AP News Digest 5:40 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

CHINA-PARTY-CONGRESS — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke as the party opened a congress that was closely watched by companies, governments and the public for signs of official direction. It comes amid a painful slump in the world’s second-largest economy and tension with Washington and Asian neighbors over trade, technology and security. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 1,330 words, photos.

IRAN-PROTESTS-CELEBRITIES — Singers, actors, sports stars — the list goes on. Iranian celebrities have been startlingly public in their support for the massive anti-government protests shaking their country. And the ruling establishment is lashing back. Celebrities have found themselves targeted for arrest, have had passports confiscated and faced other harassment. SENT: 1,020 words, photos. With IRAN-PROTEST — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital injured at least nine people but was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped, state media says. SENT: 930 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The mayor’s office in a key eastern Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists was struck by rockets Sunday morning, Russian state agencies reported. There were no immediate reports of casualties. SENT: 506 words, photos.

SWITZERLAND-ROBOTICS-CHALLENGE — After a COVID-19 hiatus, the “First Global” robotics challenge for high school students is taking place in person again, with teams from almost every country in the world — though not Russia. This year’s event is on the theme of carbon capture, a new and budding technology to help fight global warming. By Jamey Keaten. SENT: 710 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SATELLITES — Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk’s tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. SENT: 240 words, photos.

TRENDING

ODD-STAR WARS BREAD SCULPTURE — Han Solo may be a hunk. But “Pan Solo” is a hunk of bread. That’s what a bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has dubbed its 6-foot bread sculpture of the “Star Wars” character as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in “The Empire Strikes Back.” SENT: 290 words, photo.

BRITAIN-QUEEN-PADDINGTON — Buckingham Palace says over 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor will be donated to a children’s charity. SENT: 250 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

BIDEN-ECONOMY — President Joe Biden on Saturday called embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ abandoned tax cut plan a “mistake,” and said he is worried that other nations’ fiscal policies may hurt the U.S. amid “worldwide inflation.” SENT: 260 words, photo.

NATIONAL

CALIFORNIA-SERIAL KILLINGS — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police say. SENT: 560 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

MOZAMBIQUE-EXTREMIST INSURGENCY — Fleeing beheadings, shootings, rapes and kidnappings, nearly 1 million people are displaced by the Islamic extremist insurgency in northern Mozambique. The 5-year wave of jihadi violence in Cabo Delgado province has killed more than 4,000 people and scuppered international investments worth billions of dollars. SENT: 660 words, photos.

HAITI-CRISIS-POLICE-AID — The U.S. and Canada has sent armored vehicles and other supplies to Haiti to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops. SENT: 330 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — A man has died from a gunshot wound he suffered during confrontations with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. SENT: 250 words, photos.

MIGRATION-GREECE-TURKEY — Greece accuses Turkey of forcing 92 migrants to cross into Greece and stripping them naked before doing so. SENT: 230 words.

UGANDA-EBOLA — Ugandan authorities have imposed a travel lockdown on two Ebola-hit districts as part of efforts to stop the spread of the contagious disease. SENT: 340 words.

SPORTS

BBN-NLDS-BRAVES-PHILLIES — Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto lined an inside-the-park home run that sent the Philadelphia Phillies bolting headfirst into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010 with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4. SENT: 890 words, photos.

BBN-NLDS-DODGERS-PADRES — Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998. The Padres stunned the 111-win Dodgers with the five-run rally to win the best-of-five NL Division Series 3-1 in front of a raucous sellout crowd of 45,139 at Petco Park. SENT: 760 words, photos.

BBA-ALDS-ASTROS-MARINERS — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop’s first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. SENT: 900 words, photos.

BBA-ALDS-YANKEES-GUARDIANS — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over the New York Yankees for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

FBC-T25-ALABAMA-TENNESSEE — Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday. As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) ending a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1). SENT: 930 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

