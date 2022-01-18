A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of Ashling Murphy in Ireland.

The 23-year-old, a talented musician and primary school teacher, was found dead on 12 January after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Irish police said a man, aged in his 30s, was being questioned in Tullamore garda station on Tuesday.

It came just hours after huge crowds gathered in the village of Mountbolus and outside St Brigid’s Church where Ms Murphy’s funeral mass was being held.

Her death has intensified debate around women’s safety and prompted calls for more to be done to tackle gender-based violence.

The arrest followed a renewed appeal for information by police, who said “significant progress” had been made in the murder investigation.

