AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content.

TOP STORIES

PATRIOT MISSILE SYSTEM-EXPLAINER — The U.S. has agreed to send a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine — something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought for months to augment his country’s air defenses. But experts caution that the system’s effectiveness is limited, and it may not be a game changer in the war. By Tara Copp and Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-EQUIPPING WOMEN FIGHTERS — More than 50,000 women have enlisted in Ukraine’s war effort, but the country’s military wasn’t fully ready to equip them. A home-grown volunteer group is stepping up to fill the void. By Vasilisa Stepanenko and Jamey Keaten. SENT: 890 words, photos.

FEDERAL RESERVE-RATE HIKES-IMPACT — The Federal Reserve’s move to raise its key rate by a half-point brought it to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 14 years. The Fed’s latest increase — its seventh rate hike this year — will make it even costlier for consumers and businesses to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. If, on the other hand, you have money to save, you’ll earn a bit more interest on it. By Cora Lewis. SENT: 1,410 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — A week after China eased some of the world’s strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remains over the direction of the pandemic in the world’s most populous nation. By Dake Kang. SENT: 740 words, photos, video.

TWITTER-MUSK-EUROPE SHOWDOWN — Self-proclaimed free speech warrior Elon Musk’s work to develop a more unfettered version of Twitter could collide with new rules in Europe, where officials warn that the social media company will have to comply with the some of the world’s toughest laws targeting toxic content. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

BRITAIN-ROYALS — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are expected to vent their grievances against the British monarchy, when Netflix releases the final episodes of a series about the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America. By Danica Kirka. SENT: 730 words, photos.

WORLD CUP

WCUP-FRANCE-MOROCCO-MATCH — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. SENT: 690 words, photos, video. With WCUP-PHOTO-GALLERY — World Cup highlights from Day 21.

TRENDING

OBIT-TWITCH — Stephen “tWitch" Boss, “Ellen" show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40. SENT: 560 words, photos.

MUSK-TWITTER-JET TRACKER — Twitter changes rules over account tracking Musk’s jet. SENT: 920 words, photos.

SEC-INFLUENCERS-FRAUD — Feds charge eight in social media “pump-and-dump" stock scheme. SENT: 410 words, photo.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — Trump Organization secretly held in contempt for hindering probe. SENT: 500 words, photo.

ASIA-PHOTOS — Relaxed COVID rules, deadly crowd crushes mark year in Asia. SENT: 430 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

BIDEN-AFRICA SUMMIT — President Joe Biden told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States is “all in on Africa’s future,” laying out billions in promised government funding and private investment to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology. SENT: 1,190 words, photos, video.

NATIONAL

WINTER WEATHER — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021′s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger. Elsewhere, the huge system hurled blizzard-like conditions at the Great Plains. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, videos.

MIGRATION-ASYLUM BAN — The Department of Homeland Security said more migrants may be released into the United States to pursue immigration cases when Trump-era asylum restrictions end next week in one of its most detailed assessments ahead of the major policy shift. SENT: 640 words, photo.

MISSISSIPPI EXECUTION — A man who raped and killed a 16-year-old girl in Mississippi was put to death by lethal injection, becoming the second inmate executed in the state in 10 years. SENT: 880 words, photos.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — Three men who forged an early alliance with the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor are facing potentially lengthy sentences for assisting him in the months before the FBI broke up the cabal in 2020. SENT: 490 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from 9 a.m. sentencing.

INTERNATIONAL

VENEZUELA-MADURO — Nearly a decade since inheriting Venezuela’s leadership, President Nicolás Maduro is working to regain the international recognition he lost when his 2018 re-election was deemed a sham by many. SENT: 840 words, photo.

UNITED NATIONS-IRAN-WOMEN’S RIGHTS — The U.N. Economic and Social Council voted to immediately oust Iran from the U.N.’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality because of its systematic violation of the rights of women and girls. SENT: 840 words, photos.

BETHLEHEM CHRISTMAS — Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares skidded after a retreat on Wall Street as markets registered their dismay over the Federal Reserve’s warning that still higher interest rates are in store following its latest increase. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 700 words, photos. With JAPAN-TRADE — Japan trade deficit soars on weak yen, high oil prices.

AMAZON-PLASTIC-WASTE — A report by environmental group Oceana has found that plastic waste from Amazon packages went up by 18% last year, but Amazon says it has reduced its use of single-use plastic across its network. By Business Writer Haleluya Hadero. SENT: 420 words.

RETAIL SALES — The Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for November. By Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

OBESITY CHARTS — The CDC has expanded childhood growth charts to BMI of 60 — up from 37 — as severe obesity among U.S. kids and teens continues to rise. By Health Writer Jonel Aleccia. SENT: 650 words, photo.

HOW TO REACH US

