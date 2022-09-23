AP News Digest 3:25 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Voting began Friday in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Russian-backed officials there say. The Kremlin-orchestrated referendums, which have been widely denounced by Ukraine and the West as shams without any legal force, are seen as a step toward annexing the territories by Russia. By Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 640 words, photos.

UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY-RUSSIA-ISOLATION — Iranian state television suggested that the death toll of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody has risen to over two dozen, without providing more information as the unrest continues. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — Donald Trump’s latest legal troubles – sweeping fraud allegations by New York’s attorney general and an appellate court’s stark repudiation by judges he appointed – have laid bare the challenges ahead as the former president operates without the protections afforded by the White House. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. With TRUMP-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS-EXPLAINER — A look at the process for declassifying documents. SENT: 410 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Fiona, a Category 4 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm. By Danica Cotto. SENT: 790 words, photos. With PUERTO RICO-FIONA-AFTERMATH — Post-Fiona fuel disruptions spark fear in Puerto Rico (sent).

DEATH-PENALTY-ALABAMA — Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they determined they could not get the lethal injection underway before a midnight deadline. Prison officials made the decision at about 11:30 p.m. The last-minute reprieve came nearly three hours after a divided U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution to begin. By Kim Chandler. SENT: 820 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSION — The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan arrived in the South Korean port of Busan on Friday ahead of the two countries’ joint military exercise that aims to show their strength against growing North Korean threats. By Kim Tong-Hyung and Lee Jin-man. SENT: 810 words, photos.

MORE ON U.N. GENERAL ASSEMBLY

UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY — After three days in which the war in Ukraine consumed world leaders at the United Nations, other conflicts and concerns are beginning to emerge. Some are long-simmering ones with global reach that have receded from the public’s attention recently. Israel’s prime minister called for the establishment of a Palestinian state in a speech Thursday that focused on that conflict. The Palestinian president speaks on Friday. By Sarah DiLorenzo. SENT: 570 words, photos.

UN-GENERAL ASSEMBLY MILLENNIALS RISING — Millennial leaders are rising at the United Nations General Assembly. Shaped by the borderless internet, growing economic inequality and an increasingly dire climate crisis, the Generation Y cohort of presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers and other “excellencies” is making their mark at the largest gathering of world leaders. SENT: 1170 words, photos.

UN-GENERAL ASSEMBLY-HUNGRY WORLD — The U.N. food chief has warned that the world is facing “a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm” and urged donors, particularly Gulf nations and billionaires, to give a few days of profits to tackle a crisis with the fertilizer supply right now and prevent widespread food shortages next year. SENT: 850 words, photos.

UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY-IRAN — The death of an Iranian woman in the custody of the country’s morality police must be “steadfastly” investigated, Iran’s president has said, even as he turned the tables on the country he was visiting for the U.N. General Assembly and asked: What about all the people killed by American police? SENT: 670 words, photos.

UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY-NORWAY — Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, believes the world — with one notable holdout — is on the same page: “The war has to stop.” “I heard it from China. I heard it from India. I heard it from African colleagues. And I think that’s an important message because Russia has tried to say ‘No, there are different views,’” Støre told The Associated Press on Thursday, following the morning’s U.N. Security Council meeting. SENT: 580 words, photos.

UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY-GLIMPSE-LAVROV — As if there wasn’t enough tension. After days of speeches by world leaders taking subtle and not-so-subtle shots at Russia for its invasion of Ukraine during the annual U.N. General Assembly, in walked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to address the Security Council. SENT: 240 words, photo.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR REFERENDUM EXPLAINER — Residents of Moscow-controlled regions in Ukraine are set to start voting Friday on whether to join Russia in Kremlin-engineered referendums that set the stage for a sharp escalation of the nearly seven-month war. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

BALTICS-RUSSIA — The three Baltic states say they are not prepared to automatically offer asylum to Russians fleeing mobilization into the military. SENT: 430 words, photo.

TRENDING

DJOKOVIC-VIRUS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN — Novak Djokovic is still awaiting word on whether he will be allowed to return to the Australian Open in January after missing the tournament this year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. SENT: 530 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-WHALES — Two more whales die in Australia after a handful that had been refloated a day earlier stranded themselves again. SENT: 340 words, photos.

OBIT-DONALD-BLINKEN — Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s father, Donald, a former U.S. diplomat, investment banker and modern art collector, died on Thursday. He was 96. SENT: 220 words, photo.

CHINA-EARTHQUAKE-RESCUE — A man who was missing for 17 days after an earthquake in China’s southwest Sichuan province has been found alive, according to local media reports. SENT: 310 words, photos.

PANAMA-FLOATING-HOME — The unveiling of a futuristic luxury model home on Panama’s Caribbean coast tanked when the SeaPod Eco prototype perched above the water on a column slumped onto an adjacent dock. SENT: 110 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

ELECTION 2022-MCCARTHY — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is rolling out his party’s Trump-like midterm election agenda. The GOP leader is traveling to Pennsylvania, a once Democratic stronghold, to challenge President Joe Biden and the party in power. But House Republicans have a spotty record of delivering and governing in Congress. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,110 words, photo. UPCOMING: 1,200 words after 9:30 a.m. event.

ELECTION 2022-SENATE-NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd is leaning into his support for abortion restrictions and his allegiance to Donald Trump as Democrats fight for an elusive victory in the southern swing state. By Gary D. Robertson and Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

YELLEN-NORTH-CAROLINA— Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen heads to the Durham, North Carolina, area next Tuesday as part of her ongoing national tour to promote the Biden administration’s legislative agenda ahead of midterm elections. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CONGRESS-PUBLIC SAFETY — The House is expected to vote on a public safety package that would provide new funding and resources for law enforcement in response to the broader election-year debate about violent crime. But passage was far from assured as Democrats dealt with late objections in their ranks. SENT: 620 words, photos

NATIONAL

MILITARY-BENEFITS — The Pentagon has announced a number of new programs aimed at helping service members who are struggling with housing shortages and steep food and living expenses as they move from base to base. Gil Cisneros is undersecretary for personnel. SENT: 400 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

ITALY-ELECTION-PREVIEW — Italians will vote on Sunday in what is being billed as a crucial election as Europe reels from repercussions of Russia’s war in Ukraine. For the first time in Italy since the end of World War II, the election could propel a far-right leader into the premiership. SENT: 980 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-BRITAIN-ROYALS — Australian lawmakers have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, with some also weighing in on the republic debate, after they returned to parliament from a break taken to observe the queen’s death. SENT: 450 words, photos.

TURKEY-LGBTQ — The 25-year-old translator by day and trans drag performer by night felt overwhelming panic and anxiety when several thousand demonstrators gathered and marched Sunday in Turkey to demand a ban on what they consider gay propaganda and to outlaw LGBTQ organizations. SENT: 890 words, photos.

JAPAN-ABE-FUNERAL-PROTEST — Several hundred protesters demanded the cancellation of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral as they shouted slogans and waved banners in a Tokyo park. SENT: 470 words.

CHINA-WOMEN ASSAULTED — A court in northern China sentenced one man to 24 years in jail for his role in a vicious attack on four women, as well as other crimes including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring. SENT: 410 words, photo.

CHINA-CORRUPTION — A former deputy police minister who was accused of leading a crime gang of government officials was given a death sentence with a two-year reprieve on charges of manipulating the stock market, taking bribes and other offenses, Chinese state TV reported. SENT: 400 words, photo.

IRAN-PROTESTS — Iranian state television suggested that the death toll of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody has risen to over two dozen, without providing more information as the unrest continues. SENT:220 words, photos.

MEXICO-PROTEST- EXPLOSION— An explosion has occurred outside Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office, injuring police as protesters demonstrating ahead of the anniversary of the 2014 disappearance of 43 students clashed with officers in riot gear. 470 words photos.

US-FACEBOOK-META-PALESTINIANS — Actions by Facebook and its parent Meta during last year’s Gaza war violated the rights of Palestinian users to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, political participation and non-discrimination. That’s according to a new report commissioned by the social media company. SENT: 640 words.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

———————————————- VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NEW-BOOSTER — U.S. health officials say 4.4 million Americans have rolled up their sleeves for the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the count as public health experts bemoaned President Joe Biden’s recent remark that “the pandemic is over.” By Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

CN-VIRUS OUTBREAK CANADA — An official familiar with the matter says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on Canada dropping the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada at the end of September. No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term. SENT: 190 words.

SCI--TONGA VOLCANO — Scientists are still scrambling to understand the effects of the Tongan volcano eruption that sent huge amounts of water into the atmosphere. According to a study, the volcano sent at least 50 million metric tons of water vapor into the stratosphere when it erupted in January. SENT: 510 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

BANGLADESH-ECONOMY — Bangladesh’s economic miracle is under severe strain as fuel price hikes amplify public frustrations over rising costs for food and other necessities. Fierce opposition criticism and small street protests have erupted in recent weeks, adding to pressures on the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which has sought help from the International Monetary Fund to safeguard the country’s finances. SENT: 1,050 words, photos

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks fell for a third day Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to control persistent inflation spurred fears of a possible global recession. SENT: 490 words, photos.

AUTO-SHOW-AIR-MOBILITY — The Detroit auto show has returned after a three-year absence with a roar. And a soar. Visitors to the prestigious North American International Auto Show, which kicked off last week, can lay eyes on the latest offerings from some of the world’s biggest automakers, as they’ve been able to in years past. But this time around, they also can check out what organizers are calling “the show above the show.” SENT: 360 words photos.

SUPER-BOWL-HALFTIME-APPLE — Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL announces. SENT: 210 words, photo.

SPORTS

BKN--CELTICS-UDOKA —The Boston Celtics have suspended Ime Udoka for a full year, banning the coach who led them to the NBA Finals last spring for the entire 2022-23 season over what two people with knowledge of the matter said was an improper relationship with a member of the organization. By Sports Writers Jimmy Golen and Tim Reynolds. SENT: 880 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

