AP News Digest 6:10 a.m.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions of Ukraine to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow. In Russia, hundreds were arrested on Saturday while trying to protest President Vladimir Putin’s order to mobilize more troops to fight in Ukraine. By Karl Ritter and Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

SAUDI-TURNING-A-CORNER — Saudi Arabia appears to be leaving behind the stream of negative coverage that the killing of Jamal Khashoggi elicited since 2018. The kingdom is once again being enthusiastically welcomed back into polite and powerful society, and it is no longer as frowned upon to seek Saudi investments or accept their favor. By Aya Batrawy. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

EGYPT-ECONOMIC-DISTRESS — For decades, millions of Egyptians have depended on the government to keep basic goods affordable. But a series of shocks to the global economy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have endangered the social contract in the Middle East’s most populous country, which is also the world’s biggest importer of wheat. It is now grappling with double-digit inflation and a steep devaluation of its currency, prompting oil-rich Gulf Arab countries to once again step in with financial support as talks with the International Monetary Fund drag on. The possibility of food insecurity has raised concerns. By Aya Batrawy. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSION — North Korea has fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern seas, extending a provocative streak in weapons testing as a U.S. aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises in response to the North’s growing nuclear threat. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 970 words, photos.

CANADA-FIONA-AFTERMATH — Canadian troops are being sent to assist the recovery from the devastation of storm Fiona, which swept away houses, stripped off roofs and knocked out power across the country’s Atlantic provinces. By Rob Gillies.SENT: 900 words, photos.

ITALY-ELECTIONS — Italians were voting in an election that could move the country’s politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West’s resolve to stand united against Russian aggression. By Frances D'emilio and Nicole Winfield. SENT: 680 words, photos.

——————————————————————————-

MORE ON U.N. GENERAL ASSEMBLY

——————————————————————————-

UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY-PATRIARCHY — Few men in power have delved deeply into gender equality on the main stage of the United Nations this month, but the ones who did went there boldly: claiming feminist credibility, selling “positive masculinity” and resolutely demanding an end to The Patriarchy. By Sally Ho. SENT: 830 words, photos.

UN-GENERAL ASSEMBLY-BELARUS — In the eyes of Belarus’ foreign minister, the root cause of the war in Ukraine dates back 30 years ago to the end of the Cold War. At that time, there was no official treaty — just a “gentlemen’s agreement” that opened a path for the West to secure its domination, in part through the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance, Vladimir Makei told the U.N. General Assembly. SENT: 490 words, photo.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-RUSSIA — Russia has told the world that it has “no choice” but to take military action in Ukraine. After days of denunciations of Russia at the prominent diplomatic gathering, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sought to shift the focus to Washington. SENT: 780 words, photos.

UN-GENERAL ASSEMBLY-INDIA — India’s foreign minister laid out the country’s plans for its turn at the G-20 presidency during the U.N General Assembly; country stays neutral on Ukraine. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SERBIA-RUSSIA — On the margins of the U.N. General Assembly, European Union candidate Serbia has signed an agreement with Russia to hold mutual “consultations” on foreign policy matters. SENT: 310 words, photos.

——————————————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

——————————————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-MISSING AMERICANS — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state’s main airport. SENT: 380 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING

————————

SPY-SATELITE — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket. SENT: 130 words, photos, video.

CIA MUSEUM -- The CIA has revealed the model of a safe house used to brief President Joe Biden about the whereabouts of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri before it killed him in a drone strike in Afghanistan. The model, concealed inside a wooden box when the CIA director was shown meeting with Biden in July, is now on display at the CIA Museum at the agency’s Virginia headquarters. SENT: 730 words, photos, video.

BRITAIN-QUEEN-LEDGER STONE — Buckingham Palace released a photo Saturday giving the first public glimpse of the new ledger stone installed at the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II. SENT: 190 words, photo.

SPAIN-PRIME-MINISTER — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19. SENT: 100 words, photos.

SPAIN-FESTIVAL — The Colombian film “Los Reyes del Mundo” (“The Kings of the World”) has won the top award at the 70th San Sebastián film festival in Spain. SENT: 130 words, photos.

——————————————————

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

———————————————————

ELECTION 2022-ABORTION-ARIZONA — Arizona Democrats have vowed to fight for women’s rights after a court reinstated a law first enacted during the Civil War that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, looking to capitalize on an issue they hope will have a major impact on the midterm elections. SENT: 750 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-GOVERNOR-TEXAS — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home. SENT: 630 words, photos.

ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE — President Joe Biden’s top environment official visited what is widely considered the birthplace of the environmental justice movement Saturday to unveil a national office that will distribute $3 billion in block grants to underserved communities burdened by pollution. SENT: 990 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

TROPICAL-WEATHER-FLORIDA — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. SENT: 460 words, photos.

—————————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————————-

PHILIPPINES-TYPHOON — A powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength in an “explosive intensification” as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and even the capital, which could be sideswiped by the storm, officials say. SENT: 550 words, photos.

VATICAN-POPE — Pope Francis traveled to southern Italy on Sunday to close out an Italian church congress that coincided with Italy’s national election, and delivered a message that hit on key domestic campaign issues including immigration. SENT: 400 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-FLOODS — The World Bank has said it will provide about $2 billion in aid to Pakistan, ravaged by floods that have killed more than 1,600 people this year, the largest pledge of assistance so far. SENT: 350 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli soldiers shot and killed a suspected Palestinian gunman during an arrest raid overnight in the northern West Bank, according to Israeli and Palestinian reports. SENT: 200 words, photos.

BRITAIN-OBIT-CAULKIN — Dave Caulkin, a retired Associated Press photographer who captured the iconic moment when ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won the 1984 Olympic gold medal, has died. He was 77 and had cancer. SENT: 860 words, photos.

ROMANIA-ANCIENT-WAR-PHOTO-GALLERY — The clatter of shields and battle cries filled the misty air as warriors lifted their swords. Nearby, gladiators fought each other for their lives. A festival that featured historic reenactments brought the ancient Roman era back to life this month near a sleepy village in southern Romania, evoking a time when the area was part of the easternmost Dacian provinces of the Roman Empire. SENT: 360 words, photos.

—————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————

MILAN-FASHION WEEK WATCH — Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm with a a new collection she curated for Dolce & Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks. SENT: 930 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

BBA-RED SOX-YANKEES — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. SENT: 820 words, photos.

FBC-USC-OREGON STATE — Jordan Addison caught a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left and No. 7 USC overcame a shaky performance for a 17-14 victory against Oregon State. The Beavers, vying to start 4-0 for the first time since 2012, took the lead on Jam Griffin’s 18-yard touchdown run with 4:41 remaining. But USC quarterback Caleb Williams led an 11-play, 84-yard drive that ended with Addison’s sixth touchdown catch of the season. SENT: 670 words, photos.

———————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

———————————————-

