AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

TULSA MEDICAL BUILDING-SHOOTING — A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun has killed four people at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, police said, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks. Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead and said the shooter also was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. By Sean Murphy and Terry Wallace. SENT: 780 words, photos, video.

UKRAINE WAR-100 DAYS PHOTO GALLERY — There is no accounting of a war that launched in late winter, continued through spring and is likely to drag on for seasons to come. The conflict unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin defies statistics. It is a story best told in unsparing images of human suffering and resilience. One hundred days of photos from Associated Press photographers. The 100-day mark is June 3. SENT: 280 words, photos.

CONGRESS-GUNS — The House begins to put its stamp on gun legislation in response to mass shootings in Texas and New York by 18-year-old assailants who used semi-automatic rifles to kill 31 people, including 19 schoolchildren. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 600 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words after 10 a.m. committee meeting.

UNITED STATES-SAUDI ARABIA — Strategic U.S. interests in oil and security are pushing President Biden toward meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — whom Biden once shunned as a killer — during an overseas trip later this month. By Aamer Madhani and Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

LIBYA-DIVIDED-AGAIN — For many Libyans, clashes that erupted in the capital of Tripoli last month were all too familiar — a deja vu of street fighting, reverberating gunfire and people cowering inside their homes. A video circulated online on the day, showing a man shouting from a mosque loudspeaker “Enough war, we want our young generation!” SENT: 920 words, photos.

FRANCE-NIGHTCLUB-NEEDLE-ATTACKS — Across France, more than 300 people have reported being pricked out of the blue with needles at nightclubs or concerts in recent months. Doctors and multiple prosecutors are on the case, but no one knows who’s doing it or why, and whether the victims have been injected with drugs — or indeed any substance at all. By Jade Le Deley. SENT: 970 words, photos.

MOUNTAIN LION-CLASSROOM — A quick-thinking custodian safely confined a curious cougar in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school, authorities say. SENT: 170 words, photo.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING-AGE LIMIT — The gunmen in the nation’s two most recent mass shootings — an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York — legally bought assault-style rifles after they turned 18. That has reignited a national debate over whether there should be an age limit to purchase firearms, and specifically AR-15-style rifles. By Andrew DeMillo. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

TEXAS-SCHOOL SHOOTING-EXPLAINER-DOORS — Doors – both the one the gunman entered and the one police did not open for over an hour – have been at the center of the investigation into the killing of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, and the police response to the massacre. SENT: 890 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-BAR FIGHT — Anger over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine turned bloody in a Brooklyn karaoke bar, with one Ukrainian patron stabbing another Ukrainian man in the face and neck after wrongly insisting the man was Russian, authorities say. SENT: 590 words.

INTERIOR SECRETARY-COVID — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland tests positive for COVID-19. She's showing mild symptoms. SENT: 130 words.

STUDENT DEBT-CORINTHIAN COLLEGES — The Biden administration says it will forgive all remaining federal student debt for former students of the for-profit Corinthian Colleges chain. Anyone who attended the chain from 1995 to its collapse in 2015 will get their federal student debt automatically canceled. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 740 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words after 9:40 a.m. event.

ELECTION-2022-CALIFORNIA-HOUSE — California’s primary on Tuesday will set the stage for a November election where a handful of U.S. House seats in the Los Angeles area and Central Valley will help determine which party controls Congress. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

HARRIS-WATER SECURITY — Vice President Kamala Harris says the U.S. is safer if people in other countries have sufficient water to drink, grow food and safely dispose of sewage. SENT: 600 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-TEXAS-HOUSE — The Texas primary runoff between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and his progressive challenger, Jessica Cisneros, is too close to call more than a week after the election. SENT: 190 words, photo.

DEPP-HEARD-TRIAL — A jury’s finding that both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, were defamed in a long-running public dispute capped a lurid six-week trial that also raised questions about whether the two actors can overcome tarnished reputations. By Legal Affairs Writer Denise Lavoie. SENT: 910 words, photos, video.

LATER ABORTIONS — Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Yet a small percentage of women seek them each year. With each week of pregnancy, abortions become more difficult to obtain, both logistically and financially. States such as Oklahoma, Texas, Idaho and others are banning nearly all abortions and the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by June whether to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized them. Health care providers and abortion rights groups say more women are being pushed to have the procedure later. SENT: 770 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-POPPY-ERADICATION — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have begun a campaign to eradicate poppy cultivation, aiming to wipe out the country’s massive production of opium and heroin, even as farmers fear their livelihoods will be ruined at a time of growing poverty. SENT: 680 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-CHINA-JOURNALIST — The Australian partner of a journalist who has been detained in China for nearly two years say she is being denied the chance to speak with her family and consular staff, and her health is declining due to a poor prison diet. SENT: 570 words, photos.

FRANCE-ANGRY-DIPLOMATS — Members of the French diplomatic corps are dropping their traditional reserve to go on a rare strike Thursday, angered by a planned reform they worry will hurt their careers and France’s standing in the world. SENT: 540 words, photos.

PACIFIC-ISLAND-CHINA — Australia and China continued their tit-for-tat diplomatic rivalry in the Pacific on Thursday as the foreign ministers from each country paid separate visits to island nations. SENT: 340 words, photo.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian in the West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as troops elsewhere demolished the home of a Palestinian who gunned down Israelis in an attack earlier this year. SENT: 330 words, photos.

INDIA-AFGHANISTAN — Indian foreign ministry officials visited Kabul for talks with the Taliban and international organizations involved in the distribution of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, the External Affairs Ministry says in a statement. SENT: 190 words, photo.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares mostly declined Thursday, echoing a retreat on Wall Street as investors fretted about higher interest rates and rising coronavirus cases in parts of the region. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney, but edged higher in Shanghai. SENT: 570 words, photos.

META-SANDBERG-RESIGNATION — Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 exec at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down, according to a post Wednesday on her Facebook page. By Technology Reporter Barbara Ortutay. SENT: 550 words, photo.

GENE THERAPY-CANCER — Pancreatic cancer that spreads to other organs is incurable, but a highly experimental gene therapy dramatically shrank one woman’s tumors. By Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 700 words, photos.

HKN--LIGHTNING-RANGERS — Filip Chytil has found his scoring touch and it’s helping the New York Rangers get on quite a roll. Chytil scored twice in the second period and the Rangers routed the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. After scoring eight goals in 67 games during the regular season, the 22-year-old center has seven in 15 playoff games — including five goals in the last three. By Vin A. Cherwoo. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--SCOTLAND-UKRAINE — Ukraine’s emotion-filled quest to qualify for the World Cup amid an ongoing war moved past the first hurdle with a 3-1 win over Scotland on Wednesday in a pulsating playoff semifinal. Now the team needs just one more win to reach Qatar. Veteran captain Andriy Yarmolenko lifted his nation by scoring a deft lobbed goal in the 33rd minute and then helped set up Roman Yaremchuk’s header in the 49th to make it 2-0. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 600 words, photos, video.

BKN--NBA-BLACK COACHES — It’s an annual occurrence in the NBA. Teams change head coaches and the roster of candidates who should get those jobs starts getting bandied about, and especially in recent years those lists almost always included Black candidates. Case in point: Ime Udoka, who is of Nigerian descent. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 950 words, photos.

