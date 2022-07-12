AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — The Jan. 6 committee prepares to highlight the way violent extremist groups answered Donald Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington for a big protest. Leaders and members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are now facing rare sedition charges for their alleged roles in Capitol attack. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 950 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after 1 p.m. hearing.

JAPAN-ABE'S LEGACY — Assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was perhaps the most divisive leader in recent Japanese history. He was also the longest serving and, by many estimations, the most influential. For current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, this complicated, polarizing legacy offers both huge opportunities and possible roadblocks as he tries to push through many of his mentor’s unachieved policy goals. By Foster Klug and Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 940 words, photos.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — As a Russian offensive intensifies in eastern Ukraine, authorities there are urging residents to evacuate for other, safer cities and towns in the west of the country. And yet, there are still people who refuse to leave. Many of them are pensioners without families who worry that they won't have enough money to survive in a new location and fear the unknown. Some have more complex motivations. By Francesca Ebel. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

AMAZON-PRIME DAY — Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event much differently than how it entered the pandemic. The company has long used the two-day event to lure people to its Prime membership. This year, it could help Amazon boost profitability amid a slowdown in the growth of overall online sales. By Business Writer Haleluya Hadero. SENT: 970 words, photo.

NASA-SPACE TELESCOPE — Our view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA’s new space telescope unveiled is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 830 words, photos, video.

EMIRATES-FUEL PRICE RECKONING — Mere years ago, fuel was cheaper than bottled water in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates. Now, long lines snake outside gas stations on the eve of monthly price hikes. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

TRENDING

YELLOWSTONE ACTOR CHARGED — “Yellowstone” actor charged with disability payment fraud. SENT: 290 words, photo.

DEPP-HEARD TRIAL — Depp’s lawyers urge judge to leave jury verdict intact. SENT: 410 words, photo.

BRITAIN-FARAH — Olympian Mo Farah says he was taken to U.K. using another child’s name. SENT: 320 words, photo.

TWITTER-MUSK-TERMINATION — Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

BEACHGOERS FLEE-SEA LIONS — Expert: Sea lions in video sparring, not chasing beachgoers. SENT: 300 words, photo.

BARBER DEATH-CAUSE — Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke. SENT: 190 words.

NATIONAL

DETROIT BAIL SETTLEMENT-INEQUALITY — Michigan’s largest district court and bail reform advocates have agreed to settle a federal class-action lawsuit over cash bail practices, which activists say routinely and unconstitutionally jail poor and working class defendants despite evidence of their inability to pay. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-7-ELEVEN SHOOTINGS — Police were hunting for a gunman who killed two people and injured three others in a string of 7-Eleven store robberies in six Southern California cities. SENT: 680 words, photos, video.

INTERNATIONAL

SRI-LANKA-PRESIDENTIAL PALACE OVERRUN — Hundreds of Sri Lankans jostled to use the vast array of exercise machines in the private gym of the presidential palace, lifting weights and running on treadmills inside a facility that was, until now, the exclusive domain of the country’s beleaguered president. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video.

AUSTRALIA-FIJI — Australia’s foreign minister is urging Pacific island neighbors to unite on their shared challenges of U.S.-China strategic competition, climate change and COVID-19. SENT: 610 words, photo.

SOUTH CHINA SEA — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed a call to China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. SENT: 660 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-POPULATION — The United Nations estimated that the world’s population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 and that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year. SENT: 790 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares fell after a slump on Wall Street erased recent gains. U.S. futures and oil prices also declined. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 850 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

EMMY NOMINATIONS — “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” are in the hunt for Emmy nominations that could add to their previous trophy hauls, but they’re up against hungry newcomers. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. SENT: 320 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from 11:30 a.m. announcement.

HOW TO REACH US

