West Region final. SENT: 900 words, photos.

BKC--NCAA-HOUSTON-VILLANOVA — Villanova coach Jay Wright has won national championships with well-balanced and fundamentally sound teams, yet even he knew staying in contention for another title was going to take a rugged and exhaustive effort. Ugly at times, the final result was beautiful for the Wildcats, who are going to their third Final Four in the past six NCAA Tournaments. Jermaine Samuels had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Villanova grinded out a 50-44 victory over gritty and athletic Houston team in the South Region final. SENT: 950 words, photos.

———————————————

