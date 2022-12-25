Around 10 people buried in avalanche in Austria on Christmas Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Around 10 people are feared buried in an avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area in western Austria on Christmas Day, according to local media reports.

The avalanche occurred at about 3 pm local time, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) said, adding that several helicopters and search teams deployed soon afterwards. One person has been rescued

“We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts,” APA quoted the municipality of Lech as saying.

Some 100 people were involved in the search, with rescuers requesting headlamps so that they can continue the search in the dark, APA added.

The resort’s website said that the ski area was closed as of 5 pm and that there would be an update at 8 am on Monday.

More follows.