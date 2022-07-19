AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Iran is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow’s challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine. In a rare trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighbor in February, Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the pressing issues facing the region, including the conflict in Syria and a U.N.-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis. By Nasser Karimi and Vladimir Isachenkov. SENT: 980 words, photos. With RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR DEVELOPMENTS.

Recommended UK heatwave set to get even hotter as Europe faces apocalyptic scenes

SCARS OF COVID-LEFT BEHIND — While more than 1 million people in the United States died of COVID-19, many more survived ICU stays that have left them with a host of health issues. One survivor is Freddy Fernandez, who was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. He’s home with his family, but still can’t go back to work, and relies on oxygen to breathe. His family says that as the world moves on and mask mandates fall away, COVID-19 is not gone for them. They’re left dealing with the long-term consequences. By Heather Hollingsworth. SENT: 1,900 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 940 words is also available.

EUROPE-WILDFIRES — A heat wave broiling Europe spills north to Britain and fuels ferocious wildfires in Spain and France, which evacuate thousands of people and scramble water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames in tinder-dry forests. Hundreds of heat-related deaths are reported in the Iberian peninsula alone. By Bob Edme and John Leicester. SENT: 870 words, photos, videos. With EUROPE-HEAT — Millions swelter as U.K. endures first extreme heat warning.

ELECTION 2022-MARYLAND — With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan term-limited, the highly competitive contest to replace him has drawn the attention of Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi and even Oprah Winfrey. Hogan has endorsed a former Cabinet member in the Republican primary, while Trump has backed a state legislator who tried to impeach Hogan. By Brian Witte. SENT: 1,020 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day; polls close at 8 p.m.

CONGRESS-MARRIAGE RIGHTS — The House is set to vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. The vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 460 words, photo. UPCOMING: 700 words after vote, timing uncertain.

SRI LANKA-TURMOIL — Bankruptcy has forced Sri Lanka’s government to a near standstill. Parliament is expected to elect a new leader Wednesday, but it’s unclear if that’s enough to placate a furious nation and angry crowds disillusioned with politicians of all stripes. By Krutika Pathi and Bharatha Mallawarachi. SENT: 920 words, photos. With SRI LANKA — Sri Lankan lawmakers prepare to vote on new president.

———————-

TRENDING

———————-

INDIANA-MALL-SHOOTING — Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker. SENT: 900 words, photos, video.

CAPITOL-UNLAWFUL ENTRY — No charges for “Late Show” crew arrested on Capitol Hill. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SFO-EVACUATION — Man arrested in bomb threat that led to San Fran airport evacuation. SENT: 190 words, photos.

————————————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ACADEMIC SUCCESS — New research shows students largely made academic gains this past year that paralleled their growth pre-pandemic and outpaced the previous school year. SENT: 580 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Authorities in southern China apologized for breaking into the homes of people quarantined for being suspected of contracting COVID-19 in the latest example of heavy-handed measures that have sparked a rare public backlash. SENT: 740 words, photos.

—————————-

WASHINGTON

—————————-

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Partisan battle lines form over a shrunken economic package that President Joe Biden wants Congress to complete within weeks. SENT: 860 words, photo.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee’s hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol. SENT: 520 words, photos.

—————————-

NATIONAL

—————————-

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING-TACTICAL RESPONSE — A total of 376 officers converged on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — more than the entire police force in a midsize American city like Fort Lauderdale, Florida, or Tempe, Arizona. But for more than 70 minutes on May 24, not one stopped the shooter. SENT: 720 words, photo, video. With TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING-TAKEAWAYS — Massive response but little action; TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING — Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response.

———————————

INTERNATIONAL

———————————

SAUDI-US-ONLINE HARASSMENT — U.S. federal prosecutors have charged a Saudi man with lying to federal officials about using a fake Instagram account to harass Saudi critics — mostly women — living in the U.S. and Canada. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

CUBA-ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLES — Cuba has been flooded in recent years with electric motorcycles, which have been promoted by the government as efficient alternatives amid extreme fuel shortages and as a solution to the country’s transportation problems. SENT: 480 words, photos, video.

—————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————-

YELLEN-KOREA — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. and South Korea should deepen their trade ties to avoid letting other countries use their market positions to unfair advantage — calling out China by name. SENT: 480 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower, as investors weighed oil prices, inflation worries and corporate earnings. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 620 words, photos.

—————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————-

AIRPLANE EMISSIONS — Airplanes are a minor contributor to global greenhouse-gas emissions, but their share is sure to grow as more people travel in coming years, and that has the aviation industry facing the prospect of tighter environmental regulations and higher costs. By Business Writers David Koenig and Kelvin Chan. UPCOMING: 1,130 words, photos by 6 a.m.

AUSTRALIA-CLIMATE — A five-year government report found Australia’s environment continues to deteriorate due to climate change, resource extraction and other causes, prompting leaders to promise new laws and enforcement of them. SENT: 390 words, photos.

—————

SPORTS

—————

HOME RUN DERBY — Juan Soto bet heavily on his own talent and health by turning down a massive, long-term contract extension from the Washington Nationals. Soto then went to the Home Run Derby and showed why he almost certainly can’t lose. By Sports Writer Greg Beacham. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

—————————-

HOW TO REACH US

—————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Hiro Komae (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.