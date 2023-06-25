AP News Digest 5:40 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

————————————

TOP STORIES

————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The greatest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power fizzled out relatively peacefully after the rebellious mercenary commander who ordered his troops to march on Moscow abruptly reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile and sounded the retreat. SENT: 1,220 words, photos, video, audio. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST - Live updates from the war in Ukraine (sent).

GREECE-ELECTION — Greeks headed to the polls for the second time in less than two months, with the conservative party in power a strong favorite to win with a wide majority after a campaign focused on economic growth and security. By Elena Becatoros. SENT: 890 words, photos.

CLIMATE-SPAIN-WILDFIRES — Surveying the hills covered with near bone-dry pines stretching to the Pyrenees in the distance, Asier Larrañaga has reason to be on guard. This part of northeast Spain is, like large swaths of the Mediterranean country, braced for wildfires due to the lethal combination of a prolonged drought, record-high temperatures and increasingly dense woods unable to adapt to a fast-changing climate. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 980 word, photos.

HAJJ-EXPLAINER — Over 2 million Muslims will take part in this week’s Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, as one of the world’s largest religious gatherings returns to full capacity following years of coronavirus restrictions. SENT: 930 words, photos.

PRIDE-PARADES — Some of the world’s biggest celebrations of LGBTQ+ pride are set to kick off with thousands expected to march in New York, San Francisco and other North American cities in parades that will be part party, part protest. By Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 630 words, photos.

GAS-TAX-ALTERNATIVES-STATES — U.S. states are facing a myriad of hurdles as they experiment with programs to eventually replace the motor fuel taxes that have paid for roads for more than a century. Those taxes are generating less each year due to inflation, fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 970 words, photos.

——————————————————-

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

——————————————————-

ZIMBABWE-SEX-TOYS — Sitabile Dewa was content with her sex life when she was married, but after her divorce, she found her prospects for erotic pleasure rather bleak. In socially conservative Zimbabwe, divorced women and single mothers are often cast as undesirable partners for men, and in her frustration Dewa decided she wanted to use sex toys. The problem is sex toys are against the law in Zimbabwe. SENT: 750 words, photos.

——————————

MORE NEWS

——————————

BKC-WEST VIRGINIA-EILERT — Assistant Josh Eilert has been selected as the interim coach at West Virginia, punctuating a hectic week after Bob huggins resigned following a drunken driving arrest. SENT: 640 words, photos.

PEOPLE-JULLIAN-SANDS — Hikers found human remains Saturday in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities say. SENT: 180 words.

———————————————————-

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

———————————————————-

CHRISTIAN-CONSERVATIVES-TRUMP — Former President Donald Trump said the federal government should play a “vital role” opposing abortion but again failed to provide specifics on what national restrictions he would support if elected to the White House again. SENT: 780 words, photos.

——————————-

NATIONAL

———————————

MONTANA-BRIDGE-COLLAPSE — A bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed, plunging portions of a freight train carrying hazardous materials into the rushing water below. The train cars were carrying hot asphalt and molten sulfur, Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services said. Officials shut down drinking water intakes downstream while they evaluated the danger after the 6 a.m. accident. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a yellow substance coming out of some of the tank cars. By Matthew Brown and Gene Johnson. SENT: 660 words, photos, audio.

CALIFORNIA-WINE-FROM-ABOVE-PHOTO-GALLERY — This year, wine grapes are thriving after record winter rainfall in California, but cool days of spring that have carried into summer are threatening to keep the grapes from ripening. The longer the fruit has to stay on the vine the more exposed it is to possible wildfires in the fall and rain in early winter. SENT: 520 words, photos.

—————————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-TRIAL — Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan will testify at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial to answer questions about an alleged “supply line” of champagne and cigars funneled to the Israeli leader and his wife said to have been in exchange for help with Milchan’s personal and business needs. SENT: 590 words, photo.

BRAZIL-SAO-PAULO — The decline of the downtown area of Sao Paulo, Brazil has accelerated over the last year. Crack users seem to be everywhere, roaming the central streets of South America’s biggest city. Shop owners worry about robberies and residents fret about muggings. And with a haphazard effort by the city to turn things around, it’s no wonder that for the first time in years locals are moving out. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

ARGENTINA-DEATH-FLIGHT — The Short SC.7 Skyvan carried no crucial cargo nor VIP passengers. Rather, the plane will be another means for Argentines to reckon with the brutal history of their country’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship. The plane, which was discovered in the U.S., is the first ever proven in a court to have been used by Argentina’s junta to hurl political detainees to their deaths from the sky, one of the bloody period’s most cold-blooded atrocities. SENT: 950 words, photos.

ITALY-BRERA-BRADBURNE — The British-Canadian director of Milan’s Brera Gallery was hired in 2015 after the Italian government launched reforms that for the first time brought in foreign museum directors. His eight-year tenure is ending as Premier Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing administration seeks to again reserve top cultural jobs for Italians. SENT: 760 words, photos.

GUATEMALA-ELECTION — Guatemalans will elect a new president and vice president as well as fill all congress seats and hundreds of local posts after one of the most tumultuous electoral seasons in the Central American nation’s recent history. SENT: 520 words, photos. With GUATEMALA-ELECTION-VOICES — Guatemalans worry about security, unimpressed by leading candidates ahead of election (sent).

AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN — The supreme leader of the Taliban has released a message claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women’s lives in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls’ education is severely curtailed. SENT: 420 words, photo.

ISRAEL-DRUZE — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a brief freeze in construction on a wind turbine project in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that set off a rare clash between Druze residents and police. SENT: 260 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-SIKH-MAN-KILLED — Gunmen shot and killed a member of Pakistan’s minority Sikh community in an overnight attack in the northwestern city of Peshawar, police say. SENT: 220 words, photo.

—————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————

BET-AWARDS — The BET Awards return with a performance-filled show that promises to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. The show, which takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will feature a tribute to hip-hop’s most significant moments, as curated by Kid Capri. Patti Labelle will also pay tribute to the late Tina Turner. SENT: 300 words, photo.

————————-

SPORTS

—————————

BBN-CUBS-CARDINALS — Ian Happ hit two solo home runs, Justin Steele struck out eight and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 in Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed return to the British capital. SENT: 910 words, photos.

——————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————-

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.