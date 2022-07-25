AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

AP POLL-SUPREME COURT — About 2 in 3 Americans say they favor term limits or a mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices, according to a new poll that finds a sharp increase in the percentage of Americans saying they have “hardly any” confidence in the court. By Jessica Gresko and Emily Swanson. SENT: 920 words, photos.

TUSKEGEE-50-ANNIVERSARY-HELLER — Associated Press investigative reporter Jean Heller couldn’t believe the “ghastliness” behind the documents she was reading. Her story on the “Tuskegee Study,” published in 1972, would reveal one of the biggest medical scandals in U.S. history: For decades, the government had denied hundreds of poor, Black men treatment for venereal disease so researchers could study its ravages on the human body. The genesis of her report on the atrocity is recounted on its 50th anniversary. By National Writer Allen G. Breed. SENT: 1,650 words, photos. With TUSKEGEE-50-ANNIVERSARY-EXPOSE — Heller’s original report.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — Tens of thousands of people who evacuated from Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region are returning to homes close to the front line because they can’t afford to live in safer places. They are risking their lives. Ukrainian authorities are frustrated as some civilians remain in the path of war, but the region's residents are frustrated, too. Some described feeling unwelcome as Russian speakers among Ukrainian speakers in some parts of the country. But more often, the problem is the lack of money to start anew. By Cara Anna. SENT: 850 words, photos.

CANADA-POPE — Thousands of Indigenous persons are expected to converge Monday on the small Alberta prairie community of Maskwacis to hear a long-awaited apology from Pope Francis for generations of abuse and cultural suppression at Catholic residential schools across Canada. By Peter Smith. SENT: 730 words, photos, video.

ELECTION 2024-REPUBLICANS — The invisible primary for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination spilled into the open at a weekend gathering of young conservatives. The jockeying for support between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who both delivered well-received speeches, left activists torn between cheering Trump’s return and eagerly eyeing DeSantis. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

MYANMAR — Myanmar’s government announced it had carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former National League for Democracy lawmaker, a democracy activist and two men accused of violence after the country’s takeover by the military last year. By David Rising. SENT: 890 words, photos.

EGYPT-CLIMATE CONFERENCE — The Middle East is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the impact of climate change — and already the effects are being seen. Temperatures have risen twice as fast in the Middle East the past three decades than the world’s average. Precipitation has been decreasing, and experts predict droughts will come with greater frequency and severity. This year’s annual U.N. climate change conference, known as COP27, is being held in Egypt in November, throwing a spotlight on the region. By Lee Keath. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH KOREA-TRADITIONAL MEDICINE — North Korea has recently reported fewer than 200 daily fever cases amid its first domestic COVID-19 outbreak and says its traditional “Koryo” herbal medicines are playing a key role in curing patients. Outside experts say North Korea’s emphasis on the role of Koryo medicine means it will likely claim that it’s overcoming the outbreak on its own without international help. Observers say North Korea is mobilizing Koryo medicine because it lacks modern medicine to treat COVID-19 illnesses. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING

————————

OBIT-BOB RAFELSON — Bob Rafelson, New Hollywood era director, dies at 89. SENT: 550 words, photo.

IOWA STATE PARK SHOOTING — Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park. SENT: 940 words, photos, video.

————————-

ELECTION 2022

————————-

REPUBLICANS-ORBAN — Hungary’s controversial prime minister, Vikto Orban, is coming to the U.S. to address a gathering of conservative activists. As the GOP embraces restrictions on voting and defends Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, its embrace of Orban is raising new concerns about its commitment to democracy. By Nicholas Riccardi and Justin Spike. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS ARENA-CHINATOWN — Organizers and members of Philadelphia’s Chinatown community say they were surprised by the 76ers announcement that they hope to build a $1.3 billion arena just a block away from the community’s gateway arch. SENT: 1,130 words, photos, graphic.

LOS ANGELES-PARK SHOOTING — Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held. SENT: 210 words, photos. UPCOMING: video.

NEWTOWN SHOOTINGS-INFOWARS — Jury selection is set in a trial that will determine for the first time how much Infowars host Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. SENT: 420 words, photos.

ALASKA WILDFIRES — Alaska is burning this year in ways rarely or ever seen, from the largest wildfire in a typically mainly fireproof southwest region to a pair of blazes that ripped through forests and produced smoke that blew hundreds of miles to the the Bering Sea community of Nome, where the normally crystal clear air was pushed into the extremely unhealthy category. SENT: 850 words, photos.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

PHILIPPINES-MARCOS — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his first State of the Nation address with momentum from his landslide election victory, but he’s hamstrung by history as an ousted dictator’s son and daunting economic headwinds. SENT: 660 words, photos.

TUNISIA-REFERENDUM — Tunisians head to the polls to vote on a new constitution — a controversial initiative spearheaded by Tunisian President Kais Saied that critics say will formalize his power grab and reverse hard-won democratic gains in the North African nation. SENT: 710 words, photo.

JAPAN-VOLCANO — Dozens of people have evacuated two towns on Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu where a volcano spewed ash and large rocks into the nighttime sky. SENT: 340 words, photos.

————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

————————-

CHINA-SPACE — China added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months. SENT: 290 words, photos.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares tumbled after a retreat on Wall Street spurred by disappointing economic data and corporate earnings. Oil prices also slipped. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 580 words, photos.

—————-

SPORTS

—————-

HALL OF FAME INDUCTIONS — Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame as legions of fans cheered him. By Sports Writer John Kekis. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

————————-

