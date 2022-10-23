AP News Digest 10:12 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

———————————-

TOP STORIES

————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — The Institute for the Study of War says Russia’s military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance by Ukrainian troops. To delay the Ukrainian counteroffensive as the Russians complete their retreat Moscow has left newly mobilized, inexperienced forces on the other side of the major river, it added. By Andrew Meldrum. SENT: 790 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-OLENIVKA — Viktoria Skliar thought she might soon be reunited with her detained boyfriend the last time she spoke with him. The Ukrainian prisoner of war was making tentative plans for life after his release in an upcoming exchange with Russia. But the next time Skliar saw Oleksii Kisilishin, he was dead. Now, Skliar is focused on getting his body back. By Hanna Arhirova and Susie Blann. SENT: 940 words, photos.

CHINA PARTY CONGRESS — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, has increased his dominance after he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party. Xi promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy as the party ended a twice-a-decade congress. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 1,445 words, photos. With: CHINA-PARTY-CONGRESS-NEW LEADERS — China’s ruling Communist Party has appointed a new all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee (sent); CHINA PARTY CONGRESS-HU’S DEPARTURE — Questions abound after former Chinese President Hu Jintao was suddenly escorted offstage. (sent); And: CHINA PARTY CONGRESS-XI JINPING-TIMELINE (sent).

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS — The seditious conspiracy trial against the Oath Keepers founder and four associates is raising fresh questions about intelligence failures in the run-up to the Capitol riot that appear to have allowed the anti-government group and other extremists to mobilize in plain sight. By Alanna Durkin Richer and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

BRITAIN-POLITICS — Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is frontrunner in the Conservative Party’s race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister. He has garnered support from over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals — ousted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt. But widespread uncertainty remained after British media reported that Sunak held late-night talks with Johnson Saturday. By Sylvia Hui. SENT: 650 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING

————————

SPAIN-SHEEP CROSSING — The bleating and bells of some 1,200 sheep and 200 goats took over downtown Madrid on Sunday morning. It was part of a festival that recreates the pastoral practice of moving livestock to new grazing grounds. SENT: 265 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan, and quickly moved inland. SENT: 240 words, photo.

HOSPITAL SHOOTING-DALLAS — Dallas police identified a suspect in a shooting inside a hospital Saturday morning during which two employees were killed and the alleged gunman was wounded. SENT: 240 words, photos.

———————————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

———————————————————

RUSSIA-WARPLANE CRASH — Russian regional authorities say a Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing both crewmembers but causing no casualties on the ground. SENT: 320 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

TRUMP LEGAL TROUBLES — Former President Donald Trump’s company is set to face trial on charges that it helped some of its executives cheat on their taxes. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in New York City. SENT: 900 words.

ALASKA-RUSSIAN-ASYLUM SEEKERS — Alaska’s senior U.S. senator says two Russian Indigenous Siberians were so scared of having to fight the war in Ukraine, they chanced everything to take a small boat across the treacherous Bering Sea to reach American soil. The two landed earlier this month near Gambell, on Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Strait, where they asked for asylum. SENT: 680 words, photos.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

NORWAY-SUSPICIOUS DRONES — Norwegian oil and gas workers normally don’t see anything more threatening than North Sea waves crashing against the steel legs of their offshore platforms. But lately they have noticed a more troubling sight: unidentified drones buzzing in the skies overhead. SENT: 720 words, photo.

IRAN PROTESTS — Iran’s atomic energy agency has alleged that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary’s network and had free access to its email system. An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, demanding Tehran release political prisoners arrested in the recent nationwide protests. SENT: 565 words, photo.

SOMALIA-ATTACK — Police say gunmen have stormed a hotel in the center of the Somali port city of Kismayo, shortly after an explosives-packed car exploded at the hotel’s gates. SENT: 200 words.

SUDAN — A senior health official says two days of tribal fighting in Sudan’s south has killed at least 220 people, marking one the deadliest bouts of tribal violence in recent years. SENT: 490 words, photo.

ISRAEL-LEBANON — Israel’s Supreme Court has thrown out four legal challenges to a landmark maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon. The decision Sunday clears a major hurdle for the deal that could mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries. SENT: 300 words, photo.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — A Palestinian militant group has accused Israel of killing one of its top fighters in a targeted attack deep inside a West Bank city. The Den of Lions group promised to unleash a fierce response. SENT: 480 words, photos.

SLOVENIA ELECTION — Slovenians are voting to elect a new president, with three main contenders leading the race but no clear winner in sight. Though the presidency is largely ceremonial in Slovenia, Sunday’s vote is still seen as a test for its liberal government amid a soaring crisis fueled by the war in Ukraine. SENT: 430 words, photos.

HUNGARY-POLITICS — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made veiled comparisons between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today. SENT: 485 words, photos.

SAUDI ARABIA — Saudi Arabia’s powerful 37-year-old crown prince will not attend an upcoming summit in Algeria after his doctors advised him not to travel. That’s according to an Algerian presidency statement early Sunday. SENT: 575 words, photo.

————————

BUSINESS

————————

FREE COLLEGE-TUITION-HOURLY WORKERS — More than a dozen companies have launched free or almost-free college programs for their front-line workers over the last decade. They see the programs as a way to recruit and retain workers in a tight labor market or train them for management positions. For hourly employees, the programs remove the financial barriers of obtaining a degree. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

—————————

BBO-MLB-PLAYOFF PRIMER — Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies hoped to be in this position. Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros probably expected it. Both playing their best ball of the season, the Phillies and Astros surged Saturday within one win of the World Series. SENT: 680 words, photos.

————————————————

