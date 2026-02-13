Armed man shot at Arc de Triomphe in Paris after trying to attack police
Police swarmed the iconic tourist attraction Friday evening after the shooting
A man has been shot at the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris after he wielded a knife and tried to attack police, officials said.
The attacker targeted an officer securing a ceremony for relighting the eternal flame honoring unknown soldiers at the Napoleon-era landmark, according to a Paris police official.
Another officer shot the attacker, who was hospitalized, the official said.
No bystanders or police officers were injured in the incident, the official told The Associated Press.
The French counterterrorism prosecutor’s office said it is investigating the case and sent an investigator to the scene.
The Arc de Triomphe is one of Paris' most famous sites, and sits atop the busy Champs-Elysees avenue.
A large police presence was visible Friday evening near the monument, which was closed to the public. The traffic circle surrounding the Arc de Triomphe remained open to vehicles.
The nearby metro station was closed for security reasons at the request of police, Paris public transport operator RATP said.
No other details were immediately available.
