AP News Digest 3:45 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

———————

TOP STORIES

———————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in the Netherlands for a surprise visit to the city that is home to the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy’s visit to The Hague came a day after he denied that Ukrainian forces were responsible for what the Kremlin called an attempt to assassinate Putin in a drone attack. By Mike Corder. SENT: 800 words, photos.

ATLANTA SHOOTING — Police arrested a man accused of opening fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice, killing one woman and wounding four others earlier in the day. Authorities had swarmed the city’s bustling midtown neighborhood shortly after noon in search of the suspect, who fled after the shooting. Police later captured the gunman in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta. By Jeff Amy and Kate Brumback. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, video.

BRITAIN-CORONATION-NOT MY KING — When King Charles III travel by gilded coach to his coronation, there will be dissenters among the cheering crowds. More than 1,500 protesters, dressed in yellow for maximum visibility, plan to gather beside it to chant “Not my king." Graham Smith of the campaigning group Republic says the coronation is “a celebration of one man taking a job that he has not earned.” By Jill Lawless. SENT: 1,110 words, photos. Also see KING CHARLES CORONATION below.

SENATE-SOCIAL MEDIA-PARENTS — Legislation introduced by four senators aims to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would give parents more control over what teenagers under the age of 18 can access. The two Democrats and two Republicans are parents of young children and teenagers. They tell the AP that they’re representative of millions of American parents who are gravely worried that social media companies are largely unchecked in what they can serve up to their children. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 1,170 words, photos, video.

BODIES-FOUND-OKLAHOMA — An Oklahoma sex offender who was released from prison early shot his wife, her three children and their two friends in the head and then killed himself, authorities confirmed as concerns grew about why he was free as his trial on new sex charges loomed. By Sean Murphy. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, videos.

ABORTION-THINGS TO KNOW — Courts this week blocked abortion restrictions from taking effect in two states, while lawmakers in a third are forging ahead with a plan for a new ban that’s less stringent than most. By Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 900 words, photos.

———————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

———————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-TRAINING — Ahead of the much anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive, newly formed military assault units train in the country’s dense forests. UPCOMING: 1,290 words, photos by 5 a.m.

INDIA-CENTRAL ASIA FORUM — Russia is unlikely to face backlash over its war in Ukraine at an upcoming meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers and instead could flex its influence with the regional group. SENT: 860 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-ART — An art exhibit in New Hampshire marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine features new work by Ukrainian illustrators, some of whom have been living without electricity or water in Kyiv. SENT: 920 words, photos.

—————————-

KING CHARLES CORONATION

—————————-

BRITAIN-CORONATION-AP WAS THERE — For Queen Elizabeth II’s crowning 70 years ago, AP — the world’s oldest news cooperative — enlisted the help of an air force as well. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

BRITAIN-CORONATION-SPAIN — A playboy past that was once brushed under the carpet, a popular son whose telegenic family threatens to eclipse his own star, and endless leaks about his private life: Spain’s Juan Carlos I can empathize with the lot of Britain’s Charles III. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

———————

MORE NEWS

———————

STAR WARS-CARRIE FISHER — This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star. SENT: 250 words, photo.

CHIEFS-MAHOMES’ BROTHER CHARGED — Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson charged with sexual battery. SENT: 400 words, photos.

MCDONALD’S-CHILD LABOR — McDonald’s franchises fined for child labor violations. SENT: 400 words, photo.

FOX-DOMINION-CARLSON — Since his ouster, embarrassing reports on Tucker Carlson pile up. SENT: 670 words, photos.

TRUMP-COLUMNIST LAWSUIT — Trump calls rape claim “ridiculous” in video deposition. SENT: 890 words, photos.

TRUMP TAXES-LAWSUIT — Trump lawsuit against New York Times over 2018 series tossed. SENT: 270 words, photos.

BLACK BEAR-SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — Researchers radio-collar first bear in mountains near L.A. SENT: 230 words, photos.

MICHELLE OBAMA — Michelle Obama launches company to improve child nutrition. SENT: 440 words, photos.

CHURCHILL DOWNS-HORSE DEATHS — Churchill Downs investigates four horse deaths ahead of Kentucky Derby. SENT: 470 words, photos.

PORN AGE VERIFICATION-UTAH — Utah law requiring porn sites verify user ages takes effect. SENT: 850 words, photos.

—————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

—————————

UNITED STATES-TAIWAN-TRADE — Taiwan’s chief trade representative says his country’s semiconductor makers will expand production in the U.S. as much as they can afford to — but says his island remains an ideal place for that and other U.S. trade, business and investment, despite tensions with China. SENT: 870 words, photo.

ELECTION 2023-PHILADELPHIA MAYOR — In Philadelphia’s first mayoral race since crime spiked during the coronavirus pandemic, the crowded Democratic field is trying to make public safety a campaign cornerstone. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

———————

NATIONAL

———————

TEXAS MASS SHOOTING — A man suspected of killing five of his neighbors in Texas after they asked him to stop shooting his gun near their house hid out just miles away from the slayings while he and his domestic partner plotted his escape to Mexico, authorities said. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, video. With TEXAS MASS SHOOTING-VICTIMS — Victims in Texas mass shielded baby; 9-year-old loved soccer.

SUBWAY-RESTRAINT DEATH — A man who had been shouting at people aboard a New York City subway train died after fellow riders tackled him and one put him in a chokehold that lasted until his body went limp, according to police officials and video of the encounter. SENT: 960 words, photos, video.

———————-

INTERNATIONAL

———————-

BRAZIL-GUN CONTROL — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing successor to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, is undoing Bolsonaro’s pro-gun policies. SENT: 990 words, photos.

SUDAN-REPORTER'S DIARY — For an Associated Press reporter and around a dozen others, a hotel in Khartoum became a place of refuge amid the fighting that had turned the Sudanese capital into a war zone. By Jack Jeffery. SENT: 1,370 words, photos.

RWANDA-DEADLY FLOODING — Torrential rains caused flooding in western and northern Rwanda, killing at least 129 people, a public broadcaster said. SENT: 220 words, photos.

—————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————

PLANET-EATING STAR — For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet — not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 490 words, photos.

———————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————-

EUROPE-ECONOMY — The European Central Bank meets to decide on what’s expected to be another interest rate hike to combat stubbornly high inflation. By Business Writer David McHugh. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 a.m.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mostly higher after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate again to cool inflation and said it wasn’t sure what may come next. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 620 words, photos.

———————-

SPORTS

———————-

OBIT-TORI BOWIE — Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died. She was 32. By Sports Writer Pat Graham. SENT: 570 words, photos.

———————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

———————-

JAZZ FEST-NEW ORLEANS — Old-guard, local musical artists remain New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival stalwarts. SENT: 860 words, photo, video.

———————-

HOW TO REACH US

———————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Shuji Kajiyama (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.