AP News Digest 3 am

TROPICAL WEATHER — A strengthening Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed Cuba’s western tip, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people, as it roared on a path that could see it hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane. Officials in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province set up 55 shelters, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region ahead of Ian’s expected landfall early Tuesday as a major hurricane. By Cristiana Mesquita and Curt Anderson. SENT: 810 words, photos, videos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-MOOD — As days-long votes in four Ukrainian regions on joining Russia are wrapping up this week, little in Russia itself suggests their results will be met with the same public elation that followed the Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. Instead, there is a massive exodus amid fears that Moscow may soon close the borders for men of fighting age; emotional protests against the partial mobilization Vladimir Putin has announced; and shooting or arson incidents at military enlistment offices all across the country. By Dasha Litvinova. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

JAPAN-ABE FUNERAL — A rare and controversial state funeral for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe began Tuesday in tense Japan where the event for one of the country’s most divisive leaders has deeply split public opinion. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS — Jury selection is expected to get underway in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group, and four associates are charged with seditious conspiracy. By Michael Kunzelman and Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 750 words, photo. UPCOMING: 900 words after selection begins at 9:30 a.m.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-TELLING THEIR STORIES — One after another, they took the stage — different leaders from different traditions that, under a single roof, reflected most of the world’s history. Some did it better than others. By National Writer Ted Anthony. SENT: 1,090 words, photos. Also see MORE ON U.N. GENERAL ASSEMBLY below.

ABORTION-TEENS AND BIRTH CONTROL — Experts say the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning Roe v. Wade appears to be sending more teens to their doctors in search of birth control, including long-acting reversible forms like intrauterine devices and implants. Waits for appointments are growing in some areas, Planned Parenthood is getting a flood of questions and doctors report demand even among teens who aren’t sexually active. Some patients are especially fearful because some of the new abortion laws don’t include exceptions for sexual assault. By Heather Hollingsworth and Arleigh Rodgers. SENT: 1,090 words, photos. With ABORTION-SOUTH CAROLINA — Major abortion law changes unlikely in South Carolina after Roe.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-TAKEAWAYS — The war in Ukraine and its global fallout transfixed the U.N. General Assembly’s meeting of world leaders this year. SENT: 1,010 words, photos. With UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-BY THE NUMBERS.

COWBOYS-GIANTS — CeeDee Lamb’s one-handed TD catch gives Cowboys 23-16 win over Giants. SENT: 630 words, photos.

NFL-PRO BOWL OUT NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead. SENT: 830 words, photos.

RUSSIA-SNOWDEN — Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden. SENT: 850 words, photo.

NEPAL-US-MISSING MOUNTAINEER — Famed American ski mountaineer missing in Nepal mountain. SENT: 210 words.

ELECTION 2022-WISCONSIN-SENATE — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson has been playing with fire in his third bid for the seat. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-NORTH DAKOTA-HOUSE — Former Miss America Cara Mund is seeking North Dakota’s sole U.S. House seat as an independent promoting abortion rights in the strongly Republican state. SENT: 880 words, photos.

PRESERVING CANTONESE — In San Francisco and elsewhere around the world, there is fear that political and social upheaval are gradually diminishing the Cantonese language. SENT: 1,120 words, photos, video.

ITALY-ELECTION-BERLUSCONI’S BACK — Just in time to celebrate his 86th birthday, former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi is making his return to Italy’s parliament, winning a seat in the Senate nearly a decade after being banned from holding public office over a tax fraud conviction. SENT: 690 words, photos. With ITALY-ELECTION — First female premier poised to take helm of Italy government.

HARRIS-ASIA — In meeting after meeting with Asian leaders, Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the U.S. commitment to regional security and the White House disclosed that she would visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing the rival Koreas. SENT: 520 words, photos.

MEXICO-MISSING STUDENTS — Carrying photographs of their children at their chests, relatives of the 43 students who disappeared in southern Mexico in 2014 marched on the eighth anniversary of their abductions with conflicting sentiments. SENT: 510 words, photos.

ASTEROID STRIKE — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 880 words, photos, videos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks were mixed in Asia after closing broadly lower on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell into bear market territory. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 640 words, photos.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE — The Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for September. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo, after release of report at 10 a.m., then expanded.

BILLS-DORSEY’S OUTBURST — Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is not going to apologize for the passion he has for football and for his players battling in the 90-plus degree South Florida heat. By Sports Writer John Wawrow. SENT: 660 words, photo.

TRAINING CAMP-THINGS TO KNOW — Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs know they cannot erase the pain that the residents of Uvalde, Texas have felt since May 24. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 970 words, photos.

