AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

ONLY ON AP

EXTREMISM KILLINGS REPORT — An Anti-Defamation League report shows the number of extremist mass killings in the U.S. spiked over the last decade, to a level at least three times higher than the total from any previous decade. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 450 words, photo.

TOP STORIES

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Palestinian militants in Gaza launched rockets at southern Israel and Israeli aircraft struck targets in the coastal enclave after a deadly gun battle with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank killed 10 Palestinians. By Tia Goldenberg. SENT: 930 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-WHAT LIES AHEAD — One year after President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, both countries are preparing for offensives that could set the stage for a potentially even more disastrous phase of the war. SENT: 1,310 words, photos. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below.

WINTER WEATHER — A brutal winter storm that trapped drivers on icy roads, blacked out hundreds of thousands of homes, grounded airplanes and closed schools across much of the country was poised to slam California. By Amancai Biraben and Jim Salter. SENT: 920 words, photos, videos.

CHINA-MINE COLLAPSE — The death toll from the collapse of an open pit coal mine in northern China has risen to four, with 49 people still missing, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Work had been suspended for several hours after an additional landslide at the gigantic facility following Wednesday’s mine collapse in the vast Inner Mongolia region’s Alxa League. SENT: 360 words, photos.

COLORADO SPRINGS SHOOTING — Before killing five people and wounding over a dozen others at a gay nightclub, Anderson Lee Aldrich visited at least six previous times, drew a map showing the layout of the club and appeared to be planning to livestream the attack using a mobile phone duct taped to a baseball hat found in their SUV, according to investigators. By Colleen Slevin. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SYRIA-ISLAMIC STATE-RESURGENCE — Islamic State extremists have killed close to 100 people in Syria over the past two weeks, including dozens of impoverished farmers who were gunned down as they searched for wild truffles in remote regions of the country. The United Nations estimates that between 5,000 and 7,000 Islamic State members and supporters are active in Syria and neighboring Iraq, targeting troops and civilians. By Bassem Mroue. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-MISINFORMATION — Disinformation and propaganda have been key to Russia’s arsenal following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine a year ago. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-HUMAN RIGHTS — Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska gave a video tour of human rights violations in the country following Russia’s invasion almost a year ago, telling a U.N. meeting: “We have the right to live free, not to be killed or tortured.” SENT: 540 words, photos.

TRENDING

NIPSEY HUSSLE TRIAL — Nipsey Hussle’s killer gets 60 years to life in prison. SENT: 830 words, photos.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-TRUMP — Donald Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, video.

MEGA-MILLIONS-JACKPOT — Winner comes forward to claim $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. SENT: 420 words, photo.

BRITAIN-DAVID BOWIE — V&A museum acquires David Bowie’s archive, will put it on display. SENT: 520 words, photos.

VOLLEYBALL PLAYER-CRASH — Teen athlete loses legs in crash; prosecutor asked to resign. SENT: 790 words, photo.

AVALANCHE-THREE DEAD — Sheriff IDs three climbers killed in Washington state avalanche. SENT: 380 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

CONGRESS-JUDGES — Democrats recently celebrated the 100th judicial confirmation of Joe Biden’s presidency and are clamoring for more. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

BIDEN-COMPUTER CHIPS — The government’s $52 billion investment to develop advanced computer chips has become a rare source of bipartisan agreement. SENT: 730 words, photo.

ELECTION 2020-ARIZONA — Arizona’s former attorney general suppressed findings by his investigators who concluded there was no basis for allegations that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud, according to documents released by his successor. SENT: 890 words, photos.

NATIONAL

FLORIDA-TV CREW ATTACK — A central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CHASING HORSE-ARREST-NEVADA — Charges are mounting against a “Dances With Wolves” actor who is accused of sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls in the U.S. and Canada for decades. SENT: 670 words, photos.

BISHOP-SHOT — Prosecutors charged a man with killing a Catholic bishop in a crime that stunned Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities. SENT: 310 words, photos.

NATIONAL FOREST-FERAL COWS — A U.S. district judge cleared the way for federal officials to move ahead with plans to take to the air and shoot dozens of wild cattle in a rugged area of southwestern New Mexico. SENT: 730 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

NIGERIA ELECTIONS-CASH CRISIS-EXPLAINER — Voters in Nigeria will elect a new leader Saturday after President Muhammadu Buhari’s final term ends, with 18 candidates vying to lead a country facing a series of struggles — the newest and most pressing being a shortage of cash. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 5 a.m.

MEXICO-ELECTORAL REFORM — Mexico’s Senate approved a reform of the country’s electoral institute, a move that opponents say will undercut democracy but which the president contends will save money and reduce political privileges. SENT: 520 words, photo.

CAMBODIA-BIRD FLU — An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country’s first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said. SENT: 440 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

SPACE TELESCOPE-GALAXIES — Astronomers have discovered what appear to be massive galaxies dating back to within 600 million years of the Big Bang, suggesting the early universe may have had a stellar fast-track that produced these “monsters.” By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 560 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

ECONOMY-GDP — The Commerce Department issues its second of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter of 2022. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then expanded, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets rose following Wall Street’s biggest one-day decline in two months after notes from a Federal Reserve meeting showed officials expect to keep U.S. interest rates high to fight stubborn inflation. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 490 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

R-KELLY — A federal judge will sentence R. Kelly for his Chicago convictions of child pornography and enticement of minors for sex, when the 56-year-old singer will learn if he must spend the rest of his life behind bars or if he will have some hope of getting out alive. SENT: 420 words, photos, video. With R-KELLY-TIMELINE.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-HARVEY WEINSTEIN — Harvey Weinstein could see the long prison term he is already serving nearly doubled at his California sentencing, bringing the onetime movie magnate and lord of the Oscars to a new low after convictions for rape and sexual assault. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 610 words, photo. UPCOMING: Hearing at 11:30 a.m.

ITALY-IMPERFECT BEAUTY-PHOTO GALLERY — A project on Instagram highlighting ordinary women and their imperfections has transformed into a modeling agency that aims to redefine notions of beauty in Italy. UPCOMING: 470 words, photo by 4 a.m.

HOW TO REACH US

