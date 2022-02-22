Amsterdam incident: Hostage held at gunpoint inside Apple Store as ‘shots fired’

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 22 February 2022 17:55
(Independent)

At least one hostage is being held at gunpoint inside an Apple Store in Amsterdam, according to reports.

Multiple witnesses told local broadcaster AT5 that they heard shots fired in the area.

“There’s a police operation due to a call at a store on Leidseplein,” Amsterdam police were reported as saying in a statement.

More follows...

