AP News Digest 3:40 am

AP POLL-UKRAINE-MISINFORMATION — A majority of U.S. adults say misinformation around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a major problem, and they largely fault the Russian government for spreading those falsehoods, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. By Amanda Seitz and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 940 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-KHERSON OCCUPATION — Ever since Russian forces took the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in early March, residents sensed the occupiers had a special plan for their town. Now, amid a crescendo of warnings from Ukraine that Russia plans to stage a sham referendum to transform the territory into a pro-Moscow “people’s republic,” it appears locals guessed right. By Francesca Ebel and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,430 words is also available.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-COLLECTING DIGITAL DOSSIERS — Russia’s relentless digital assaults on Ukraine have caused considerably less disruption than many anticipated. But most of its hacking is focused on a different, more chilling goal that gets less attention: data collection. By Technology Writer Frank Bajak. SENT: 1,210 words, photo. For full coverage.

MUSK-TWITTER-PUBLIC VS PRIVATE-EXPLAINER — If Elon Musk and Twitter get their way, the company will soon be privately held and under his control. The most obvious immediate change would likely be Twitter’s stock being taken off the New York Stock Exchange. One important change for Twitter users is that the company would likely have more freedom to make big or unpopular changes. That’s because it wouldn’t have to worry about potential blowback from Wall Street. By Business Writer Stan Choe. SENT: 830 words, photos.

MIGRATION BRITAIN RWANDA A SUITABLE REFUGE? — Britain’s recent decision to send some migrants to Rwanda is questioned by several people resettled in the tiny East African country who say it is not a suitable refuge. Questions are swirling around the suitability of Rwanda as a shelter for migrants following the announcement earlier this month that Britain will send to Rwanda migrants arriving illegally in the U.K. as stowaways on trucks or small boats. By Ignatius Ssuuna. UPCOMING: 910 words, photos by 5 a.m.

CLIMATE CHANGE VIRUS SPREAD — Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 — and that’s likely to increase the risk of emerging infectious diseases jumping from animals to humans, according to a new study. This is especially true for Africa and Asia, continents that have been hotspots for deadly disease spread from humans to animals or vice versa over the last several decades, including the flu, HIV, Ebola and coronavirus. By Science Writer Drew Costley. UPCOMING: 600 words, photo by 5 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Beijing shifted more classes online in a further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, as China’s capital seeks to prevent a wider outbreak. SENT: 660 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR— European leaders blasted Russia’s decision to cut natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria as “blackmail,” saying the cutoff and the Kremlin’s warning that it might cease shipments to other countries is a failed attempt to divide the West over its support for Ukraine. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST.

AP-INTERVIEW-IAEA CHIEF — The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director-general says the level of safety at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, currently under Russian occupation in Ukraine, is like a “red light blinking” as his organization tries in vain to get access for work including repairs. By David Keyton and Cara Anna. SENT: 740 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ACCOUNTABILITY — For the first time, key players seeking accountability for atrocities during the Ukraine war have come together at an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council to spur investigations into abuses that many Western countries blame on Russia. SENT: 980 words, photos.

RUSSIA PRISONER EXCHANGE-GRINER EXPLAINER — Brittney Griner remains detained in Russia and it’s unclear how an unexpected prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia that freed marine veteran Trevor Reed will affect the status of the WNBA star. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FIJI-RUSSIA-SUPERYACHT — A judge in Fiji is due to rule on whether U.S. authorities can seize the luxurious superyacht Amadea — worth some $325 million — which has been stopped from leaving the South Pacific nation because of its links to Russia. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FAUCI — Dr. Anthony Fauci said the coronavirus is under better control in the United States. but the pandemic isn’t over — and the challenge is how to keep improving the situation. By Medical Writer By Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 370 words, photo.

TRENDING NEWS

IDAHO LAWMAKER-RAPE TRIAL — “I can’t do this””: Woman halts testimony in Idaho rape trial. SENT: 920 words, photos.

PEOPLE-HELEN MIRREN — Helen Mirren graces cover of People’s “Beautiful Issue." SENT: 350 words, photos.

DOROTHY'S DRESS — Lost for decades, Dorothy’s dress from “Oz" up for sale. SENT: 550 words, photos.

TARGET STORE SHOOTING — Official: One fatally shot, three hurt at Target store in Florida. SENT: 140 words.

ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-SELF-FUNDERS — Millionaire candidates and billionaire investors are harnessing their considerable personal wealth to try to win competitive Republican primaries for open U.S. Senate seats in Pennsylvania and Ohio. SENT: 880 words, photos.

NATIONAL

GEORGE FLOYD-MINNEAPOLIS POLICE — Among the findings of an investigation launched after the police killing of George Floyd is that the Minneapolis Police Department used “covert, or fake, social media accounts to surveil and engage Black individuals, Black organizations, and elected officials unrelated to criminal activity, without a public safety objective” — a determination that echoes those against other agencies found to have secretly surveilled communities and prominent people of color. SENT: 1,130 words, photos, video. With GEORGE FLOYD-MINNEAPOLIS POLICE-KEY FINDINGS.

PAY TRANSPARENCY — “Pay transparency” laws are getting a high-profile test in New York City, which has passed one of the United States' most far-reaching requirements for employers to tell job-seekers what they can make. SENT: 980 words, photos.

STUDENT LOANS — President Joe Biden has signaled he might forgive some student loan debt and further extend the federal moratorium on repayments, a lawmaker who discussed the issue with him says. SENT: 880 words, photos.

SPRING WILDFIRES — Firefighters have been making significant progress on the biggest wildfires burning unusually hot and fast for this time of year in the western United States. SENT: 700 words, photos, video.

INTERNATIONAL

HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS VIDEO — Holocaust survivors across the world are uniting to deliver a message on the dangers of unchecked hate and the importance of remembrance at a time of a rising tide of anti-Semitism. SENT: 910 words, photos. With ISRAEL-HOLOCAUST — Israel halts for Holocaust day, honors 6 million Jews killed.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — A South Korean activist said he launched a million propaganda leaflets by balloon into North Korea this week, in his first such campaign while standing trial for past leafleting under a contentious new law that criminalizes such actions. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SRI LANKA-POLITICAL CRISIS — Businesses were closed, teachers absent and public transportation interrupted as Sri Lankans heeded a call for a general strike to pressure the president to step down over a growing economic and political crisis. SENT: 280 words.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

ECONOMY-GDP — The Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the first quarter of 2022. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then expanded, with photos.

CONSUMER SPENDING — The Commerce Department issues its March report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., then expanded.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly higher and the dollar rose to 130 yen after the Bank of Japan kept its near-zero interest rate stance unchanged. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 530 words, photos.

MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 250 words after 10 a.m. release.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

SPORTS

DRAFT-COVID CHALLENGES — This year’s NFL draft class speaks reluctantly about its COVID-19 experiences. By Sports Writer Michael Marot. SENT: 810 words, photos.

