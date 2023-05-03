AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

TOP STORIES

TEXAS MASS SHOOTING — A four-day manhunt in Texas for a gunman accused of killing five neighbors ended when authorities, acting on a tip, said they found the suspect hiding underneath a pile of laundry in the closet of a house. Francisco Oropeza, 38, was captured without incident near the community of Conroe, north of Houston and about 20 miles from his home in the rural town of Cleveland. That’s where authorities say he went next door and shot his neighbors with an AR-style rifle shortly before midnight Friday. By Juan A. Lozano and Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 730 words, photos, video. With TEXAS-MASS SHOOTING-THINGS TO KNOW.

BIDEN-IMMIGRATION — U.S. and Mexican officials agreed on new immigration policies meant to deter illegal border crossings while also opening up other pathways ahead of an expected increase in migrants following the end of pandemic restrictions next week. By Colleen Long. SENT: 960 words, photos, video.

HOLLYWOOD WRITERS STRIKE — Hollywood writers picketing to preserve pay and job security outside major studios and streamers braced for a long fight at the outset of a strike that immediately forced late-night shows into hiatus and numerous other productions on hold. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 940 words, photos, videos. With HOLLYWOOD WRITERS STRIKE-EXPLAINER — Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact.

PARIS 2024-STIRRINGS OF PROTEST — Preparations in France for the 2024 Olympic Games had been going largely smoothly. That is starting to change. Olympic contestation is picking up online and starting to spill onto streets, because protesters are linking the Paris Games to unpopular pension reforms pushed through by French President Emmanuel Macron. By John Leicester. SENT: 950 words, photos.

FEDERAL RESERVE — The Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day policy meeting, where it’s expected that the central bank will raise its benchmark borrowing rate by another quarter point. It would be the 10th straight rate increase by the Fed, which has been trying to tamp down post-pandemic inflation — with modest success — for more than a year. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 800 words, photos. UPCOMING: Fed policy statement and projections at 2 p.m., followed by news conference at 2:30 p.m.

MISSING-TEENS-BODIES-FOUND-OKLAHOMA — As law enforcement officials went silent while investigating what led to the killing of seven people in rural Oklahoma, family members of those slain recalled the domineering nature of one of the dead, who was a registered sex offender. By Sean Murphy. SENT: 1,220 words, photos, video.

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

LEBANON DEPORTATIONS — In recent weeks, the Lebanese army has launched a crackdown on Syrian refugees, in many cases deporting those whose papers are not in order, while municipalities and other government agencies have stepped up pressure through curfews and other restrictive measures. The heightened anti-refugee sentiment comes against the backdrop of an ongoing economic crisis and a six-month presidential vacuum. By Abby Sewell and Kareem Chehayeb. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

MORE NEWS

PEOPLE-KEVIN COSTNER — Kevin Costner and wife of nearly 19 years begin divorce. SENT: 120 words, photos.

RAIDERS-RUGGS-FATAL CRASH — Ex-NFL receiver Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash. SENT: 620 words, photos.

BRIDE-KILLED — Family of bride killed in wreck warns about drunken driving. SENT: 750 words, photos, video.

ASTROS-LIL WAYNE — World Series champion Astros get visit from Lil Wayne. SENT: 300 words, photo.

GAETZ-WINE ATTACK — Another woman threw a drink at Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida. SENT: 320 words, photos.

ALABAMA CHURCH SHOOTING — Alabama church shooter gets life for killing three at potluck. SENT: 430 words, photo.

TWITTER-API-ACCOUNTS — New reversal by Twitter after move sparked MTA withdrawal. SENT: 320 words, photo.

CASH-APP-FOUNDER-SLAIN — Autopsy: Stab wounds to heart, lungs killed Cash App founder. SENT: 570 words, photo.

ROCHESTER-CONCERT STAMPEDE — Report describes chaos at GloRilla show before stampede. SENT: 500 words.

DEONTAY WILDER-ARREST — Boxer Wilder arrested on suspicion of having concealed gun. SENT: 170 words, photo.

WHITE HOUSE-MAYOR BLOCKED — Muslim mayor blocked from White House decries “watch list.” SENT: 790 words, photo.

KING CHARLES CORONATION

BRITAIN CORONATION — King Charles III will be formally crowned on Saturday, May 6, in a ceremony that will underscore both his position as the leader of a 1,000-year-old monarchy steeped in tradition and his desire to make that institution more representative of modern, multi-cultural Britain. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

NATIONAL

HISTORY TEST SCORES — Test scores in history and civics have declined slightly for eighth grade students in the U.S., according to results that show an increasing number of children lack a basic understanding of either subject. By Education Writer Cheyanne Mumphrey. SENT: 620 words, photos.

SILENCED TRANSGENDER LAWMAKER — Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the transgender state lawmaker silenced after telling Republicans they would have blood on their hands for opposing gender-affirming health care for kids, was barred from returning to the Montana House floor in a court ruling that came just hours before the Legislature wrapped up its biennial session. SENT: 740 words, photos.

ASSISTED SUICIDE-VERMONT — Vermont became the first state in the country to change its medically assisted suicide law to allow terminally ill people from out of state to take advantage of it to end their lives. SENT: 590 words, photos.

FLORIDA-EXECUTION — Florida is scheduled to execute a man for breaking into a woman’s home and stabbing her to death in 1986, a crime that came months after he was released from prison for rape. SENT: 280 words, photo.

WASHINGTON STATE-DECRIMINALIZING DRUGS — Lawmakers in Washington state find themselves in a bind after failing to pass a new policy on drug possession before the legislative session ended last week. SENT: 990 words, photos.

OLD MAN-ANNIVERSARY — Two decades after New Hampshire’s famed Old Man of the Mountain crumbled to pieces, the state is paying tribute to the granite profile that symbolizes its independence and still adorns its license plates and road signs with new geological research, poetry, a song, and a scavenger hunt. SENT: 840 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

BRAZIL-FERNANDEZ-LULA-VISIT — Argentine President Alberto Fernández and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, vowed to keep working to come up with a mechanism that would allow them to avoid using the U.S. dollar in trade between the neighboring nations. SENT: 620 words, photos.

TAIWAN-US — A delegation of United States defense contractors and a former senior leader of the U.S. Marine Corps pledged the beginning of deeper cooperation with Taiwan. SENT: 470 words, photos.

MYANMAR-PRISONER RELEASE — Myanmar’s ruling military council says it is releasing more than 2,100 political prisoners as a humanitarian gesture. SENT: 610 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

MIDEAST-IMF — Economies across the Middle East and Central Asia will likely slow this year as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates bite into their post-pandemic gains, the International Monetary Fund said. SENT: 460 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares declined, tracking losses on Wall Street ahead of a decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SPORTS

NBA-MVP-EMBIID — Philadelphia 76ers center and league scoring champion Joel Embiid earned his first NBA Most Valuable Player trophy, topping two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. By AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS — The Brock Purdy impact was in full effect at this year's NFL draft. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 970 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

TONY AWARDS-NOMINATIONS — “Some Like It Hot,” a Broadway musical adaptation of the cross-dressing movie comedy that starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, waltzed away with a leading 13 Tony Award nominations, putting the spotlight on a show that is a sweet, full-hearted embrace of trans rights. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 1,540 words, photos.

